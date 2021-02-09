Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Pilot in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash pushed the limits of bad weather flying rules, NTSB says

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant's helicopter pilot pushed the limits of bad weather flying rules, and ultimately abandoned his training as he became disoriente...

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 2:03 PM
Posted By: CNN

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant's helicopter pilot pushed the limits of bad weather flying rules, and ultimately abandoned his training as he became disoriented in the clouds and crashed into a Southern California hillside last year, investigators said Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigators described the crash as preventable, the pilot as experienced, and his employer as a generally safe charter operation. They spoke at a meeting of the NTSB to settle on an official cause of the January 26, 2020, crash that killed Bryant, his daughter, the pilot, and six others.

"Even good pilots can end up in bad situations," NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said.

The meeting, still underway Tuesday, will lay out possible long-lasting safety recommendations as a result of the crash, including more strident calls for increased safety training for helicopter pilots on how to avoid inadvertently flying into clouds. The responsibility then falls to regulators at the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as helicopter charter companies and pilots, to act on the recommendations.

"We use the term crash rather than accident," NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said. "An accident (is) just something that's unforeseen, unpredictable, if you will. Unfortunately this wasn't."

In the meeting, investigators said Island Express pilot Ara Zobayan may have felt pressured to perform for a high-profile client and continued flying into deteriorating weather conditions. Zobayan developed a "very close" friendship with Bryant, investigator Dujuan Sevillian said, a type of relationship that "can lead to self induced pressure" to fly in risky conditions.

NTSB board member Thomas Chapman pushed back on officially concluding that pressure played a role in the crash, although he acknowledged pilots may contend with a "tendency to want to please" the influential person who charters their services.

They said he climbed into what witnesses described as a "wall of cloud," possibly became disoriented, and unconsciously turned into a cloud-obscured hillside he knew was there. Pilots call that type of confusion spacial disorientation.

"It's not like ... the pilot was flying along, didn't know where the hills are and blundered into the side of a hill," NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said.

Island Express declined to comment to CNN on Tuesday.

Investigators said the helicopter was equipped to fly into clouds with the pilot operating solely in reference to the instruments -- known as Instrument Flight Rules or IFR-- but charter company Island Express' agreement with the FAA allowed only flights where the pilot could maintain visual contact with the ground, known as Visual Flight Rules or VFR.

"It would seem to be that these flights should have been operated under IFR," Sumwalt said.

All 9 people on board perished

The helicopter crashed into hilly terrain in foggy conditions in Calabasas. The passengers were heading from Orange County to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a youth basketball game in which Kobe Bryant was to coach and Gianna and two others aboard were to play.

In addition to Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, the crash claimed the lives of her teammates Payton Chester, 13, and Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Payton's mother, Sarah Chester, 45; Alyssa's parents Keri Altobelli, 46, and John Altobelli, 56; assistant coach Christina Mauser, 38; and pilot Zobayan, 50.

All nine aboard died of blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was accidental, according to a coroner's office.

Bryant, a 41-year-old 18-time All Star who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, had made the trip to Thousand Oaks several times as a coach for the academy.

Pilot appeared to become disoriented in fog, previous documents show

Weather and visibility were a concern ahead of the flight, and Zobayan discussed the plan to go ahead in a group text before the trip, NTSB documents released last year show. Visibility was so low that morning that the Los Angeles Police Department had decided to ground its helicopters.

During the trip, the the pilot appeared to become disoriented in fog, the documents released last year by the NTSB show.

During the flight, Zobayan told a controller in a final communication that he was going to climb to 4,000 feet to get over the clouds, the NTSB said last year.

Radar showed that around 9:45 a.m., the craft climbed to about 2,300 feet above sea level and turned left, before descending at a rapid rate. it dropped off radar at about 1,200 feet, near the crash site, the NTSB had said.

The first 911 call for the flight came in at 9:47 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said.

The helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, and parts were found scattered across an area that stretched up to 600 feet, the NTSB said days after the incident.

In a February 2020 update from the NTSB on the crash investigation, the board said there was no evidence of engine failure. Later that month, it issued a preliminary report underscoring the overcast weather in the area that day.

Bryant's widow, Vanessa, sued the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Villanueva following the crash over eight deputies taking photos of the scene and the deceased victims. A leak from the department led to TMZ breaking the news, and fans flocked to the site.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an invasion-of-privacy bill in September which would make it illegal for first responders to share photos of a deceased person at a crime scene "for any purpose other than an official law enforcement purpose."

