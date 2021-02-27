Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Open a window to reduce virus spread, CDC tells schools

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...

Posted: Feb 27, 2021 6:54 AM
Updated: Feb 27, 2021 6:57 AM
Posted By: CNN

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted new recommendations Friday on the importance of good ventilation in preventing coronavirus spread in schools and daycares. Its top recommendation: Open a window.

It's the first time the agency has separately emphasized the role ventilation plays in helping or preventing the spread of the virus, which is transmitted in tiny particles called aerosols, as well as via larger particles. The CDC had previously mentioned ventilation in its guidance to schools, but now dedicates a full page to the issue.

"If safe to do so, open windows and doors," the CDC advises. "Even just cracking open a window or door helps increase outdoor airflow, which helps reduce the potential concentration of virus particles in the air. If it gets too cold or hot, adjust the thermostat."

It's important to make sure open windows are not dangerous, the CDC noted. "Do not open windows or doors if doing so poses a safety or health risk (such as falling, exposure to extreme temperatures, or triggering asthma symptoms)," it said.

The same goes for buses.

"Open windows in transportation vehicles." The more windows that can be opened, the better, but even cracking windows helps, the CDC said.

Mask use can prevent the virus from getting into the air in the first place, the CDC said on the newly posted web page. But good ventilation is also important.

"Use child-safe fans to increase the effectiveness of open windows. Safely secure fans in a window to blow potentially contaminated air out and pull new air in through other open windows and doors," it adds. "Consider having activities, classes, or lunches outdoors when circumstances allow."

The new guidance also addresses heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. "Set HVAC systems to bring in as much outdoor air as your system will safely allow," it suggests. "Increase the HVAC system's total airflow supply to occupied spaces when you can. More air flow encourages air mixing and ensures any recirculated air passes through the filter more frequently."

Filtration is also important, but filters should not reduce airflow.

Certain air filters can be useful, also, the CDC said.

"Consider portable air cleaners that use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to enhance air cleaning wherever possible, especially in higher-risk areas such as a nurse's office or sick/isolation room," it recommended.

Likewise, properly installed ultraviolet lights -- they should be high up, at ceiling level -- may help, the CDC said.

"Consider using ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) in schools and non-home-based child care programs as a supplemental treatment to inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19, especially if options for increasing ventilation and filtration are limited. Consult a qualified professional to help design and install any UVGI system," the CDC said.

With poor ventilation, viral particles can build up in the air in a classroom, cafeteria or hallway.

"If you look at all the high profile outbreaks -- same underlying factors -- no masks, low ventilation. It doesn't matter if it's spin class, ice hockey, camps, classrooms, choir practice or restaurants, (it's) the same underlying factors," Joseph Allen, who directs the Healthy Buildings Program at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told CNN earlier this month.

Ventilation experts have been urging the CDC to say more about the importance of clean air in schools.

"The state of ventilation in schools in the United States right now is woefully inadequate," Richard Corsi, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Portland State University, told a forum hosted by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health this week.

But they said schools should avoid falling for gimmicky products whose promoters claim they clean or disinfect air.

What is most important, experts agreed, is fresh air.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Paris
Mostly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MARSHALL RED HILL

Image

BARR REEVE BLOOMFIELD

Image

WASH CATH VIN RIV

Image

NORTH DAVIESS SULLIVAN

Image

MT VERNON POSEY WASHINGTON

Image

DUGGER RIVERTON PARKE

Image

LINTON GBB STATE FINALS

Image

THN LAF JEFF

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers possible. Low: 40°

Image

A Farmer's Perspective

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1183569

Reported Deaths: 22675
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4731949339
DuPage765421193
Will64803887
Lake59315919
Kane50595714
Winnebago28297438
Madison27896453
St. Clair25341466
McHenry24249265
Champaign18055124
Peoria16868262
Sangamon16094217
McLean14560157
Tazewell13490239
Rock Island13042286
Kankakee12468189
Kendall1101685
LaSalle10764219
Macon9432185
Vermilion8547115
DeKalb8241112
Adams7997114
Williamson6789119
Boone591971
Whiteside5917147
Clinton556689
Coles518491
Grundy510863
Knox5015131
Ogle500373
Jackson459860
Effingham449269
Macoupin434479
Henry432256
Marion4257111
Livingston418176
Franklin414265
Stephenson408575
Monroe405883
Jefferson3972115
Randolph395878
Woodford366360
Morgan358276
Montgomery348667
Lee334343
Logan330653
Bureau330073
Christian329767
Fayette306452
Perry304157
Fulton284344
Iroquois276960
Jersey249246
Douglas243432
McDonough231740
Lawrence229524
Saline229247
Union218436
Shelby213634
Crawford200522
Bond190224
Cass188222
Pike168750
Clark168129
Wayne166948
Hancock166829
Warren166444
Richland163538
Jo Daviess160522
White160125
Washington158023
Ford157945
Carroll157434
Edgar154237
Moultrie148722
Clay142941
Greene137631
Johnson134712
Piatt132114
Wabash129912
Mason127841
Mercer127733
De Witt127622
Massac126933
Cumberland119118
Jasper110617
Menard10348
Marshall83614
Hamilton78715
Schuyler6755
Pulaski6705
Brown6606
Stark54022
Edwards52310
Henderson49814
Calhoun4782
Scott4481
Alexander4478
Gallatin4364
Putnam4143
Hardin34412
Pope2823
Out of IL70
Unassigned02215

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 660071

Reported Deaths: 12531
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion904161633
Lake48298874
Allen35720633
Hamilton31970396
St. Joseph29796510
Elkhart25331412
Vanderburgh21192377
Tippecanoe19927199
Johnson16312356
Porter15917269
Hendricks15785300
Clark11913180
Madison11717315
Vigo11562229
Monroe10300159
Delaware9824179
LaPorte9739196
Howard9038195
Kosciusko8539108
Bartholomew7424147
Hancock7399130
Warrick7399150
Floyd7180167
Wayne6622191
Grant6413157
Boone606888
Morgan6066124
Dubois5890111
Dearborn544466
Cass542899
Marshall5414104
Henry541392
Noble508476
Jackson464165
Shelby459890
Lawrence4174111
Gibson400981
Harrison397863
Clinton394453
Montgomery385083
DeKalb384378
Knox356285
Miami356163
Whitley348435
Huntington341876
Steuben337455
Wabash330576
Putnam328259
Ripley326461
Adams322149
Jasper314843
White297152
Jefferson293773
Daviess285096
Fayette271156
Decatur270188
Greene260780
Posey260431
Wells257174
Scott250050
LaGrange240770
Clay240344
Randolph225376
Spencer216930
Jennings214344
Washington209927
Sullivan202939
Fountain201042
Starke187250
Owen181953
Fulton177937
Jay177528
Carroll176218
Perry173335
Orange170950
Rush164322
Vermillion160141
Franklin159135
Tipton145941
Parke138615
Pike127432
Blackford120527
Pulaski106544
Newton96531
Brown94839
Benton91713
Crawford90313
Martin80114
Warren75312
Switzerland7527
Union66910
Ohio52911
Unassigned0433