Clear

70% to 85% of Americans need to be fully vaccinated for a return to normal, Fauci says. So far it's less than 2%

About 70% to 85% of the US population should be fully vaccinated...

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 11:21 AM
Posted By: CNN

About 70% to 85% of the US population should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before the country can begin to return to a sense of normalcy, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN Tuesday night.

So far, less than 2% of Americans have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the US, more than 32.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered, with about 26.4 million people having received at least one dose. About 6 million people have received both doses, the CDC data shows.

Fauci said he's hopeful the country can get to that high level of vaccinations by the end of the summer to the beginning of fall.

"Having said that," he added, "there is an absolute 'but' in that. And the 'but' is that we have to address the variants."

Experts have sounded the alarm about the new Covid-19 variants that have been detected in the US, warning the country is now in a race against time to vaccinate as many people as possible before the variants spread too far and possibly trigger another surge of infections.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm said earlier this week that a surge fueled by the variant first detected in the UK -- the B.1.1.7 strain -- is likely to occur "in the next six to 14 weeks."

And there are also concerns around what the variants will mean for vaccine efficacy. Studies have suggested a variant from South Africa could pose a problem for vaccines, while a new report this week said a mutation that could impact vaccines has also been detected in samples of the B.1.1.7 strain.

The best thing Americans can do now, Fauci said, is to prevent the virus from spreading further and mutating.

"The only way a virus mutates (is) if it can replicate. So if you vaccinate people and double down on public health measures and keep the level of viral dynamics low we will not have an easy evolution into mutations," he said. "That's something that people really need to understand."

"The way you stop those mutations: Get vaccinated and abide by the public health measures," Fauci said.

Study: Younger adults are biggest spreaders of virus in US

His comments came as a group of researchers reported Tuesday that the biggest spreaders of Covid-19 in the US are adults aged 20 to 49 -- and efforts to control the spread, including vaccinations, should probably focus on that age group.

The team of researchers at Imperial College London used cell phone location data covering more than 10 million people and publicly available information on the spread of the virus to calculate which age groups were most responsible.

They estimated that people 35 to 49 accounted for 41% of the new transmissions through mid-August, and adults 20 to 34 were responsible for another 35%. Children and teens accounted for just 6% of spread while people 50 to 64 made up 15% of transmission.

Experts have previously warned that the surges were largely driven by younger groups, Fauci said, but that doesn't mean those groups should get the vaccine "at the expense of getting the older people who have the underlying conditions, get vaccinated."

"You don't want to deprive them to get the younger ones, because they're the ones that are going to wind up in the hospital and have a higher rate of death," Fauci said.

More than 446,000 Americans have already lost their lives to the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University -- and more than 100,000 have died this year alone.

States will see an increase in vaccine supply

Hoping to slow the pandemic as soon as possible, states have been pushing for more supply and ramping up their capabilities to get more shots into arms faster.

"Our challenge is supply, supply, supply," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Tuesday. "Remember, we will get a vaccine to everybody, it's just going to take some time."

The Biden administration announced Tuesday it was boosting the weekly allocation of vaccines to states, tribes and territories by an additional 5%.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the increase will allow for the state to supply about 20% more vaccine doses to local governments in the coming weeks, which means they could choose to expand guidelines on who is eligible for a shot.

"We have statewide priorities set by the federal government but if a local government is now getting more (doses) and they believe in their local circumstance they want to prioritize taxi drivers, Uber drivers because they think that has been a problem, or developmentally disabled facilities or restaurant workers, they have that flexibility," Cuomo said in a news conference Tuesday.

The state had to shut down and postpone many vaccination appointments following a massive winter storm that pounded the region this week.

New York City officials said Tuesday that people who had their appointments canceled due to weather will be contacted individually for rescheduling, highlighting the city was committed to not making any new appointments until all those people were taken care of.

Pharmacies prepare to start vaccinations

The Biden administration also said Tuesday it will begin direct shipments of Covid-19 vaccines to retail pharmacies next week -- starting at about 6,500 stores.

"Millions of Americans turn to their local pharmacies every day for their medicines, flu shots, and much more. And pharmacies are readily accessible in most communities, with most Americans living within five miles of a pharmacy," White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said.

CVS said in it will kick off vaccinations next week as part of the federal program. The 11 states where the pharmacy chain will begin vaccinations are California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York (not including New York City), Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Vaccination appointments can be booked as early as February 9 at CVS locations that offer the vaccine, the statement said, and eligibility requirements in each jurisdiction will still apply.

