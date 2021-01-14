Clear

Pope Francis and former Pope Benedict get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Pope Francis and...

Posted: Jan 14, 2021 9:59 AM
Posted By: CNN

Pope Francis and former Pope Benedict have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican said Thursday.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that he was "able to confirm that within the vaccine program of the Vatican City State, to this date the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus."

The statement did not say when 84-year-old Pope Francis or his 93-year-old predecessor were inoculated. Vatican City began its vaccine program on Wednesday in a medical center set-up inside its main Auditorium Hall, where the pontiff often holds his weekly audiences. Both men are at higher risk of contracting the virus because of their age.

In recent weeks, Francis has spoken several times on the subject of vaccines. Over the weekend, he said people have an "ethical duty" to take the vaccine and confirmed he was in line to receive one once the Vatican's vaccination program got underway.

"I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine. It is not an option, it is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others," the pontiff said in an interview with Italy's Canale 5 channel broadcast on Sunday night.

He also used his Christmas message to ask countries to share vaccines, adding that "they must be available to everyone."

"I beg all those in charge of states, of companies, of international bodies ... to promote cooperation and not competition and to seek a solution for everyone, vaccines for all, especially for the most vulnerable and needy in all regions of the globe," the Pope said during his traditional Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) message at the Vatican.

On Saturday, the Vatican's newspaper L'Osservatore Romano announced Francis' personal doctor, Fabrizio Soccorsi, had died as a result of "complications due to Covid."

Francis chose Soccorsi as his personal doctor in 2015, the news outlet said.

Soccorsi, 78, was hospitalized in a Rome on December 26 for a previous oncological disease, according to the Italian Bishop's Conference newspaper Avvenire. It's unclear exactly when he was last in direct contact with Pope Francis.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Clouds Return Ahead of Cooler Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local long-term care facility receives COVID-19 vaccine

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Cloudy, showers late. High: 46

Image

Wednesday Night: Clouds move out, cold. Low: 31

Image

State Board of Accounts releases Vincennes Police Department investigation findings

Image

Extensive COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout Update

Image

Federal executions could be coming to an end as Biden/Harris administration is set to move in

Image

Brian Smith picks up 100th career win in Loogootee road victory at Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Linton girls take down TH North

Image

THS wrestlers win Hammer Trophy for the fifth year in a row

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1046030

Reported Deaths: 19617
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4242178870
DuPage672711122
Will56766851
Lake51944872
Kane44812660
Winnebago25726403
Madison23450445
St. Clair21420405
McHenry20995235
Champaign1504493
Peoria14518229
Sangamon14139229
McLean12839149
Rock Island11636298
Tazewell11599234
Kankakee11271174
Kendall937376
LaSalle9113245
Macon8567177
DeKalb722989
Vermilion7213106
Adams7174100
Williamson6008113
Boone544277
Whiteside5133172
Clinton488582
Coles462478
Ogle452068
Knox4454138
Grundy423454
Effingham422765
Jackson403067
Henry394074
Marion3886111
Franklin373265
Macoupin370492
Randolph361864
Livingston348165
Monroe346866
Stephenson344174
Jefferson330399
Morgan318988
Woodford307364
Logan300656
Bureau296078
Lee294271
Montgomery289938
Christian289671
Fayette285753
Iroquois252954
Perry252660
Fulton249947
Jersey213752
Lawrence213129
McDonough209050
Douglas197832
Saline197052
Shelby193134
Union191932
Cass171931
Crawford171932
Bond170222
Warren156942
Pike151444
Richland149541
Wayne147143
Jo Daviess145924
Hancock144932
Edgar141849
Clark141425
Washington141225
Carroll140732
Ford134847
Moultrie133928
Clay129637
White129229
Greene122942
Johnson118915
Mercer115327
Wabash114814
Piatt114614
Mason114340
De Witt109725
Cumberland105127
Jasper101015
Massac98830
Menard83410
Hamilton69715
Marshall63713
Schuyler59715
Pulaski5923
Brown59011
Stark49020
Edwards4528
Henderson43416
Calhoun4234
Gallatin3764
Alexander3737
Scott3621
Putnam3431
Hardin2968
Pope2332
Unassigned1120
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 574119

Reported Deaths: 9163
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion793541271
Lake43365662
Allen31185535
Hamilton27426302
St. Joseph26227368
Elkhart23785335
Vanderburgh18033210
Tippecanoe16890115
Porter14082157
Johnson13989276
Hendricks13370235
Madison10256207
Vigo10238170
Clark9864126
Monroe8861103
Delaware8559129
LaPorte8471152
Kosciusko772775
Howard7634135
Warrick616590
Hancock615094
Bartholomew612294
Floyd5898105
Wayne5766154
Grant5659108
Dubois528670
Boone520367
Morgan497385
Marshall484884
Henry480162
Cass462759
Noble452056
Dearborn438943
Jackson407445
Shelby391276
Lawrence371671
Clinton357538
Gibson345456
DeKalb330763
Montgomery324950
Knox318039
Harrison313542
Miami301043
Steuben298840
Adams290235
Ripley284545
Wabash284445
Whitley283524
Huntington276057
Putnam275646
Jasper273233
White260638
Daviess252870
Jefferson240638
Fayette237548
Decatur235081
Greene226658
Posey223826
Wells223546
LaGrange221461
Scott211137
Clay210532
Randolph203640
Jennings187135
Sullivan184631
Spencer175717
Fountain173425
Washington168816
Starke168541
Jay159921
Fulton156129
Owen154434
Carroll149415
Orange144833
Rush143218
Vermillion140733
Perry139727
Franklin138633
Parke12648
Tipton125632
Pike108625
Blackford104622
Pulaski93136
Newton87620
Brown84328
Benton82510
Crawford7119
Martin68013
Warren6417
Union6003
Switzerland5955
Ohio4497
Unassigned0373