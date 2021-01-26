Clear

Everyday activities are more dangerous now that new Covid-19 variants are circulating, expert says

Health officials are "extremely" worried about the new Covid...

Posted: Jan 26, 2021 10:55 AM
Updated: Jan 26, 2021 12:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

Health officials are 'extremely' worried about the new Covid-19 variants that have been detected in the US and what they could mean over the coming months, one expert said Monday night.

'We've seen what happens in other countries that have actually had coronavirus under relatively good control, then these variants took over and they had explosive spread of the virus, and then overwhelmed hospitals,' emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen told CNN's Anderson Cooper.

Officials in Minnesota announced Monday they detected the P.1 variant of the virus in a traveler from Brazil. The variant is one of four being closely watched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and appears to be more easily transmissible. CDC officials have also said another variant -- called B.1.1.7 and first spotted in the UK -- has been detected in more than 20 states.

While the US seems to be heading in the right direction on infection rates -- with 42 states reporting downward trends -- that progress could be erased if variants take hold, Wen said. Preventing that will mean extra vigilance.

'If there is something more contagious among us, if we thought that going to the grocery store before was relatively safe, there's actually a higher likelihood of contracting coronavirus through those every day activities,' she said.

'Wearing an even better mask, reducing the number of times that we have to go out shopping, or in indoor crowded settings, all of that will be helpful,' Wen added.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC Monday wearing two masks is likely more effective in stopping the spread of the virus.

'If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,' he said.

Send us your questions for President Biden's Covid-19 team

Moderna says its vaccine protects against some variants

The good news, Fauci told CNN in a separate interview Monday, is that current Covid-19 vaccines are likely to be effective against the new variants.

'The sobering news,' he added, '(is) as you get more and more replication, you can get more and more of evolution of mutants, which means you always got to be a step ahead of it.'

Moderna said Monday its vaccine created antibodies that neutralized Covid-19 variants first found in the UK and South Africa. There are concerns the vaccine may have a somewhat decreased efficacy against the strain first spotted in South Africa, and the company is working on a booster shot aimed at fighting it.

But as Covid-19 evolves, it will be important to prove 'time and time again' that vaccines provide protection against new strains, Moderna president Dr. Stephen Hoge said during a panel Monday.

'Until we've got this thing sort of fully suppressed and in control, and people are broadly vaccinated or seropositive and protected against it, it's going to be an ongoing battle for the next couple of years,' he said.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is currently being tested in South Africa, the US and Brazil, and those results could provide insight into how well it works against emerging variants, one of its developers said. The company has said it could share its Phase 3 vaccine trial data as early as this week.

'If we see the efficacy results ... it'll give us insights not only into whether or not this vaccine candidate is effective, but it'll also give us insights into whether or not the variants that are circulating in South Africa might be a problem for vaccines,' Dr. Dan Barouch, a Harvard Medical School professor, told CNN.

6% of the US population has gotten a Covid-19 shot

So far, about 19 million people -- nearly 6% of the US population -- have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data. More than 3.3 million are fully vaccinated.

The numbers are a far cry from where some officials hoped the US would be by now, but President Joe Biden said Monday he is hopeful the country could soon be administering 1.5 million vaccines daily. That's about a 50% faster pace than the goal of a million doses per day he's promised since before inauguration.

A White House official told CNN the administration's official goal remains getting 100 million shots administered in the President's first 100 days in office.

Across the country, health leaders and state officials have been working to enhance their vaccination strategies and boost the number of shots going into arms.

CVS will begin offering on-site vaccinations at more than 270 locations across 11 states in February, Dr. David Fairchild, associate chief medical officer at CVS Health, said Monday.

'We're definitely prepared and want to play a large role in helping to get the vaccine out there,' he added. 'Our internal goal is to have a capacity to perform 25 million shots a month or more.'

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice debuted a new online pre-registration system Monday, which allows residents to pre-register to receive a vaccine. Since the system's launch Monday morning, more than 32,000 residents had scheduled a vaccine appointment, the governor said. That will work alongside an existing hotline that residents can call and pre-register.

Illinois announced it was entering its next stage of vaccinations Monday, opening guidelines to people 65 and older and frontline essential workers including teachers, first responders and grocery workers. The governor added as more doses become available, more mass vaccination sites will open up

Chicago will target 15 'high-need communities based on the City's COVID vulnerability index,' the mayor's office said in a news release. The initiative will include 'strike teams' that will reach to 'those who may be disconnected from more traditional vaccine administration channels,' it said.

'Our city is two-thirds people of color,' Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news briefing. 'Yet we are falling woefully behind in the number of people of color who've been vaccinated today.'

Lightfoot said that of the nearly 108,000 residents who have received their first vaccine dose, only 17% are Latino and about 15% are Black.

Supply still limited

But many states are still struggling with supply.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday the city has 'almost no supply' of vaccines to create new appointments.

The city has 7,710 doses on hand, and 72,409 second doses yet to be scheduled. The city has administered over 650,000 doses, he said.

'Right now I need hundreds of thousands of more doses per week,' de Blasio said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday his state needs more doses to keep up with a plan to vaccinate 70% of the population within six months.

'We need probably two or three times the weekly dosage that we're getting right now,' Murphy told ABC's 'Good Morning America.'