The extra doses of vaccine for pharmacies will come from increased productions by vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer, Zients said.

"It's all a result of the manufacturing scaling up, and we hope that we can do all we can, and we will do all we can, to continue that scale up and make more vaccines available," Zients said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Paris
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 31°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 33°
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunny and Cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bill that takes protection away from wetlands in Indiana has passed the senate.

Image

Solar Panel Project tabled in Knox County

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 37

Image

Redo Barr-Reeve Shakamak

Image

Shakamak Clay City

Image

Shoals Loogootee

Image

Washington Sullivan

Image

Linton Mitchell

Image

ISU women series canceled

Image

Cam Bacote

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1130917

Reported Deaths: 21336
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4551388901
DuPage727321111
Will61556843
Lake56271875
Kane48425678
Winnebago27357401
Madison26351437
St. Clair23811429
McHenry22892247
Champaign16450104
Peoria15887242
Sangamon15330210
McLean13928142
Tazewell12713226
Rock Island12447271
Kankakee11923181
Kendall1041076
LaSalle10128202
Macon9142173
Vermilion8073103
DeKalb7868102
Adams7733107
Williamson6549112
Boone573971
Whiteside5590138
Clinton534985
Coles491486
Ogle481067
Knox4806118
Grundy471054
Jackson442759
Effingham441264
Henry418852
Marion4187108
Macoupin416272
Franklin400863
Livingston395564
Randolph387074
Monroe383974
Stephenson376465
Jefferson3736107
Woodford347257
Morgan338274
Montgomery328258
Logan323250
Lee322340
Christian313662
Bureau312272
Fayette301851
Perry289956
Fulton270543
Iroquois268057
Jersey237344
McDonough224239
Lawrence223122
Saline214043
Douglas213229
Union211430
Shelby205433
Crawford190821
Cass183822
Bond181121
Pike164247
Warren163443
Richland160737
Clark159728
Hancock159527
Wayne158943
Jo Daviess155222
Washington152621
Edgar151333
Carroll150732
White149123
Ford144843
Moultrie143720
Clay138138
Greene132330
Johnson13049
Wabash126112
Piatt123813
Mason123341
Mercer121331
De Witt120822
Massac113230
Cumberland113015
Jasper108614
Menard9686
Hamilton75214
Marshall75213
Schuyler6605
Pulaski6513
Brown6426
Stark50421
Edwards4998
Henderson4778
Calhoun4532
Scott4251
Alexander4188
Gallatin4103
Putnam3763
Hardin31910
Pope2663
Unassigned1232030
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 629903

Reported Deaths: 10054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion868571373
Lake46601708
Allen33869568
Hamilton30481323
St. Joseph28048396
Elkhart24739349
Vanderburgh20229263
Tippecanoe18623153
Johnson15639300
Porter15235176
Hendricks14970262
Madison11341234
Clark11241150
Vigo11058188
Monroe9743117
Delaware9463136
LaPorte9399172
Howard8640153
Kosciusko822785
Warrick7036104
Hancock7021110
Bartholomew6877107
Floyd6716120
Wayne6342170
Grant6174122
Boone574870
Morgan5721102
Dubois568882
Henry522667
Marshall519384
Dearborn509148
Cass504965
Noble485559
Jackson440448
Shelby436582
Lawrence403184
Gibson387660
Clinton382645
Harrison369348
Montgomery360757
DeKalb360665
Knox343939
Miami335647
Whitley324326
Steuben320948
Wabash313751
Ripley310450
Adams309538
Huntington308263
Putnam306454
Jasper299735
White281744
Daviess277376
Jefferson275738
Fayette257750
Decatur255683
Greene249364
Posey247428
Wells241153
LaGrange235663
Scott234741
Clay230132
Randolph218748
Jennings205838
Spencer202025
Sullivan197433
Washington196423
Fountain190727
Starke180644
Owen174938
Jay173223
Fulton169130
Orange167336
Carroll166917
Perry164933
Rush158718
Franklin154233
Vermillion153837
Tipton138233
Parke133810
Pike123226
Blackford114423
Pulaski100138
Newton95123
Brown90935
Benton89210
Crawford8459
Martin77313
Warren7057
Switzerland7035
Union6387
Ohio5087
Unassigned0377