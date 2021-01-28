Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Miami Heat lets dogs out to screen fans for Covid-19 -- but what does the science say?

The Miami Heat is unleashing the dogs.As AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami reopens to a limited number of fans Thursday, the Miami Heat is bringing out...

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 1:12 PM
Posted By: CNN

The Miami Heat is unleashing the dogs.

As AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami reopens to a limited number of fans Thursday, the Miami Heat is bringing out dogs it is billing as "coronavirus detection dogs" to screen guests and employees as they arrive at the facility. The team will be the first in the NBA to use canines to screen the public.

The science isn't yet clear whether dogs can, in fact, detect coronavirus infection in people. The team has been trying the dogs out on a smaller scale to screen personnel -- and "we learned a lot during that time," Matthew Jafarian, Miami Heat's executive vice president for business strategy, told CNN.

Here's how the Miami Heat says the dogs work: Fans will line up in a screening area on socially distanced dots, keeping their hands at their sides. The dogs will walk past each person, sniffing them. If the dog keeps walking, you are clear to enter the arena.

If the dog sits next to you, the Miami Heat says, that signals to the handler that it might have detected Covid-19. A staff member will then help you and your party with a refund, and provide additional health and safety information -- but you and your party will not be allowed to enter the arena.

Jafarian said the Miami Heat view the detection dogs as just one tool in a much larger arsenal of Covid-19 safety measures -- which also includes a health screening questionnaire, a mandatory mask policy, cashless concession stands, not allowing food and drinks in the arena bowl, and physical distancing, among other tools.

Canine experts emphasize that while research on coronavirus detection dogs appears promising, it's not yet definitive. Studies exploring how reliable dogs are in detecting an active coronavirus infection remain ongoing -- and there are many questions left to answer.

"I think it's so new and novel that we have yet to determine how effective it is and how reliable the canines are at detecting these type of things," said Dr. Douglas Kratt, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

"We're just such on the front edge of it," he said. "But it is very exciting to see that we could have another tool in detecting coronavirus."

A sniff of new research, but findings are not definitive

Early in the pandemic, the Miami Heat first explored using detection dogs -- along with other approaches -- to screen for the novel coronavirus in its facilities.

"During the NBA bubble is really when we started researching, in earnest, how we could bring back fans safely into the arena," Jafarian said, referring to the strict lockdown that NBA players and staff underwent last year as the "bubble."

"We looked at a variety of options. There were Breathalyzer tests that we looked at. We looked at traditional diagnostic tests, like rapid antigen and PCR tests. And we thought through operationally how we could administer that to hundreds and thousands of people coming into the building."

Jafarian added that around that same time, some early studies were publishing out of Europe and elsewhere. The studies are unproven and published as pilot and proof-of-concept papers. When asked about the research not being definitive, Jafarian responded that he originally was skeptical, but found the studies "compelling" because they reached similar results. He said that the Miami Heat is taking its dog program "very slowly" until it learns more.

In July, researchers in Germany published a pilot study in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases describing how they trained eight dogs to discriminate between saliva samples from someone sick with Covid-19 and a healthy person.

The researchers reported in their study that among 1,012 samples, the dogs correctly identified 157 positive samples and 792 negative samples, but incorrectly identified 33 samples as negative and 30 samples as positive. The dogs "achieved an overall average detection rate of 94%," the researchers wrote.

In December, a separate research team from France and Lebanon published a proof-of-concept study in the journal PLOS ONE detailing how they trained six dogs to tell the difference between underarm sweat from someone who has Covid-19 and someone who doesn't. Some of the dogs had a success rate of 76%, while others had a 100% success rate in that study.

But those studies were conducted in controlled environments and there was some repeated use of samples -- so it couldn't be ruled out whether a dog was memorizing the odor of a sample. More research is needed to determine whether similar findings might emerge in the real world, and among a larger group of detection dogs.

Elsewhere, in the United Kingdom, a team from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine has been training six dogs in the hope that they will be able to detect Covid-positive people -- even if the people have no symptoms.

