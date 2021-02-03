Clear

Golden Globes 2021: See the full list of nominees

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, were announced Wednesday.This year's nominees are a...

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 11:18 AM
Updated: Feb 3, 2021 11:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, were announced Wednesday.

This year's nominees are a mix of old and new, highlighting what we've been watching from home while in quarantine.

Netflix led in both television and film nominations, including the drama 'Mank,' which led with six nods.

'The Trial of the Chicago 7' followed with five nominations.

In the television categories, Netflix's royal drama 'The Crown' led with six nominations, followed by last year's award show darling, the comedy 'Schitt's Creek,' with five.

Chadwick Boseman, who died last year at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, received a posthumous nomination for his role in the Netflix film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.'

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the event for a fourth time. The Golden Globes will take place -- virtually or in some fashion -- on Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC.

TV pioneer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award for his lifetime of achievement and actress/activist Jane Fonda will be presented the Cecil B. deMille Award for her outstanding contributions to the industry.

See the list of the nominees below.

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle - 'Black Monday'

Nicholas Hoult - 'The Great'

Eugene Levy - 'Schitt's Creek'

Jason Sudekis - 'Ted Lasso'

Ramy Youssef - 'Ramy'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins - 'Emily in Paris'

Kaley Cuoco - 'The Flight Attendant'

Elle Fanning - 'The Great'

Jane Levy - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'

Catherine O'Hara - 'Schitt's Creek'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Jason Bateman - 'Ozark'

Josh O'Connor - 'The Crown'

Bob Odenkirk - 'Better Call Saul'

Al Pacino - 'Hunters'

Matthew Rhys - 'Perry Mason'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama

Olivia Colman - 'The Crown'

Jodie Comer - 'Killing Eve'

Emma Corrin - 'The Crown'

Laura Linney - 'Ozark'

Sarah Paulson - 'Ratched'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston - 'Your Honor'

Jeff Daniels - 'The Comey Rule'

Hugh Grant - 'The Undoing'

Mark Ruffalo - 'I Know This Much is True'

Ethan Hawke - 'The Good Lord Bird'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett - 'Mrs. America'

Daisy Edgar-Jones - 'Normal People'

Shira Haas - 'Unorthodox'

Nicole Kidman - 'The Undoing'

Anya Taylor-Joy - 'The Queen's Gambit'

Best Television Series Drama

'The Crown'

'Lovecraft Country'

'The Mandalorian'

'Ozark'

'Ratched'

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

'Normal People'

'The Queen's Gambit'

'Small Axe'

'The Undoing'

'Unorthodox'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter - 'The Crown'

Julia Garner - 'Ozark'

Annie Murphy - 'Schitt's Creek'

Cynthia Nixon - 'Ratched'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega - 'Small Axe'

Brendan Gleeson - 'The Comey Rule'

Daniel Levy - 'Schitt's Creek'

Jim Parsons - 'Hollywood'

Donald Southerland - 'The Undoing'

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

'Emily in Paris'

'The Flight Attendant'

'Schitt's Creek'

'The Great'

'Ted Lasso'

FILM

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

'Hamilton'

'Music'

'Palm Springs'

'The Prom'

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

'The Father'

'Mank'

'Nomadland'

'Promising Young Woman'

'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language

'Another Round,' Denmark

'La Llorona,' Guatamela/France

'The Life Ahead,' Italy

'Minari,' USA

'Two of Us,' France/USA

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell - 'Promising Young Woman'

Jack Fincher - 'Mank'

Aaron Sorkin - 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - 'The Father'

Chloe Zhao - 'Nomadland'

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

'Fight for You' - 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

'Hear My Voice' - 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

'IO SI (Seen)' - 'The Life Ahead'

'Speak Now' - 'One Night in Miami'

'Tigers & Tweed' - 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen - 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Daniel Kaluuya - 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Jared Leto - 'The Little Things'

Bill Murray - 'On the Rocks'

Leslie Odom, Jr. - 'One Night in Miami'

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close - 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Olivia Colman - 'The Father'

Jodie Foster - 'The Mauritanian'

Amanda Seyfried - 'Mank'

Helena Zengel - 'News of the World'

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

James Corden - 'The Prom'

Lin-Manuel Miranda - 'Hamilton'

Dev Patel - 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'

Andy Samberg - 'Palm Springs'

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

'The Croods: A New Age'

'Onward'

'Over the Moon'

'Soul'

'Wolfwalkers'

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Chadwick Boseman, - 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Riz Ahmed - 'The Sound of Metal'

Anthony Hopkins - 'The Father'

Gary Oldman - 'Mank'

Tahar Rahim - 'The Mauritanian'

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Viola Davis - 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Andra Day - 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'

Vanessa Kirby - 'Pieces of a Woman'

