Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pharmacies start administering their first 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from federal government

More retail pharmacies around the country began administering Covid-19 vaccines by appointment Friday under a new federal program that is shipping doses dire...

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Feb 12, 2021 12:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

More retail pharmacies around the country began administering Covid-19 vaccines by appointment Friday under a new federal program that is shipping doses directly to them.

One million doses have been allocated to 6,500 pharmacies -- including some CVS, Walmart, Walgreens and Rite Aid locations -- in the first phase of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, and the stores started giving these shots Friday.

This comes on a day when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to issue guidance on how schools can reopen safely.

As for vaccines in pharmacies: Many stores still do not have the vaccine in this early phase of the new federal program. Walgreens will now have it in certain stores in 15 states; Rite Aid has it in six states; Walmart and Sam's Clubs have it in 22 states. But the coverage area is expected to expand as supplies increase.

The doses sent directly to pharmacies are separate from the millions per week that the federal government already has been distributing to states -- a few of which already were providing doses to a small number of pharmacies.

A person's eligibility still varies by state. All states began with priority populations -- often health care workers and people in long-term care facilities -- followed by seniors and/or essential workers, or people with certain health conditions.

Though states have generally complained supply is not meeting demand, the number of vaccinations per day has been rising.

The US has averaged nearly 1.6 million doses administered per day over the past week -- higher than the daily average of about 1.3 million last week, according to a CNN analysis of data published Thursday by the CDC.

By April, access could start to expand to the general public, and most Americans could be inoculated by the middle or end of summer, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC's 'Today' show this week.

The upswing in vaccinations comes amid concerns about the spread of more-transmissible coronavirus variants. One key question is whether the vaccines will work on these mutated strains.

So far, at least 997 cases of more-transmissible Covid-19 variants, first detected in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, have been reported in the US, according to CDC data.

Dr. Barney Graham, Deputy Director of the Vaccine Research Center at National Institutes of Health, told President Joe Biden on Thursday that the antibodies that vaccines make against the virus can still attack the known variants.

'Antibodies have a lot of places to bind. It may eventually lose efficacy, but I think we are OK for now until additional mutations are accumulated,' Graham said.

Vaccinations picking up the pace

The pace of vaccinations should ramp up further in March and April, allowing a broader segment of the population to become eligible, Fauci said.

'I would imagine by the time we get to April, that will be what I would call for, you know, for better wording, open season,' Fauci told NBC on Thursday. 'Namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated.'

Makers of the country's currently authorized two-dose vaccines -- Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna -- have begun trials for children, starting with older age groups. By September, vaccines could be authorized for young children, Fauci told ProPublica on Thursday.

Johnson & Johnson would add to the country's supply if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes its one-dose vaccine. The company has said it could provide 20 million to 30 million doses by the end of April if the authorization comes, with more possible after that.

Biden said Thursday the US is on track to have vaccine supply for 300 million Americans 'by the end of July.'

'We've now purchased enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all Americans, and now we're working to get those vaccines into the arms of millions of people,' Biden said during a speech at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

Fauci: Reopening K-8 schools is 'doable' in Biden's first 100 days

The CDC's guidance on how schools can reopen safely is expected to be announced Friday afternoon. Biden has pledged to reopen most US schools within his first 100 days in office, though some teachers' unions have expressed concerns about reopening while many educators have yet to be vaccinated.

On Friday, Fauci said reopening essentially all K-8 schools in the Biden administration's first 100 days is 'doable.'

When asked what parents should know about whether it's safe to open schools, Fauci told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that he didn't want to get ahead of the guidelines coming from the CDC.

'What you want to do is make sure it's safe for the students, and safe for the teachers and other personnel associated with the educational system,' Fauci added. Ways to make it safe include masking and good ventilation, and by vaccinating teachers as quickly as possible.

States loosen their coronavirus restrictions

The rates of new Covid-19 cases and deaths, and the numbers of Covid-19 patients in hospitals, are dropping after surges around the holidays. As they do, some states are dropping social restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus.

Nevada said it will aim to end state-mandated business capacity restrictions by May 1 in phases, though local governments can still issue their own restrictions.

Starting Monday, Nevada state rules will allow most businesses and houses of worship to have up to 100 people, or 35% of normal capacity. If coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease, capacity would go up to 50% on March 15.

'If we all want to see this transition to local control, let's work together to continue decreasing our community transmission,' Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday.

Indoor gathering limitations in Wyoming will be increased to 25% of capacity or 500 people Monday, and limits on sporting events, artistic performances, restaurants and gyms will be eased, Gov. Mark Gordon said.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill on Wednesday shielding businesses and houses of worship from legal liability for Covid-19 transmission as long as they take measures to follow public health guidelines and announced he would not extend the statewide mask mandate.

