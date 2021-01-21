Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,733 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 601,937 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 9,218 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 64 from the previous day. Another 375 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 2,867,990 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,855,991 on Wednesday. A total of 6,600,039 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, click here.

Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 362,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 88,000 are fully vaccinated.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.