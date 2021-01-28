Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Full moon in January 2021: When to see the Wolf Moon

The first full moon of the year will light up the night sky on Thursday. The moon will be 100% full at 2:16 p.m. ET.Barring clouds or bad weather, it...

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 1:17 PM
Posted By: CNN

The first full moon of the year will light up the night sky on Thursday. The moon will be 100% full at 2:16 p.m. ET.

Barring clouds or bad weather, it will be visible around the world. The Virtual Telescope Project will stream the full moon live as it rises over the skyline of Rome.

Each moon has its own name associated with the full moon. In January, it's often called the "wolf moon," supposedly inspired by hungry wolves that howled outside of villages long ago, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

But that may not actually be the case, according to EarthSky.org and a 2013 article it cites published in Indian Country Today.

Some tribes have described it as the "cold moon" or the "hard moon," but not the wolf moon, according to a list of full moon names attributed to 29 tribes at the Western Washington University Planetarium website.

The closest is the Sioux name for the January full moon, which is "wolves run together." This is similar to the Cheyenne name for the December full moon, "when the wolves run together."

The list was compiled by Phil Konstantin, a former NASA employee and member of the Cherokee Nation.

Although others have attributed the wolf moon moniker to the Algonquin tribe, they refer to the January full moon as "squochee kesos" or "sun has not strength to thaw."

Some other names for the January full moon include the bear hunting moon for the Haida tribe in Alaska, "moon of life at its height" for the Hopi tribe in Arizona and even "atalka," which means "stay inside" for the Kalapuya tribe in the Pacific Northwest.

Typical of a normal year, 2021 will also have 12 full moons. (Last year had 13 full moons, two of which were in October).

Here are all of the full moons occurring this year and their names, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac:

  • February 27 -- Snow moon
  • March 28 -- Worm moon
  • April 26 -- Pink moon
  • May 26 -- Flower moon
  • June 24 -- Strawberry moon
  • July 23 -- Buck moon
  • August 22 -- Sturgeon moon
  • September 20 -- Harvest moon
  • October 20 -- Hunter's moon
  • November 19 -- Beaver moon
  • December 18 -- Cold moon

Be sure to check for the other names of these moons as well, attributed to the different Native American tribes.

Here is what else you can look forward to in 2021.

Meteor showers

There is a bit of a wait until the next meteor shower, the popular Lyrids in April. The Lyrids will peak on April 22 and will be best seen in the Northern Hemisphere -- but the moon will be 68% full, according to the American Meteor Society.

The Eta Aquariids follow soon after, peaking on May 5 when the moon is 38% full. This shower is best seen in the southern tropics, but will still produce a medium shower for those north of the equator.

The Delta Aquariids are also best seen from the southern tropics and will peak between July 28 and 29 when the moon is 74% full.

Interestingly, another meteor shower peaks on the same night -- the Alpha Capricornids. Although this is a much weaker shower, it has been known to produce some bright fireballs during the peak. And it will be visible for those on either side of the equator.

The Perseid meteor shower, the most popular of the year, will peak between August 11 and 12 in the Northern Hemisphere when the moon is only 13% full.

Here is the meteor shower schedule for the rest of the year, according to EarthSky's meteor shower outlook.

  • October 8: Draconids
  • October 21: Orionids
  • November 4 to 5: South Taurids
  • November 11 to 12: North Taurids
  • November 17: Leonids
  • December 13 to 14: Geminids
  • December 22: Ursids

Solar and lunar eclipses

This year, there will be two eclipses of the sun and two eclipses of the moon -- and three of these will be visible for some in North America, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

A total eclipse of the moon will occur on May 26, best visible to those in western North America and Hawaii from 4:46 a.m. ET to 9:51 a.m. ET.

An annular eclipse of the sun will happen on June 10, visible in northern and northeastern North America from 4:12 a.m. ET to 9:11 a.m. ET. The sun won't be fully blocked by the moon, so be sure to wear eclipse glasses to safely view this event.

November 19 will see a partial eclipse of the moon, and skywatchers in North America and Hawaii will see it between 1 a.m. ET and 7:06 a.m. ET.

And the year ends with a total eclipse of the sun on December 4. It won't be seen in North America, but those in the Falkland Islands, the southern tip of Africa, Antarctica and southeastern Australia will be able to spot it.

Visible planets

Skywatchers will have multiple opportunities to spot the planets in our sky during certain mornings and evenings throughout 2021, according to the Farmer's Almanac planetary guide.

It's possible to see most of these with the naked eye, with the exception of distant Neptune, but binoculars or a telescope will provide the best view.

Mercury will look like a bright star in the morning sky from February 28 to March 20, June 27 to July 16, and October 18 to November 1. It will shine in the night sky from January 15 to January 31, May 3 to May 24, August 31 to September 21 and November 29 to December 31.

Venus, our closest neighbor in the solar system, will appear in the eastern sky on the mornings of January 1 to 23 and in the western sky at dusk on the evenings of May 24 to December 31. It's the second brightest object in our sky after the moon.

