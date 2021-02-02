Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Japan plans to extend its state of emergency as Covid-19 cases rise and Olympics loom

Japan plans to extend its state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and eight other prefectures as the country continues to battle rising Covid-19 cases, Prime Mini...

Posted: Feb 2, 2021 11:28 AM
Posted By: CNN

Japan plans to extend its state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and eight other prefectures as the country continues to battle rising Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday.

The move comes as questions persist over the country's readiness to host the Olympics, which are scheduled to be held in Tokyo this summer from July 23 to August 8.

Eleven of Japan's 47 prefectures are currently under a state of emergency that orders companies to facilitate work from home where possible, and requires restaurants to close by 8 p.m. Sports and entertainment events in Japan are also required to limit the number of attendees.

Suga told Japan's Parliament Tuesday that he plans to extend the state of emergency -- which is set to expire Sunday -- until March 7 for 10 of the prefectures. The state of emergency is set to be lifted for one prefecture, he said.

That decision still needs to be finalized by the government's coronavirus task force, and Suga is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday night over the state of emergency rules.

Japan's Health Ministry on Monday reported 1,792 new coronavirus cases and 72 additional deaths, bringing the country's total cases to more than 392,000 and more than 5,800 dead. Almost 50,000 Covid-19 patients are in need of hospital-level medical care as of Monday.

Around one third of confirmed cases are in the capital Tokyo, which on Monday reported fewer than 500 new case for the first time since December 28.

As the country struggles with its current spike, partly brought on by freezing winter temperatures, it is also grappling with mixed messages and coronavirus fatigue, having been among the earliest hit by the pandemic.

Unlike a number of other countries which have introduced lockdowns and social distancing measures, Japan lacks much in the way of legal powers to force compliance with the government's orders.

Suga has been criticized for what has been perceived as his reluctance to take action to combat the spread of the virus. Kenji Shibuya, director of the Institute for Population Health at King's College London said in January that Japan's response is "too slow and confusing."

"On one hand they encouraged domestic travel and eating out, on the other they just asked people to take caution," Shibuya said. "The government is basically asking people voluntarily to behave properly, but does not do more than that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Paris
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Partly Sunny and cold!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police say there is an increase in catalytic converter thefts

Image

Street closure to impact residential travel on Tuesday

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Annie's Project is going virtual

Image

The Alzheimer's Association is pushing for house bill 1542 to pass

Image

Tuesday: Clouds and sunshine. Breezy. High: 34°

Image

ISU Bradley

Image

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low: 22°

Image

Trouble at U.S 40 and Darwin Road Intersection

Image

"Wild" art display hopes to support local art gallery and its programs

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1128613

Reported Deaths: 21273
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4544858878
DuPage726101111
Will61416840
Lake56107873
Kane48339678
Winnebago27291401
Madison26251429
St. Clair23770428
McHenry22837246
Champaign16378102
Peoria15865242
Sangamon15298210
McLean13913142
Tazewell12692226
Rock Island12439271
Kankakee11896181
Kendall1037676
LaSalle10104202
Macon9126173
Vermilion8040103
DeKalb7853102
Adams7717107
Williamson6534112
Boone572470
Whiteside5573138
Clinton532583
Coles490086
Ogle480767
Knox4801118
Grundy468654
Jackson441859
Effingham439464
Henry418352
Marion4181108
Macoupin414672
Franklin399763
Livingston394364
Randolph386774
Monroe382973
Stephenson375964
Jefferson3718107
Woodford345957
Morgan336974
Montgomery327157
Logan322550
Lee321940
Christian312462
Bureau312172
Fayette301251
Perry288956
Fulton269543
Iroquois267457
Jersey236644
McDonough224039
Lawrence222622
Saline213842
Douglas212429
Union210330
Shelby204933
Crawford189521
Cass183422
Bond180921
Pike163947
Warren162843
Richland160137
Hancock159527
Clark159228
Wayne158643
Jo Daviess155222
Washington152421
Edgar150833
Carroll150432
White148223
Ford143643
Moultrie143520
Clay137538
Greene131730
Johnson12999
Wabash124812
Piatt123213
Mason122741
Mercer121031
De Witt120822
Cumberland113015
Massac112530
Jasper107914
Menard9636
Marshall75313
Hamilton75114
Schuyler6605
Pulaski6463
Brown6416
Stark50421
Edwards4918
Henderson4778
Calhoun4532
Scott4221
Alexander4168
Gallatin4103
Putnam3753
Hardin31810
Pope2643
Unassigned1052014
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 628391

Reported Deaths: 9989
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion866561362
Lake46550700
Allen33776566
Hamilton30388323
St. Joseph28004393
Elkhart24715348
Vanderburgh20180261
Tippecanoe18566151
Johnson15598298
Porter15221176
Hendricks14943260
Madison11309230
Clark11206149
Vigo11040188
Monroe9710117
Delaware9429136
LaPorte9382170
Howard8599153
Kosciusko821585
Warrick7013104
Hancock6996109
Bartholomew6851104
Floyd6699118
Wayne6326167
Grant6158122
Boone573170
Morgan5688101
Dubois567382
Henry521667
Marshall518584
Dearborn505947
Cass503964
Noble484959
Jackson439448
Shelby434882
Lawrence402083
Gibson386860
Clinton382245
Harrison368048
Montgomery359856
DeKalb359665
Knox343239
Miami334647
Whitley322926
Steuben320047
Wabash313151
Ripley309449
Adams308837
Huntington307663
Putnam305454
Jasper299135
White281044
Daviess276576
Jefferson275438
Fayette256250
Decatur255183
Greene248564
Posey246928
Wells240853
LaGrange235063
Scott233941
Clay229332
Randolph218348
Jennings205338
Spencer201325
Sullivan196933
Washington195623
Fountain190527
Starke180544
Owen174138
Jay172423
Fulton169030
Carroll166316
Orange166235
Perry164633
Rush159418
Franklin153833
Vermillion153735
Tipton137733
Parke13369
Pike123226
Blackford114023
Pulaski100138
Newton94921
Brown90635
Benton89010
Crawford8399
Martin76913
Warren7057
Switzerland7015
Union6367
Ohio5087
Unassigned0376