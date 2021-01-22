Clear

Taxi drivers and airline workers forced to brink of starvation as travel is at a standstill

CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich talks with two transportation industry workers who have had their careers, and lives, rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Jan 22, 2021 10:57 AM
Posted By: CNN

Joseph Palma holds up his work uniform with pride and despair. He hasn't put it on since he was laid off in March. He worked as a customer service agent for Eulen America, a contractor for American Airlines, assisting customs at Miami International Airport.

He's one of 123,300 airline workers out of a job since February. Among air, rail, and ground transport, more than a quarter million jobs have been lost, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And the recovery has been slow.

"There was a struggle because I used all my savings to pay my bills and pay the rent, pay my food and everything," Palma said of when he was first laid off.

Eulen declined to comment, other than confirming Palma's previous employment.

The Biden administration is now faced with an industry that is at a standstill. On Thursday, Secretary of Transportation nominee Pete Buttigieg said the department would play a key role in building back the economy.

"The Department of Transportation can play a central role in this, by implementing President Biden's infrastructure vision creating millions of good-paying jobs," Buttigieg told legislators in his committee hearing.

In the latest stimulus bill passed by Congress during the Trump administration, $15 billion in payroll protection was allocated for US-based airlines with the caveat that 32,000 airline employees are brought back to work by the end of March. But as a contractor for American Airlines, Palma was not re-hired.

Since then, he lost his apartment because he can't afford the $1,125 monthly rent. He survives off food stamps and receives $275 a week in unemployment, which is just enough to cover the rent for a room in a house. He says he's counting every penny and shops in the expired food isle at the grocery store.

"That's the only way I can eat. It's cheaper, is almost half the price, sometimes more than that," said Palma, who immigrated from Nicaragua 30 years ago. "I keep it for the longest I can keep it so I can wait for my next check for the food stamps."

Palma has no car, which makes getting food and looking for work harder.

"I can't even go it to the food banks because I have no car. Every time I'd go looking for a job, I'll have to walk so many miles," said Palma. "Sometimes I can't even use public transportation. I need the money. I need every penny I can save."

And the bills keep coming. Palma has asthma and a heart condition which left him with a $12,000 hospital bill. His current medication runs him about $300 a month, and he has student loans — putting him almost $20,000 in debt.

"It's too much money and it's hard for me. It's going to take me years to get rid of the bill -- years," he said.

Just this week, Palma received a letter from his former employer, Eulen America, inviting him back for an interview in a new position. However, the letter states the position is "part time and hours are not guaranteed."

Taxi drivers hurting, too

For 21 years, Gerson Fernandes has driven a New York City yellow cab. He owns a taxi medallion, or a small plate with an identification number affixed to the hood of his cab, which allows him to operate as in independent business and driver. He bought his in 2003 for $245,000, and is still paying it off monthly. But since the pandemic began he cannot afford the $3,000-a-month payment.

Even before Covid-19 swept the world, traditional taxi drivers were struggling in New York City. At one point the price of taxi medallions topped over $1 million, but that collapsed as drivers for ridehailing services like Uber and Lyft flooded the market. In 2018, nine taxi drivers, faced with the debt they had taken on just to afford a medallion, committed suicide.

And then the pandemic hit.

At the height of the pandemic, ridership dropped by 90% for yellow cabs and 85% for ride-share apps, according to the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, which analyzed New York Taxi and Limousine Commission ridership data.

"We've lost a lot of customers," said Fernandes, originally from Bombay, India. "I feel sad that such a robust industry has been spoiled or really like gone to the ground and it's not right."

The yellow cab is synonymous with New York City. Fernandes used to work 12-hour shifts picking up dozens of customers. Today, he says he is lucky to get four or five. He spends his 8-hour shifts waiting for customers at LaGuardia airport.

"Those days you could afford to buy a home and pay the mortgages or pay are all the money, but now it's too bad -- it's difficult to pay," said Fernandes.

He says he received unemployment benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for several months when New York City shut down, but stopped collecting once he returned to work.

Fernandes says he's seen a slight uptick in customers since the height of the pandemic, but not enough to make him whole. He is hoping New York City's Mayor Bill De Blasio will institute a rent forgiveness on his taxi medallion lease. He already owes more than $10,000 — money he does not have.

