Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Counts and adds vaccination sites

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,890 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 619,995 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.



A total of 9,504 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 34 from the previous day. Another 375 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard & Map



To date, 2,930,353 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,920,127 on Wednesday. A total of 6,884,491 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, click here.

Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of today, 503,116 Hoosiers have received the first dose of vaccine, and 122,254 are fully vaccinated.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

The state and its partners are adding more locations for you to get vaccinated including select Meijer, Kroger, & Walmart pharmacies across the state.

Vigo County’s three Kroger locations are included.

All locations will show up on the state's vaccination website.

It's important to note Meijer and Kroger will have their own appointment sign-up areas on their websites.