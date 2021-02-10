Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

About 1 in 10 Americans have gotten at least their first Covid-19 shot. But supply challenges remain

An expert explains why the United States has struggled to identify and stay ahead of Covid-19 mutations.

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Feb 10, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: CNN

About one in 10 Americans -- nearly 32.9 million people --- have so far received at least a first dose of the two-part Covid-19 vaccines, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows, and about 9.8 million people have been fully vaccinated.

And while US and state leaders are optimistic vaccinations will ramp up further in the coming months, several challenges remain, including supply shortages and equitable access -- which come as public health experts say the US is in a race against time as Covid-19 variants keep spreading across the country.

"We're in a situation, and we will be for a little while, of undersupply," said Andy Slavitt, the senior White House adviser for Covid-19 Response.

In Delaware, officials announced Tuesday the state was no longer expecting to open another phase of vaccine eligibility on March 1 as was planned due to an "extremely limited supply" of vaccines. In Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state will receive more doses from the federal government and added, "it's not enough, but it's great."

"I wish we had 200,000 doses a week right now. We could allocate all of them," Beshear said.

But there is good news on the vaccine front: The Biden administration said Tuesday it was boosting weekly vaccine supply going to states, tribes and territories to 11 million doses, adding it was continuing to work with manufacturers to increase vaccine supply.

Several thousand retail pharmacies will also begin administering vaccines this week as part of a federal program, with both CVS and Walgreens saying vaccinations will kick off Friday in the participating stores.

And more leaders say they're working to address disparities in who's getting a vaccine. Next week, the administration will begin sending some of the Covid-19 supply directly to community health centers as part of an effort to reach underserved areas, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Tuesday.

North Carolina officials said they're working to allocate more vaccine doses to those communities and will have more vaccine events targeting the underserved, Black and Latinx populations. According to the state's vaccine dashboard, since vaccinations began, 79% of those who have received their first dose in the state are White, nearly 14% are Black, 2% Asian and 2% Hispanic.

82% of educators not vaccinated, survey finds

Amid nationwide conversations on the steps needed for safe school school reopenings, the country's largest teachers' union released a survey showing about 82% of educators it represents have not yet received a vaccine.

The survey, conducted by the National Education Association, found that "the number of educators back to work in physical buildings far outpaces the number of educators being vaccinated."

That comes as teachers have protested and voiced concerns about returning to the classroom after losing colleagues to the virus. But according to a CNN analysis, teachers are not currently being prioritized for vaccination in 24 states.

After polling more than 3,300 of its members, the association found about 70% said they would feel safer about returning to in-person learning if they were vaccinated. About 64% said they are currently working in school buildings all or part of the time.

The survey also found White educators were twice as likely (20%) as Black members (9%) to be vaccinated.

Americans' perception of Covid-19 risk is lowest in months

The US is in no way out of the woods yet. The country has recorded more than 27 million Covid-19 cases since the pandemic's start -- far more than any other country in the world -- and now variants are complicating the outlook, and concerning experts.

CDC data updated on Tuesday shows more than 940 cases of Covid-19 variants first spotted in the UK, South Africa and Brazil have been reported in the US -- with the vast majority of those being the highly contagious variant known as B.1.1.7, originally detected in the UK.

That number is concerning enough. But the CDC says it likely does not represent the total number of the variant cases -- just those that have been found by analyzing Covid-19 positive samples.

These variants are why experts caution that now is not the time for the nation to let down its guard.

"We're ... seeing what happens in other countries when these variants take over," emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen told CNN earlier this week. "There is (an) explosive surge, even when the countries are basically in shutdown."

Despite the dangers, Americans' perception of risk is the lowest it's been in months, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll. About 66% of people surveyed reported they thought there was a moderate or large risk in returning to pre-pandemic life. The last time that number was so low was in October.

In reality, now that variants are circulating, even everyday activities like grocery shopping could be more dangerous, Wen has previously cautioned.

This could be why we may need vaccines annually

Covid-19 variants could also be the reason why vaccines for the virus may become an annual necessity for years to come.

"Unfortunately, as [the virus] spreads it can also mutate," Johnson & Johnson Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky, told CNBC on Tuesday.

"Every time it mutates, it's almost like another click of the dial so to speak where we can see another variant, another mutation that can have an impact on its ability to fend of antibodies or to have a different kind of response not only to a therapeutic but also to a vaccine."

Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization of its vaccine last week -- and a green light for the company could further boost vaccination doses available across the US.

Unlike the two vaccines already authorized in the US which require two shots, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only a single dose.

Its Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial, according to the company. The vaccine is 85% effective overall at preventing hospitalization and 100% at preventing death in all regions where it was tested.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Paris
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Snow Showers Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Landmark Indiana Slavery Case

Image

One social media challenge is bringing more revenue into small businesses

Image

Trouble with recruiting and retaining college students

Image

National Weather Service warns Hoosiers of ice jams

Image

Wednesday: Cloudy, cold, snow possible. High: 26°

Image

South Vermillion Southmont

Image

North Vermillion Attica

Image

Washington girls

Image

Rosselli Following in his Father's Footsteps

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1150170

Reported Deaths: 21802
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4617579030
DuPage739811136
Will62688860
Lake57323892
Kane49170694
Winnebago27697412
Madison26970438
St. Clair24446440
McHenry23361255
Champaign17025109
Peoria16296248
Sangamon15623212
McLean14197147
Tazewell12991229
Rock Island12667278
Kankakee12069186
Kendall1062481
LaSalle10325208
Macon9285178
Vermilion8258109
DeKalb7981106
Adams7820109
Williamson6642115
Boone580874
Whiteside5693140
Clinton547486
Coles499888
Knox4882121
Ogle487169
Grundy484058
Jackson450360
Effingham443468
Henry423253
Macoupin422773
Marion4220109
Franklin406563
Livingston402769
Monroe393776
Randolph391774
Stephenson387667
Jefferson3848111
Woodford353459
Morgan345675
Montgomery333667
Logan326950
Lee325442
Christian321162
Bureau318773
Fayette304052
Perry296056
Fulton275444
Iroquois272059
Jersey241744
McDonough227440
Lawrence225423
Saline221943
Douglas218529
Union215131
Shelby207833
Crawford195521
Cass185022
Bond183422
Pike165248
Warren164943
Wayne163244
Clark162728
Richland161838
Hancock161527
Jo Daviess157222
White155223
Washington155022
Carroll152632
Edgar152236
Ford148843
Moultrie146321
Clay140039
Greene134730
Johnson132810
Wabash128312
Piatt127213
Mason125341
De Witt123922
Mercer123631
Massac120430
Cumberland114317
Jasper109217
Menard10056
Marshall80114
Hamilton76114
Schuyler6655
Pulaski6564
Brown6486
Stark51722
Edwards5109
Henderson4898
Calhoun4682
Scott4431
Alexander4318
Gallatin4213
Putnam3883
Hardin33211
Pope2733
Unassigned1072116
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 641874

Reported Deaths: 11942
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion883391587
Lake47264818
Allen34573616
Hamilton30990366
St. Joseph28479490
Elkhart24946400
Vanderburgh20638357
Tippecanoe19096182
Johnson15935338
Porter15516252
Hendricks15326285
Clark11519171
Madison11495299
Vigo11269220
Monroe9965155
Delaware9605170
LaPorte9517191
Howard8836174
Kosciusko8351101
Hancock7220126
Warrick7178137
Bartholomew7060138
Floyd6948155
Wayne6445180
Grant6267152
Boone587586
Morgan5861124
Dubois5782101
Marshall5304100
Henry529986
Dearborn522260
Cass517593
Noble494474
Jackson450559
Shelby447587
Lawrence4089110
Gibson394379
Clinton386951
Harrison381057
Montgomery369981
DeKalb367376
Knox349480
Miami345659
Whitley333334
Steuben327555
Huntington322271
Wabash322272
Ripley316957
Putnam316458
Adams314148
Jasper306141
White287751
Jefferson283662
Daviess281688
Decatur264688
Fayette262354
Greene254376
Posey252831
Wells245569
Scott240644
LaGrange237270
Clay233342
Randolph222670
Jennings209243
Spencer209028
Sullivan199937
Washington199924
Fountain194938
Starke182150
Owen179750
Jay175727
Fulton173138
Carroll171117
Orange169147
Perry168735
Rush161021
Franklin156535
Vermillion155639
Tipton142140
Parke135515
Pike125829
Blackford117927
Pulaski103040
Newton96229
Brown92437
Benton90011
Crawford88113
Martin78814
Switzerland7297
Warren72611
Union65210
Ohio51410
Unassigned0416