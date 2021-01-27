Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Your sleep could be dictated by the phases of the moon, a study says

The moon dictates the pushes and pulls of the tides, but it could also affect our sleep.As we head toward the first full moon of the year on Thursday...

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 6:49 PM
Posted By: CNN

The moon dictates the pushes and pulls of the tides, but it could also affect our sleep.

As we head toward the first full moon of the year on Thursday night, take note: In the days leading up to a full moon, people go to bed later and sleep less, according to a study published in Science Advances on Wednesday.

On average, participants went to bed 30 minutes later and slept 50 minutes less on nights before a full moon, said study coauthor Horacio de la Iglesia, professor at the department of biology at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Researchers outfitted each participant with a sleep monitor on their wrist to track sleep schedules over the course of one to two lunar cycles. A lunar cycle takes 29.5 days to complete.

Ninety-eight people from three different Toba Indigenous communities, also known as the Qom people, in Argentina participated in the study.

The light from the moon after sunset is bright on the days leading up to a full moon, said study coauthor Leandro Casiraghi, postdoctoral scholar at the department of biology at the University of Washington.

"We believe this modulation aims to take advantage of such moonlit nights which may be good for safe outdoor activities such as hunting or fishing, or for engaging in social interactions with other groups," Casiraghi said via email.

One community had no access to electricity, one had some access to electricity, and one had full access to electricity. Regardless of their electricity access, there was a strong pattern that showed they all went to bed later and slept less in the days leading up to a full moon.

In the urban community, participants went to bed even later and slept less than the participants in rural communities. Casiraghi said he was surprised that the urban community was affected because he hypothesized only people in the rural communities would be affected by the lunar phases.

"The fact that this modulation was present even in communities with full access to electric light suggests that these effects are mediated by something other than moonlight itself," Casiraghi said.

After collecting sleep data from Toba/Qom communities, researchers compared their results with sleep data that was collected from 464 Seattle students for another study and found the same sleeping pattern.

People's biology and a community's social patterns might also play a role in the sleep cycle found in this study, said Dr. Vsevolod "Seva" Polotsky, director of Sleep Basic Research and a professor at Johns Hopkins Medical School, who was not involved in the study.

People's sleep is controlled by our circadian rhythm, an internal clock that regulates sleep for about a 24-hour period, but some people could have longer internal clocks, Polotsky said.

A prime example of the human body regulating itself over a longer period of time is a woman's menstrual cycle, he said, which is roughly a month long. Other mammals have seasonal sleep schedules and hibernate for months at a time, Polotsky noted.

Social calendars might also affect someone's sleep schedules, he said, such as going to bed later or sleeping longer on weekends.

For people who have trouble going to sleep, de la Iglesia recommended avoiding bright lights and screens during the evening hours and being especially proactive before a full moon when "most people are predisposed (to) have a delayed sleep start and a shorter sleep."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Paris
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 15°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Snow Ending, Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Snow ending, clearing and turning colder. Low: 16°

Image

Julian Larry Coming Alive

Image

ISHA Sets Dates for Play

Image

Father hopes Senate Bill 19 passes

Image

Residents speak out about solar project in Knox County

Image

Educators must wait patiently to get COVID-19 vaccine; VCSC reacts

Image

Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Counts and adds vaccination sites

Image

As Unemployment Soars, Home Care Job Opportunities Abound in Terre Haute

Image

AT&T upgrades service in Greene County

Image

January is National Mentor Month

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1108430

Reported Deaths: 20853
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4472959280
DuPage713231179
Will60159896
Lake55096932
Kane47475713
Winnebago26895421
Madison25542487
St. Clair23211457
McHenry22372260
Champaign16003107
Peoria15571256
Sangamon14996247
McLean13653174
Tazewell12393254
Rock Island12252310
Kankakee11760188
Kendall1008783
LaSalle9834250
Macon9023183
Vermilion7842118
DeKalb770696
Adams7597131
Williamson6396119
Boone566480
Whiteside5458176
Clinton520887
Coles481286
Ogle474574
Knox4718148
Grundy457354
Effingham437273
Jackson432270
Henry413578
Marion4115113
Macoupin405698
Franklin396072
Livingston382871
Randolph380478
Monroe372071
Stephenson365477
Jefferson3579106
Woodford336570
Morgan333093
Logan319060
Montgomery317458
Lee315676
Bureau306885
Christian306779
Fayette297653
Perry280063
Iroquois264658
Fulton264550
Jersey231762
Lawrence220731
McDonough220051
Saline210155
Douglas206434
Union204732
Shelby202835
Crawford184937
Cass180131
Bond178926
Pike161448
Warren160545
Richland157846
Hancock156336
Wayne155643
Clark154634
Jo Daviess153425
Washington150426
Edgar149553
Carroll148333
White142433
Moultrie142028
Ford141251
Clay134941
Greene128943
Johnson126515
Wabash123215
Mason120241
Piatt119818
De Witt119629
Mercer119431
Cumberland112027
Massac107433
Jasper106815
Menard92410
Hamilton73317
Marshall71315
Schuyler65417
Brown62612
Pulaski6253
Stark50120
Edwards4859
Henderson47016
Calhoun4515
Scott4131
Alexander4078
Gallatin4024
Putnam3633
Hardin3139
Pope2583
Unassigned1130
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 614946

Reported Deaths: 9807
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion849231342
Lake45784693
Allen33103560
Hamilton29752316
St. Joseph27572383
Elkhart24496346
Vanderburgh19679255
Tippecanoe18150144
Johnson15234296
Porter14970172
Hendricks14550253
Madison11071223
Clark10852145
Vigo10819185
Monroe9496115
Delaware9193136
LaPorte9173164
Howard8325148
Kosciusko811485
Warrick683399
Hancock6783106
Bartholomew6659100
Floyd6522113
Wayne6194164
Grant6050118
Dubois559081
Boone557968
Morgan551996
Henry512365
Marshall507884
Dearborn488745
Cass487864
Noble476159
Jackson428747
Shelby423381
Lawrence395180
Clinton375845
Gibson375560
Harrison354046
DeKalb351365
Montgomery349754
Knox337839
Miami325244
Steuben315846
Whitley313126
Wabash306951
Adams303636
Ripley301646
Putnam299152
Huntington295760
Jasper293035
White275943
Daviess271776
Jefferson267738
Decatur249983
Fayette249949
Greene242763
Posey241828
Wells237551
LaGrange230363
Scott227939
Clay225032
Randolph215848
Jennings200937
Spencer193622
Sullivan193633
Washington189023
Fountain185227
Starke177044
Jay168723
Owen168338
Fulton165430
Orange161035
Carroll160616
Rush156418
Perry156129
Vermillion150034
Franklin149933
Tipton134433
Parke13098
Pike118826
Blackford112023
Pulaski97937
Newton92621
Brown88835
Benton87110
Crawford8099
Martin75013
Warren6867
Switzerland6695
Union6297
Ohio4967
Unassigned0375