In Finland, a group of dogs trained to detect Covid-19 began working at Helsinki Airport in September in an effort to identify people who have contracted the virus. And in Chile, police dogs are being trained to sniff out Covid-19 infections.

"We saw what the airport in Finland was doing, and then an airport in Dubai, and [governments] in Mexico and Chile," said Miami Heat's Jafarian.

Then a couple of months later, a new company called SNIFF approached the Miami Heat with the offer to use detection dogs as a coronavirus screening tool in the team's arena.

Jafarian said, "we decided to make a step forward."

'The virus is new,' using detection dogs is not

Aron Shteierman, SNIFF's chief executive officer, told CNN that he has no background in dog training, but when the coronavirus pandemic began, he saw canines as a possible quick and non-invasive screening tool.

In the spring of last year, Shteierman turned his idea into a business: SNIFF. Next, he said that he contacted the company Global K9 Protection Group and asked to partner, specifically to use and train the company's dogs for coronavirus detection. Global K9 Protection Group agreed.

"The virus is new but the application of using a detection dog to screen people is not," Michael Larkin, vice president of commercial services at the Global K9 Protection Group, told CNN.

SNIFF and Global K9 Protection Group then reached out to the Miami Heat.

Shteierman confirmed "we do not use live virus in order to train the canines," but he would not share specific details about the dogs' training process with CNN. He said it was "proprietary" information.

CNN was unable to vet the company's research behind the detection dogs, as well as the dogs' efficacy, because it hasn't been published yet. For that research, Shteierman said, "We took the canines to a testing site where PCR testing was being done and we did comparison results."

Yet the dogs do not substitute getting an actual diagnosis from a PCR test or medical professional, said the Global K9 Protection Group's Larkin.

"It's important for people to understand that this technology and this solution is evolving, and it doesn't replace going to a doctor or a PCR test," Larkin told CNN. "The dog is designed to be an initial human body screening tool, but if there was a positive indication, our first recommendation would be go seek professional medical attention and get a PCR test."

'Some level of evidence, but I don't think it's ironclad'

There are still significant questions.

For instance, some studies suggest that a dog handler's own bias can influence a detection dog's behavior. A 2011 study published in the journal Animal Cognition found that, among 18 handler-and-dog teams, a dog was more likely to erroneously "alert" it had detected a scent -- so give a false positive -- when the handler believed there was a scent present.

And when it comes to the coronavirus specifically, it remains unclear what exactly dogs could be picking up when they are trained to detect Covid-19.

In the two previous studies from Germany, France and Lebanon -- published in the journals BMC Infectious Diseases and Plos One -- both research teams posed that their dogs might be detecting the "volatile organic compounds" that are produced during coronavirus infections.

"It's not like the coronavirus has a smell. It's when a person is infected with a virus, their metabolism changes in such a way, their breath changes in such a way, that there are subtle changes that you can train dogs to detect. So it's not the virus they're detecting, it's physiological changes induced by the virus that they're detecting," Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, who was not involved in the studies, told CNN.

"That's likely what dogs are reacting to," he said. "We know for other purposes, we use dogs that way for bomb-sniffing, for drugs, and they have tried to use them in cancer diagnosis. They've been trying to use them for C. diff diagnosis as well," which is the bacterium Clostridioides difficile that causes severe diarrhea and inflammation of the colon.

A 2018 study suggests that a 3-year-old German Shepherd named Piper and 3-year-old Border Collie named Chase were able to detect the presence of C. difficile in stool samples that had been stored in a refrigerator with a sensitivity ranging from 77.6 to 92.6 and a specificity of 84.4 to 85.1.

Yet C. diff is a bacterium. There isn't much research on dogs detecting viral infections. One study, published in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science in 2015, found that two trained dogs could discern between cultured cells infected with three different viruses -- but they were viruses that infect cattle, not humans.

Adalja said that more research on coronavirus-detection dogs is needed.

