Just over a year since the first reported Covid-19 case in the US, the country nears 25 million infections

The founding head of the Division of Medical Ethics at NYU School of Medicine, Art Caplan, explains to CNN's Michael Smerconish why people who are offered the Covid-19 vaccine should not attempt to turn it down for another person's benefit.

Posted: Jan 24, 2021 7:13 AM
Updated: Jan 24, 2021 7:20 AM
CNN

The US is again quickly approaching another grim milestone: 25 million Covid-19 cases in a little more than a year since the country reported its first infection.

The devastating number is more than double the number of infections reported in India, which has the second-highest number of cases after the US, according to Johns Hopkins University data. And it's nearly triple the number of cases in Brazil -- with the third-highest number of cases in the world, according to Johns Hopkins.

And while some states have reported encouraging trends in the past weeks, experts warn the US is still not out of the woods -- and Covid-19 variants could pose further challenges.

Particularly one variant, which was first identified in the UK. It's now been detected in at least 22 states, according to data posted Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washington state health officials announced Saturday they found the variant in "testing samples" in the state.

"We're now in that second half of fighting this pandemic," Washington Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said during a news conference. "It's very important for us to really double down on our efforts to prevent this strain as well as any strain from taking over, because we want to make sure that transmission does not happen in our state and the best way to do that is prevention, prevention, prevention."

Earlier this month, the CDC warned the variant appeared to be more easily transmissible and its numbers in the US could see "rapid growth" in early 2021.

'More very bad news'

Now scientists at the CDC are speaking with UK health officials to learn more about data suggesting the same variant could be more deadly.

A UK report released Friday states there is "a realistic possibility" that the new variant has a higher death rate than other variants.

"The data is mounting -- and some of it I can't share -- that clearly supports that B.1.1.7 is causing more severe illness and increased death," infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm said. "Already we know this variant has increased transmission, and so this is more very bad news."

But National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Saturday it's still too soon to tell if the variant is more deadly, telling MSNBC, "this is very preliminary data."

"It looks as if, if you look at 1,000 people who got infected with Covid-19, generally about 1%, 10 of them, would die of it. Maybe with this virus, it would be 13 instead of 10," Collins said. "That's a small difference."

He added that the numbers could possibly also be a "consequence of the fact that the UK health system is really overwhelmed."

"That has an effect also on mortality," Collins added.

The good news? Studies so far suggest vaccines will also protect against the variant and that the same measures that can help prevent infections -- including mask wearing, social distancing and regular hand washing -- continue to be key in the effort to curb the spread.

More than 20 million vaccine doses administered in US

CDC data shows more than 20.5 million vaccine doses have been administered across the country -- with more than 3 million Americans having received both doses.

While the vaccine rollout throughout the country has been slower than officials had hoped, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Saturday that if Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is authorized for emergency use, the US could see a significant boost in available doses by May. That vaccine only requires one dose, instead of the two necessary for the current Covid-19 vaccines.

"I would anticipate that within a period of likely no more than two weeks, that the data will be looked at by the Data and Safety Monitoring Board," Fauci told MSNBC. And if the data is strong enough, the next step would be presenting it to the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization, he said.

"Let's say they do ... get an EUA in February, by the time they get a meaningful amount of doses, it likely will be a month or two following that," he said. "Once they get going into May, June, July, August, then you're going to see a sharp escalation of additional doses of this one-dose vaccine."

Meanwhile, the FDA also told CNN Saturday that if absolutely necessary, "modest delays" between first and second doses of the current Covid-19 vaccines are not expected to decrease protection against the virus.

The agency said it "recognizes that getting as many people as possible across the country fully immunized will help to curtail the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 and should be a priority."

Previously, the FDA had warned changes to vaccine schedules without appropriate data could put public health at risk.

The CDC also updated its guidance to say second doses of vaccines may be scheduled up to six weeks after initial doses, if necessary, adding second doses should be administered as close as possible to the recommended interval -- three weeks after the first dose for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and four weeks for the Moderna vaccine.

Hospital leader: 'We truly are in the darkest days'

That all comes as the US continues to fight a brutal battle against the virus.

More than 113,600 Americans are hospitalized with the virus nationwide, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Los Angeles County -- which for weeks has been the epicenter of the state's Covid-19 crisis -- has now surpassed 15,000 Covid-19 deaths, health officials said Saturday.

