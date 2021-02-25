Clear

The US economy was stronger than we thought last quarter. But it still wasn't strong enough

President Biden's proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour through his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package is facing pushback. CNN's John Avlon reports on the wage debate.

Posted: Feb 25, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: CNN

The US economy fared ever so slightly better in the fourth quarter of 2020 than initially thought. The nation's gross domestic product grew at an annualized and seasonally adjusted rate of 4.1%, the Commerce Department reported in its second reading of the data on Thursday.

That's up from the annualized and seasonally adjusted 4% growth rate reported in late January, but slightly less than the 4.2% economists had predicted.

The small improvement reflects higher residential and inventory investments and increased state and local government spending. These upticks were partially offset by consumer expenditures being revised lower.

In a normal year, an annualized GDP growth rate of 4.1% would be reason to pop some champagne. But in the abnormal world of the pandemic, it leaves the United States way too far in the hole.

The slight bump doesn't change much in the overall economic picture for last year. The US economy still contracted 3.5%, the worst decline since 1946. This number was not changed from the previous data estimate published in January.

For reference, US GDP, which is the broadest measure of economic activity, dropped by 2.5% in 2009, the height of the financial crisis.

"That said, it is important to note that the US's overall economic performance in 2020 was more resilient than most other developed economies," Cailin Birch, global economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit, said in emailed comments.

The Eurozone, for example, recorded a drop of around 7% in GDP last year.

Washington has more work to do before the economy is back to its pre-pandemic strength. But although lawmakers broadly agreed that action was needed last year, the opinions on next steps are more diverse now.

Deficit hawks worry that adding more stimulus will create a deficit so large that it will become a problem later on. It's one of the hurdles for President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly said that worries over the high deficit should be addressed after the recovery. She has also pointed to the current low interest rates as helpful in shouldering the huge debt burden.

On Thursday, Yellen issued a letter urging the G20 nations "to continue to take significant fiscal and financial policy actions and avoid withdrawing support too early."

"If there was ever a time to go big, this is the moment," Yellen said.

In 2020, the US government spent some $3 trillion in emergency funding, equivalent to 15% of GDP. In comparison, the fiscal response in Western Europe was only about 6% of GDP, according to Birch.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 42°
Cooler and Partly Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

#Blackout4Ed teachers across the state still fight for help

Image

Power grids can be complicated to understand, but we spoke with Duke Energy to break it down

Image

Gov. Holcomb provides Feb 24 weekly update on COVID-19 fight

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Grant money to go to local museums in effort to boost tourism during pandemic

Image

Rose-Hulman planning in-person, outdoor graduation

Image

18th Annual Irish Dash

Image

Endangered and nongame species in Indiana need your help

Image

Thursday: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 46

Image

ISU Women vs UE

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1179250

Reported Deaths: 22575
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4716859307
DuPage762871189
Will64552883
Lake58996917
Kane50335709
Winnebago28221434
Madison27777451
St. Clair25223463
McHenry24128263
Champaign17960123
Peoria16812260
Sangamon16050216
McLean14500156
Tazewell13425239
Rock Island13011285
Kankakee12408188
Kendall1094884
LaSalle10706218
Macon9395185
Vermilion8503114
DeKalb8209111
Adams7980113
Williamson6768119
Boone590871
Whiteside5897146
Clinton555689
Coles516290
Grundy507162
Knox5011131
Ogle498073
Jackson459260
Effingham448269
Macoupin432979
Henry431056
Marion4253111
Livingston415175
Franklin413465
Stephenson407175
Monroe403881
Jefferson3965115
Randolph395677
Woodford363660
Morgan357376
Montgomery346767
Lee332843
Logan330352
Christian328765
Bureau327873
Fayette306352
Perry302757
Fulton283344
Iroquois276460
Jersey248345
Douglas241832
McDonough231040
Lawrence228624
Saline228147
Union218436
Shelby212234
Crawford200021
Bond189724
Cass187722
Pike168349
Clark167529
Hancock166729
Warren166343
Wayne166348
Richland163338
Jo Daviess160222
White159925
Washington157423
Carroll156634
Ford156645
Edgar154037
Moultrie148622
Clay142541
Greene137631
Johnson134512
Piatt131214
Wabash129712
De Witt127522
Mercer127532
Mason127341
Massac125332
Cumberland118318
Jasper110517
Menard10318
Marshall83214
Hamilton78315
Schuyler6765
Pulaski6705
Brown6596
Stark53522
Edwards52210
Henderson49714
Calhoun4782
Scott4481
Alexander4448
Gallatin4364
Putnam4103
Hardin34412
Pope2803
Out of IL70
Unassigned02201

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 658043

Reported Deaths: 12467
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion902221628
Lake48163871
Allen35614632
Hamilton31884394
St. Joseph29615510
Elkhart25291412
Vanderburgh21148377
Tippecanoe19815197
Johnson16262353
Porter15867268
Hendricks15744297
Clark11860179
Madison11688315
Vigo11520228
Monroe10267158
Delaware9800178
LaPorte9725194
Howard9024194
Kosciusko8519107
Bartholomew7394147
Warrick7380147
Hancock7379128
Floyd7149165
Wayne6597189
Grant6406157
Morgan6044124
Boone604188
Dubois5876111
Dearborn541266
Henry539892
Marshall5397104
Cass538999
Noble507575
Jackson462663
Shelby458890
Lawrence4161111
Gibson400581
Harrison395960
Clinton393353
DeKalb382878
Montgomery382883
Miami355163
Knox354484
Whitley347235
Huntington339276
Steuben336355
Wabash329575
Putnam326559
Ripley325261
Adams320749
Jasper313643
White295651
Jefferson293270
Daviess284496
Fayette270555
Decatur269688
Greene260278
Posey260031
Wells256074
Scott248947
LaGrange240270
Clay239444
Randolph225076
Spencer216130
Jennings214044
Washington208727
Sullivan202239
Fountain200641
Starke186450
Owen181652
Fulton177437
Jay177328
Carroll175718
Perry172635
Orange170450
Rush164222
Vermillion159040
Franklin158435
Tipton145641
Parke138415
Pike127232
Blackford120327
Pulaski106243
Newton96431
Brown94839
Benton91213
Crawford90113
Martin80014
Switzerland7527
Warren74712
Union66810
Ohio52811
Unassigned0428