Under the new "Kobe Bryant Act," which went into effect this year, a first responder who is found guilty of the misdemeanor crime may be fined up to $1,000 per violation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Robinson
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Paris
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Cloudy and Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman’s Return on Investment, High Value Reputation Grows

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

A set thermostat does not mean set energy usage

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold. High: 27°

Image

Local recovery center wants to help you through connection

Image

ISU volleyball

Image

Alex Bettag

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

The Terre Haute Police Department welcomes four new officers.

Image

How The Cares Act 2.0 Will Effect Vigo County Schools

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1148088

Reported Deaths: 21779
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4611189024
DuPage738321135
Will62566860
Lake57226892
Kane49098694
Winnebago27671411
Madison26907438
St. Clair24386439
McHenry23302254
Champaign16958109
Peoria16251248
Sangamon15605212
McLean14162146
Tazewell12956229
Rock Island12638278
Kankakee12050186
Kendall1059881
LaSalle10310205
Macon9271178
Vermilion8232109
DeKalb7977106
Adams7807109
Williamson6633115
Boone580074
Whiteside5682140
Clinton546285
Coles499488
Ogle486169
Knox4854121
Grundy480758
Jackson449660
Effingham443368
Henry422753
Macoupin422373
Marion4214109
Franklin405663
Livingston402369
Monroe392675
Randolph390474
Jefferson3845111
Stephenson383267
Woodford352659
Morgan344975
Montgomery332667
Logan325950
Lee325042
Christian320062
Bureau317873
Fayette303952
Perry295556
Fulton274844
Iroquois271459
Jersey241444
McDonough226939
Lawrence225123
Saline220943
Douglas218229
Union214931
Shelby207433
Crawford194721
Cass184822
Bond183122
Pike165148
Warren164643
Wayne163144
Clark162628
Richland161738
Hancock161327
Jo Daviess157122
White155123
Washington155022
Carroll152332
Edgar152336
Ford148243
Moultrie146121
Clay140039
Greene134530
Johnson132410
Wabash128012
Piatt126813
Mason125341
Mercer123331
De Witt123222
Massac119830
Cumberland114217
Jasper109117
Menard10016
Marshall79814
Hamilton75914
Schuyler6645
Pulaski6564
Brown6476
Stark51522
Edwards5098
Henderson4898
Calhoun4672
Scott4411
Alexander4268
Gallatin4193
Putnam3873
Hardin33111
Pope2733
Unassigned842111
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 640744

Reported Deaths: 11875
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion881941576
Lake47185816
Allen34488613
Hamilton30942364
St. Joseph28445490
Elkhart24925400
Vanderburgh20603356
Tippecanoe19021181
Johnson15916336
Porter15492251
Hendricks15281283
Madison11486296
Clark11476166
Vigo11262218
Monroe9946154
Delaware9594169
LaPorte9510189
Howard8829174
Kosciusko8338101
Hancock7196126
Warrick7177137
Bartholomew7042137
Floyd6923150
Wayne6434180
Grant6257151
Boone585485
Morgan5851121
Dubois5780101
Marshall529899
Henry529286
Dearborn519960
Cass515892
Noble494273
Jackson449859
Shelby445687
Lawrence4076107
Gibson394079
Clinton386851
Harrison380955
Montgomery368480
DeKalb366474
Knox349380
Miami345259
Whitley332034
Steuben326955
Huntington321471
Wabash321071
Ripley316657
Putnam314958
Adams314048
Jasper305941
White287151
Jefferson283562
Daviess281587
Decatur264488
Fayette262054
Greene253876
Posey252931
Wells245069
Scott239843
LaGrange237070
Clay232742
Randolph222869
Jennings209143
Spencer208528
Sullivan199737
Washington199724
Fountain194438
Starke181950
Owen179650
Jay175326
Fulton172538
Carroll170517
Orange168947
Perry168135
Rush160821
Franklin156335
Vermillion155639
Tipton142040
Parke135515
Pike125829
Blackford117927
Pulaski102640
Newton96229
Brown92237
Benton90011
Crawford87913
Martin78614
Switzerland7297
Warren72511
Union6539
Ohio51310
Unassigned0416