"There's starting to be some level of evidence, but I don't think it's ironclad," Adalja said. "It's not definitive yet."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Mostly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 18°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 13°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 21°
Sunny and Cold!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Duke Energy donates Ten Thousand Dollars to the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club is looking for college-aged students to join their team

Image

Loogootee Police K-9 officer Roxy has passed away

Image

Martin County, Indiana man is facing child molestation charges

Image

State leaders report good trends when it comes to Indiana COVID-19 numbers

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 32°

Image

THS THN Crown Trophy

Image

Overnight: Snow ending, clearing and turning colder. Low: 16°

Image

Julian Larry Coming Alive

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1112181

Reported Deaths: 20949
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4485469305
DuPage715291183
Will60378898
Lake55275934
Kane47657716
Winnebago26962424
Madison25705492
St. Clair23296462
McHenry22435263
Champaign16095107
Peoria15625255
Sangamon15036250
McLean13686176
Tazewell12447256
Rock Island12295311
Kankakee11779188
Kendall1013584
LaSalle9901252
Macon9034183
Vermilion7897119
DeKalb772799
Adams7624135
Williamson6417120
Boone567680
Whiteside5495176
Clinton524787
Coles482786
Ogle475474
Knox4740150
Grundy458655
Effingham436873
Jackson433970
Henry414379
Marion4131113
Macoupin407399
Franklin397172
Livingston385773
Randolph382678
Monroe373371
Stephenson368778
Jefferson3624108
Woodford338270
Morgan333793
Montgomery319861
Logan319761
Lee317176
Bureau308585
Christian307779
Fayette298554
Perry280863
Iroquois265958
Fulton265650
Jersey232962
Lawrence221131
McDonough220651
Saline211257
Douglas208134
Union205632
Shelby203335
Crawford185937
Cass180832
Bond179526
Pike161848
Warren160945
Richland158246
Hancock156837
Wayne156344
Clark155736
Jo Daviess154125
Washington151126
Edgar150053
Carroll149033
White143633
Moultrie142228
Ford141951
Clay135941
Greene128843
Johnson127515
Wabash123615
Mason120641
Piatt120118
De Witt119729
Mercer119631
Cumberland112227
Massac109233
Jasper106916
Menard92610
Hamilton73417
Marshall71815
Schuyler65517
Brown63312
Pulaski6313
Stark50121
Edwards4879
Henderson47216
Calhoun4525
Scott4141
Alexander4098
Gallatin4064
Putnam3663
Hardin31510
Pope2613
Unassigned1070
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 617176

Reported Deaths: 9845
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion852151342
Lake45894695
Allen33238562
Hamilton29842320
St. Joseph27623385
Elkhart24546347
Vanderburgh19795256
Tippecanoe18242146
Johnson15284296
Porter15024173
Hendricks14615252
Madison11124224
Clark10889145
Vigo10856185
Monroe9540115
Delaware9224136
LaPorte9188165
Howard8381151
Kosciusko814085
Warrick6866102
Hancock6832106
Bartholomew6684100
Floyd6545114
Wayne6214164
Grant6063119
Dubois560282
Boone559968
Morgan554596
Henry513266
Marshall509684
Dearborn490645
Cass490364
Noble477459
Jackson429748
Shelby425582
Lawrence396180
Gibson378360
Clinton376745
Harrison354747
DeKalb353665
Montgomery351154
Knox338139
Miami326845
Steuben316546
Whitley316226
Wabash308951
Adams305337
Ripley303047
Putnam300652
Huntington298461
Jasper293735
White276243
Daviess272076
Jefferson268338
Fayette250449
Decatur250283
Greene243464
Posey242828
Wells237952
LaGrange230963
Scott228340
Clay225732
Randolph216448
Jennings201437
Spencer194624
Sullivan194033
Washington190223
Fountain185427
Starke178344
Jay169423
Owen168738
Fulton165630
Orange162035
Carroll161116
Rush157218
Perry156930
Franklin151633
Vermillion150934
Tipton135033
Parke13158
Pike119526
Blackford112523
Pulaski98037
Newton92921
Brown89434
Benton87210
Crawford8099
Martin75213
Warren6947
Switzerland6815
Union6327
Ohio4977
Unassigned0375