Frances McDormand - 'Nomadland'

Carey Mulligan - 'Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova - 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

Kate Hudson - 'Music'

Michelle Pfeiffer - 'French Exit'

Rosamund Pike - 'I Care A Lot'

Anya Taylor-Joy - 'Emma'

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

James Corden - 'The Prom'

Lin-Manuel Miranda - 'Hamilton'

Dev Patel - 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'

Andy Samberg - 'Palm Springs'

Best Director -- Motion Picture

David Fincher - 'Mank'

Regina King - 'One Night in Miami'

Aaron Sorkin - 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Chloe Zhao - 'Nomadland'

Emerald Fennell - 'Promising Young Woman'

Best Original Score

'The Midnight Sky'

'Tenet'

'News of the World'

'Mank'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Paris
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 31°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 31°
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 33°
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunny and Cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bill that takes protection away from wetlands in Indiana has passed the senate.

Image

Solar Panel Project tabled in Knox County

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 37

Image

Redo Barr-Reeve Shakamak

Image

Shakamak Clay City

Image

Shoals Loogootee

Image

Washington Sullivan

Image

Linton Mitchell

Image

ISU women series canceled

Image

Cam Bacote

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1130917

Reported Deaths: 21336
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4551388901
DuPage727321111
Will61556843
Lake56271875
Kane48425678
Winnebago27357401
Madison26351437
St. Clair23811429
McHenry22892247
Champaign16450104
Peoria15887242
Sangamon15330210
McLean13928142
Tazewell12713226
Rock Island12447271
Kankakee11923181
Kendall1041076
LaSalle10128202
Macon9142173
Vermilion8073103
DeKalb7868102
Adams7733107
Williamson6549112
Boone573971
Whiteside5590138
Clinton534985
Coles491486
Ogle481067
Knox4806118
Grundy471054
Jackson442759
Effingham441264
Henry418852
Marion4187108
Macoupin416272
Franklin400863
Livingston395564
Randolph387074
Monroe383974
Stephenson376465
Jefferson3736107
Woodford347257
Morgan338274
Montgomery328258
Logan323250
Lee322340
Christian313662
Bureau312272
Fayette301851
Perry289956
Fulton270543
Iroquois268057
Jersey237344
McDonough224239
Lawrence223122
Saline214043
Douglas213229
Union211430
Shelby205433
Crawford190821
Cass183822
Bond181121
Pike164247
Warren163443
Richland160737
Clark159728
Hancock159527
Wayne158943
Jo Daviess155222
Washington152621
Edgar151333
Carroll150732
White149123
Ford144843
Moultrie143720
Clay138138
Greene132330
Johnson13049
Wabash126112
Piatt123813
Mason123341
Mercer121331
De Witt120822
Massac113230
Cumberland113015
Jasper108614
Menard9686
Hamilton75214
Marshall75213
Schuyler6605
Pulaski6513
Brown6426
Stark50421
Edwards4998
Henderson4778
Calhoun4532
Scott4251
Alexander4188
Gallatin4103
Putnam3763
Hardin31910
Pope2663
Unassigned1232030
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 629903

Reported Deaths: 10054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion868571373
Lake46601708
Allen33869568
Hamilton30481323
St. Joseph28048396
Elkhart24739349
Vanderburgh20229263
Tippecanoe18623153
Johnson15639300
Porter15235176
Hendricks14970262
Madison11341234
Clark11241150
Vigo11058188
Monroe9743117
Delaware9463136
LaPorte9399172
Howard8640153
Kosciusko822785
Warrick7036104
Hancock7021110
Bartholomew6877107
Floyd6716120
Wayne6342170
Grant6174122
Boone574870
Morgan5721102
Dubois568882
Henry522667
Marshall519384
Dearborn509148
Cass504965
Noble485559
Jackson440448
Shelby436582
Lawrence403184
Gibson387660
Clinton382645
Harrison369348
Montgomery360757
DeKalb360665
Knox343939
Miami335647
Whitley324326
Steuben320948
Wabash313751
Ripley310450
Adams309538
Huntington308263
Putnam306454
Jasper299735
White281744
Daviess277376
Jefferson275738
Fayette257750
Decatur255683
Greene249364
Posey247428
Wells241153
LaGrange235663
Scott234741
Clay230132
Randolph218748
Jennings205838
Spencer202025
Sullivan197433
Washington196423
Fountain190727
Starke180644
Owen174938
Jay173223
Fulton169130
Orange167336
Carroll166917
Perry164933
Rush158718
Franklin154233
Vermillion153837
Tipton138233
Parke133810
Pike123226
Blackford114423
Pulaski100138
Newton95123
Brown90935
Benton89210
Crawford8459
Martin77313
Warren7057
Switzerland7035
Union6387
Ohio5087
Unassigned0377