And more than 6,800 people remain hospitalized with the virus -- 24% of whom are in the ICU.

"While we are seeing some positive data in daily new cases and hospitalizations, we are far from out of the woods," Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "It is critically important we slow COVID-19 spread to decompress the strain on our healthcare system and save lives."

In Georgia, one healthcare official described a grim image of the grip of the virus.

"We truly are in the darkest days of this pandemic," Dr. Deepak Aggarwal, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, told CNN Saturday night. "We are seeing more than 200 patients per day now, than we normally see at this time of the year. "

"And also, we're dealing with the increasing number of deaths. Our system normally deals with less than 10 deaths per month and we have already had 169 deaths as of January 21."

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1098527

Reported Deaths: 20645
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4436009227
DuPage707121168
Will59559887
Lake54489918
Kane47054705
Winnebago26700414
Madison25198475
St. Clair22904449
McHenry22153256
Champaign15799106
Peoria15398252
Sangamon14842242
McLean13537170
Tazewell12248251
Rock Island12168307
Kankakee11692187
Kendall997081
LaSalle9757250
Macon8963182
Vermilion7758117
DeKalb764893
Adams7529127
Williamson6327119
Boone564079
Whiteside5422175
Clinton516286
Coles478385
Ogle469472
Knox4686146
Grundy451854
Effingham436671
Jackson429670
Henry409777
Marion4063113
Macoupin400296
Franklin391771
Randolph379873
Livingston377970
Monroe366771
Stephenson361877
Jefferson3545104
Woodford333270
Morgan330993
Logan316559
Montgomery315454
Lee313376
Christian305278
Bureau304885
Fayette296153
Perry276462
Iroquois261958
Fulton261549
Jersey229461
Lawrence220830
McDonough219251
Saline208254
Douglas204434
Union203432
Shelby201735
Crawford182835
Cass179031
Bond177924
Warren160144
Pike159348
Richland156946
Hancock155035
Wayne154643
Clark152733
Jo Daviess151925
Edgar149153
Washington149026
Carroll145833
Moultrie141228
Ford140451
White138932
Clay133940
Greene127943
Johnson125315
Wabash121615
Piatt119318
Mason119041
De Witt118927
Mercer118230
Cumberland111527
Massac106633
Jasper106015
Menard91210
Hamilton73017
Marshall70315
Schuyler64617
Pulaski6233
Brown62211
Stark49820
Edwards4779
Henderson46616
Calhoun4504
Scott4071
Alexander4047
Gallatin3944
Putnam3562
Hardin3118
Pope2563
Unassigned1290
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 608519

Reported Deaths: 9693
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion840461335
Lake45349684
Allen32803548
Hamilton29394315
St. Joseph27380381
Elkhart24404345
Vanderburgh19411249
Tippecanoe17970138
Johnson15069295
Porter14783169
Hendricks14401248
Madison10965221
Vigo10726181
Clark10677144
Monroe9383110
Delaware9116134
LaPorte9065163
Howard8236144
Kosciusko806983
Warrick672999
Hancock6697104
Bartholomew6484100
Floyd6428110
Wayne6136162
Grant5991115
Dubois555579
Boone551168
Morgan541295
Henry507864
Marshall503984
Cass483263
Dearborn479845
Noble473059
Jackson425047
Shelby417581
Lawrence391079
Clinton373043
Gibson370359
Harrison348144
DeKalb347164
Montgomery345754
Knox335639
Miami321444
Steuben313745
Whitley307326
Wabash303251
Adams300936
Ripley298445
Putnam296850
Huntington291659
Jasper289034
White273243
Daviess270474
Jefferson263338
Decatur247683
Fayette247148
Greene239862
Posey239328
Wells236051
LaGrange228862
Scott225339
Clay222532
Randolph213548
Jennings198936
Sullivan192333
Spencer191321
Washington186423
Fountain184027
Starke175443
Jay167623
Owen165737
Fulton164030
Orange159534
Carroll158015
Rush155118
Perry154229
Vermillion149134
Franklin148333
Tipton132332
Parke13078
Pike116926
Blackford111022
Pulaski97037
Newton90921
Brown88035
Benton86610
Crawford7999
Martin73713
Warren6817
Switzerland6615
Union6287
Ohio4907
Unassigned0376