"I try my best, but like, how much can you try?" said Fernandes. "What can you do? [I have] very limited resources."

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly spelled Gerson Fernandes' first name.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Paris
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Colder but still sunny!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High: 30°

Image

A cold and wintry weekend ahead

Image

Crime Stoppers: The gift card thief

Image

Crews investigate Clinton house fire

Image

COVID-19 vaccine update for Vigo County

Image

TH South Bloomington South

Image

Cathedral TH North

Image

Where is the snow?

Image

Local author works to raise money for Terre Haute Humane Society - here's how you can help

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1086333

Reported Deaths: 20423
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4391189148
DuPage699001160
Will58974881
Lake53926901
Kane46512696
Winnebago26504412
Madison24822471
St. Clair22624433
McHenry21916251
Champaign15667104
Peoria15231250
Sangamon14658236
McLean13350168
Tazewell12087249
Rock Island12027304
Kankakee11593185
Kendall981981
LaSalle9595248
Macon8893182
Vermilion7634115
DeKalb756592
Adams7442123
Williamson6247117
Boone558778
Whiteside5317175
Clinton510786
Coles473982
Ogle465171
Knox4640146
Grundy444554
Effingham433470
Jackson424470
Henry404477
Marion4026113
Macoupin391396
Franklin388470
Randolph374970
Livingston369768
Monroe362871
Stephenson356777
Jefferson3493104
Morgan327492
Woodford327067
Logan311557
Montgomery310548
Lee307674
Bureau301984
Christian300775
Fayette293653
Perry273961
Iroquois260558
Fulton258149
Jersey225859
Lawrence219030
McDonough216451
Saline204254
Douglas202134
Union200432
Shelby199135
Crawford179434
Cass176631
Bond176224
Warren159144
Pike157148
Richland155345
Wayne152843
Hancock151134
Jo Daviess150524
Clark150133
Washington146925
Edgar146553
Carroll145133
Ford138851
Moultrie138728
White136330
Clay132240
Greene125743
Johnson122415
Wabash119314
Piatt118216
Mason118041
Mercer117830
De Witt116327
Cumberland110027
Jasper104715
Massac104732
Menard90210
Hamilton72017
Marshall68214
Schuyler63216
Pulaski6203
Brown61311
Stark49520
Edwards4709
Henderson45616
Calhoun4464
Scott3961
Alexander3957
Gallatin3924
Putnam3522
Hardin3078
Pope2533
Unassigned1060
Out of IL320

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 601937

Reported Deaths: 9593
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion831111322
Lake44972678
Allen32498545
Hamilton29039315
St. Joseph27133380
Elkhart24291343
Vanderburgh19160246
Tippecanoe17799130
Johnson14871292
Porter14631167
Hendricks14188247
Madison10851219
Vigo10636178
Clark10520137
Monroe9299110
Delaware9055134
LaPorte8972160
Howard8134142
Kosciusko800382
Warrick665197
Hancock6575103
Bartholomew637999
Floyd6322109
Wayne6076161
Grant5937113
Dubois552578
Boone544967
Morgan530594
Henry503464
Marshall499884
Cass478663
Dearborn470745
Noble468357
Jackson420747
Shelby410781
Lawrence387478
Clinton370642
Gibson365559
DeKalb344264
Montgomery340754
Harrison340544
Knox333139
Miami317344
Steuben311545
Whitley301725
Wabash299747
Adams299035
Ripley296545
Putnam292049
Huntington288659
Jasper287634
White270340
Daviess266073
Jefferson257938
Fayette245148
Decatur244883
Greene238162
Posey236927
Wells233350
LaGrange226361
Scott221838
Clay220932
Randolph212148
Jennings195836
Sullivan190833
Spencer188019
Fountain182127
Washington182022
Starke174443
Jay166322
Owen162837
Fulton162330
Orange156333
Carroll155415
Rush153318
Perry151227
Vermillion147334
Franklin146933
Tipton130932
Parke13018
Pike115626
Blackford110522
Pulaski96137
Newton90521
Brown86833
Benton85910
Crawford7839
Martin72313
Warren6757
Switzerland6455
Union6227
Ohio4787
Unassigned0375