The state has built a network of some 270 vaccine distribution sites -- including six so-called 'megasites' -- but Murphy said there was insufficient supply to meet demand.

A New Jersey Department of Health spokesman confirmed the Meadowlands mega site is temporarily closed due to lack of vaccine, a reality Murphy acknowledged later Tuesday morning in an appearance on MSNBC.

Kentucky has used about 88% of their first doses so far, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, and called on the federal government to send more supply.

Beshear told reporters the state reached an all-time high vaccination rate last week with more than 82,500 doses administered, but highlighted the state could be in the range of 250,000 doses weekly if the supply was there.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also renewed a call for more vaccines as the state continues to exhaust the supply allocated by the federal government.

'I continue to urge our federal partners and the new Biden administration in Washington to ramp up vaccine distribution right away,' Polis said in a statement. 'Colorado is ready to immediately use three to four times as many vaccines as we are currently getting each week right away.'

The state has so far administered more than 458,400 shots, more than 82,600 of which are second doses.

'The sooner Colorado gets more vaccines, the quicker we can get them into arms, and the faster we can help our small businesses and economy build back stronger,' the governor said. 'We're ready and welcome renewed federal assistance to get the job done.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Paris
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Foggy with Light Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City of Sullivan to hire new director

Image

Board of Works approves patio seating at PARQ at 12 Points

Image

VCSC will get $1.25 million from ESG

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

A program for farmers is available to reduce nutrient and soil loss in the Wabash Valley

Image

THPD looking for suspect in Dollar General Robbery

Image

Tuesday: Foggy, light drizzle. High: 40

Image

ISU SIU MBB

Image

Big Changes for Deming and West Vigo Elementary coming

Image

TYLER GRAUER ALL AMERICAN

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1104763

Reported Deaths: 20744
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4460359268
DuPage710701173
Will59914891
Lake54851924
Kane47289710
Winnebago26813416
Madison25429480
St. Clair23107451
McHenry22290260
Champaign15937106
Peoria15535252
Sangamon14956245
McLean13590173
Tazewell12346253
Rock Island12229308
Kankakee11733187
Kendall1003981
LaSalle9807250
Macon9005182
Vermilion7806117
DeKalb769995
Adams7564129
Williamson6373119
Boone566580
Whiteside5441175
Clinton518886
Coles480486
Ogle471973
Knox4712147
Grundy454154
Effingham436571
Jackson431670
Henry412078
Marion4093113
Macoupin402997
Franklin394671
Livingston381170
Randolph380274
Monroe369571
Stephenson364677
Jefferson3570105
Woodford335470
Morgan332393
Logan317959
Montgomery316654
Lee314576
Christian306279
Bureau305985
Fayette296853
Perry279662
Iroquois263058
Fulton262650
Jersey230961
Lawrence220730
McDonough220051
Saline209254
Douglas205734
Union204032
Shelby202435
Crawford183635
Cass179531
Bond178524
Pike160648
Warren160444
Richland157546
Hancock155635
Wayne154843
Clark153234
Jo Daviess152725
Washington149826
Edgar149452
Carroll147633
Moultrie141828
White141333
Ford140851
Clay134040
Greene128443
Johnson125715
Wabash121915
Mason119841
Piatt119718
De Witt119228
Mercer119130
Cumberland111827
Massac107133
Jasper106115
Menard92310
Hamilton73217
Marshall70915
Schuyler65017
Brown62611
Pulaski6253
Stark50120
Edwards4789
Henderson46816
Calhoun4504
Scott4081
Alexander4067
Gallatin3974
Putnam3592
Hardin3128
Pope2583
Unassigned1110
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 613228

Reported Deaths: 9728
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion846851338
Lake45676687
Allen32980552
Hamilton29649315
St. Joseph27531382
Elkhart24478345
Vanderburgh19610250
Tippecanoe18108141
Johnson15191295
Porter14944169
Hendricks14485250
Madison11044222
Clark10811144
Vigo10795181
Monroe9458113
Delaware9170134
LaPorte9145164
Howard8292144
Kosciusko810183
Warrick680299
Hancock6782104
Bartholomew6640100
Floyd6507110
Wayne6177162
Grant6027116
Dubois558680
Boone556468
Morgan548695
Henry511464
Marshall506984
Cass486964
Dearborn486545
Noble475659
Jackson427747
Shelby420781
Lawrence393780
Clinton375044
Gibson374459
Harrison353045
DeKalb349864
Montgomery347654
Knox336239
Miami324544
Steuben315046
Whitley311126
Wabash305851
Adams302836
Ripley300546
Putnam298950
Huntington294860
Jasper291734
White275143
Daviess271774
Jefferson266238
Decatur249583
Fayette248648
Greene242262
Posey241028
Wells236951
LaGrange230062
Scott226839
Clay224332
Randolph215248
Jennings200636
Sullivan193533
Spencer193022
Washington188023
Fountain184927
Starke176444
Jay168623
Owen167637
Fulton164830
Orange160935
Carroll159715
Rush156318
Perry155929
Vermillion149734
Franklin149333
Tipton133133
Parke13088
Pike118526
Blackford111822
Pulaski97837
Newton92021
Brown88335
Benton87110
Crawford8099
Martin74913
Warren6857
Switzerland6695
Union6297
Ohio4977
Unassigned0376