Mars makes its reddish appearance in the morning sky between November 24 and December 31 and will be visible in the evening sky between January 1 and August 22.

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is the third brightest object in our sky. It will be on display in the morning sky between February 17 and August 19. Look for it in the evenings of January 1 to 9 and August 20 to December 31 -- but it will be at its brightest from August 8 to September 2.

Saturn's rings are only visible through a telescope, but the planet itself can still be seen with the naked eye on the mornings of February 10 to August 1 and the evenings of January 1 to 6 and August 2 to December 31. It will be at its brightest between August 1 to 4.

Binoculars or a telescope will help you spot the greenish glow of Uranus on the mornings of May 16 to November 3 and the evenings of January 1 to April 12 and November 4 to December 31 -- but at its brightest between August 28 to December 31.

And our most distant neighbor in the solar system, Neptune will be visible through a telescope on the mornings of March 27 to September 13 and the evenings of January 1 to February 23 and September 14 to December 31. It will be at its brightest between July 19 and November 8.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Mostly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 18°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 13°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 21°
Sunny and Cold!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Duke Energy donates Ten Thousand Dollars to the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club is looking for college-aged students to join their team

Image

Loogootee Police K-9 officer Roxy has passed away

Image

Martin County, Indiana man is facing child molestation charges

Image

State leaders report good trends when it comes to Indiana COVID-19 numbers

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 32°

Image

THS THN Crown Trophy

Image

Overnight: Snow ending, clearing and turning colder. Low: 16°

Image

Julian Larry Coming Alive

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1112181

Reported Deaths: 20949
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4485469305
DuPage715291183
Will60378898
Lake55275934
Kane47657716
Winnebago26962424
Madison25705492
St. Clair23296462
McHenry22435263
Champaign16095107
Peoria15625255
Sangamon15036250
McLean13686176
Tazewell12447256
Rock Island12295311
Kankakee11779188
Kendall1013584
LaSalle9901252
Macon9034183
Vermilion7897119
DeKalb772799
Adams7624135
Williamson6417120
Boone567680
Whiteside5495176
Clinton524787
Coles482786
Ogle475474
Knox4740150
Grundy458655
Effingham436873
Jackson433970
Henry414379
Marion4131113
Macoupin407399
Franklin397172
Livingston385773
Randolph382678
Monroe373371
Stephenson368778
Jefferson3624108
Woodford338270
Morgan333793
Montgomery319861
Logan319761
Lee317176
Bureau308585
Christian307779
Fayette298554
Perry280863
Iroquois265958
Fulton265650
Jersey232962
Lawrence221131
McDonough220651
Saline211257
Douglas208134
Union205632
Shelby203335
Crawford185937
Cass180832
Bond179526
Pike161848
Warren160945
Richland158246
Hancock156837
Wayne156344
Clark155736
Jo Daviess154125
Washington151126
Edgar150053
Carroll149033
White143633
Moultrie142228
Ford141951
Clay135941
Greene128843
Johnson127515
Wabash123615
Mason120641
Piatt120118
De Witt119729
Mercer119631
Cumberland112227
Massac109233
Jasper106916
Menard92610
Hamilton73417
Marshall71815
Schuyler65517
Brown63312
Pulaski6313
Stark50121
Edwards4879
Henderson47216
Calhoun4525
Scott4141
Alexander4098
Gallatin4064
Putnam3663
Hardin31510
Pope2613
Unassigned1070
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 617176

Reported Deaths: 9845
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion852151342
Lake45894695
Allen33238562
Hamilton29842320
St. Joseph27623385
Elkhart24546347
Vanderburgh19795256
Tippecanoe18242146
Johnson15284296
Porter15024173
Hendricks14615252
Madison11124224
Clark10889145
Vigo10856185
Monroe9540115
Delaware9224136
LaPorte9188165
Howard8381151
Kosciusko814085
Warrick6866102
Hancock6832106
Bartholomew6684100
Floyd6545114
Wayne6214164
Grant6063119
Dubois560282
Boone559968
Morgan554596
Henry513266
Marshall509684
Dearborn490645
Cass490364
Noble477459
Jackson429748
Shelby425582
Lawrence396180
Gibson378360
Clinton376745
Harrison354747
DeKalb353665
Montgomery351154
Knox338139
Miami326845
Steuben316546
Whitley316226
Wabash308951
Adams305337
Ripley303047
Putnam300652
Huntington298461
Jasper293735
White276243
Daviess272076
Jefferson268338
Fayette250449
Decatur250283
Greene243464
Posey242828
Wells237952
LaGrange230963
Scott228340
Clay225732
Randolph216448
Jennings201437
Spencer194624
Sullivan194033
Washington190223
Fountain185427
Starke178344
Jay169423
Owen168738
Fulton165630
Orange162035
Carroll161116
Rush157218
Perry156930
Franklin151633
Vermillion150934
Tipton135033
Parke13158
Pike119526
Blackford112523
Pulaski98037
Newton92921
Brown89434
Benton87210
Crawford8099
Martin75213
Warren6947
Switzerland6815
Union6327
Ohio4977
Unassigned0375