'The mask mandate will expire on Friday,' the governor said, adding, 'Since we're not out of the woods yet, I will continue to wear a mask, and I will encourage all Montanans to do the same.'

Though numbers have improved, health experts have warned that precautions are still important to keep the spread of more transmissible variants limited.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Mattoon/Charleston
Mostly Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 5°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some rural counties in Illinois say they aren't getting enough COVID doses to make a difference.

Image

Ferm Fresh to open shop in 12 Points area

Image

Pandemic continues to force changes at the George Rogers Clark memorial

Image

Seasonal Flu Numbers Reach Historical Lows

Image

Re-freezing road conditions to blame for many Wabash Valley accidents

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce endorses COVID-19 liability protection bills

Image

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High: 25°

Image

VU Women

Image

North Daviess Clay City

Image

Loogootee girls

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1155833

Reported Deaths: 21985
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4635819100
DuPage744061145
Will63022869
Lake57637893
Kane49376699
Winnebago27788418
Madison27127438
St. Clair24590445
McHenry23497256
Champaign17229110
Peoria16402250
Sangamon15724213
McLean14239150
Tazewell13084233
Rock Island12743278
Kankakee12126186
Kendall1070481
LaSalle10390210
Macon9321179
Vermilion8308111
DeKalb8028108
Adams7853111
Williamson6658115
Boone583173
Whiteside5745142
Clinton550787
Coles503989
Knox4915122
Ogle489471
Grundy488360
Jackson453060
Effingham444868
Henry425253
Macoupin425273
Marion4219110
Franklin408064
Livingston403970
Monroe395278
Stephenson393569
Randolph392875
Jefferson3877113
Woodford355059
Morgan348175
Montgomery337267
Logan327651
Lee327443
Christian323262
Bureau319873
Fayette304252
Perry297356
Fulton276444
Iroquois273959
Jersey243944
McDonough228240
Lawrence225824
Saline223643
Douglas222929
Union216331
Shelby208633
Crawford196621
Cass185322
Bond184623
Pike166048
Warren165243
Wayne164244
Clark163728
Hancock162427
Richland162338
Jo Daviess157822
White157123
Washington155323
Carroll153733
Edgar152436
Ford149743
Moultrie146522
Clay140240
Greene135231
Johnson133310
Wabash128912
Piatt127813
Mason125841
De Witt125122
Mercer124731
Massac122431
Cumberland115917
Jasper109417
Menard10136
Marshall80414
Hamilton76515
Schuyler6665
Pulaski6614
Brown6486
Stark52122
Edwards5149
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4441
Alexander4348
Gallatin4243
Putnam3903
Hardin33411
Pope2773
Unassigned1052144
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 645006

Reported Deaths: 12027
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion886951597
Lake47409826
Allen34765619
Hamilton31146367
St. Joseph28655493
Elkhart24989400
Vanderburgh20746362
Tippecanoe19221185
Johnson15994341
Porter15565252
Hendricks15398287
Clark11580172
Madison11533301
Vigo11315221
Monroe10036155
Delaware9672170
LaPorte9549191
Howard8888175
Kosciusko8390103
Hancock7259126
Warrick7226137
Bartholomew7111140
Floyd6994156
Wayne6476181
Grant6309152
Boone592686
Morgan5886124
Dubois5800102
Marshall5325103
Henry531887
Dearborn525660
Cass520793
Noble496874
Jackson454560
Shelby450487
Lawrence4097111
Gibson395980
Clinton387752
Harrison384560
Montgomery372781
DeKalb371377
Knox352480
Miami348559
Whitley336435
Steuben329255
Huntington326974
Wabash323372
Ripley318758
Putnam318458
Adams315648
Jasper307541
White289051
Jefferson285862
Daviess282189
Decatur266488
Fayette263354
Greene256176
Posey254531
Wells246970
Scott241645
LaGrange237570
Clay235142
Randolph223370
Spencer210428
Jennings210143
Washington201224
Sullivan200138
Fountain196538
Starke183050
Owen180450
Jay176127
Fulton174638
Carroll171718
Orange169548
Perry169035
Rush161721
Franklin156835
Vermillion156239
Tipton142940
Parke136215
Pike125830
Blackford118627
Pulaski103240
Newton96429
Brown92938
Benton90312
Crawford88513
Martin79214
Switzerland7337
Warren73012
Union65610
Ohio51511
Unassigned0423