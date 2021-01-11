Clear

Covid-19 vaccination plan 'not working,' former FDA official warns

With Covid-19 hospitalizations surp...

Posted: Jan 11, 2021 10:43 AM
Updated: Jan 11, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

With Covid-19 hospitalizations surpassing 100,000 for 40 days in a row, officials are trying to ramp up the pace of vaccinations across the United States.

'We really need to get this vaccine out more quickly, because this is really our only tool,' Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said on CBS' 'Face the Nation.'

On Sunday, 129,229 people were in US hospitals with coronavirus, but the day marked only the sixth highest in pandemic history, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Experts have long said the best defenses against surging cases are preventative measures like masks and social distancing -- as well as widespread vaccination.

At least 22.1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been distributed and nearly 6.7 million have made their way into patients' arms. Health officials had hoped to get 20 million people vaccinated at the start of the new year, but the administration of vaccines has undergone delays and roadblocks.

'We need to acknowledge that it's not working,' Gottlieb said Sunday of the vaccination plan. 'We need to hit the reset and adopt a new strategy in trying to get that out to patients.'

Gottlieb's warning came just days after the US crossed a grim threshold for the first time -- reporting more than 4,000 new Covid-19 deaths in a single day on Thursday. Since the pandemic began, more than 374,000 people have died in the US and more than 22.4 million people have been infected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

More people, sites and online resources for vaccines

As the surge ratchets up infection, hospitalization and fatality numbers across the country, officials are working to make it easier to access vaccinations.

California, an epicenter of the pandemic in the US, added 49,685 new cases on Sunday alone, bringing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to more than 2.6 million.

Starting Monday, the state will boost its vaccine rollout to include health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, and those living in congregate settings such as assisted living or shelters, according to new guidance from the state health department.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Dodger Stadium will become a Covid-19 vaccination site by the end of the week and will no longer offer testing after Monday.

So far, the state's vaccination efforts have struggled, and only about a third of the more than 2.1 million doses it has received have made it into the arms of residents.

In New York, more vaccination sites have opened, including more 24/7 sites in New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that he's confident the city will reach its goal of administering 1 million doses by the end of January.

'We are now picking up the pace intensely,' he said Monday.

City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said the city has about 230,000 doses on hand and 100,000 more doses coming this week. The question is 'are we going to have enough vaccines,' de Blasio said.

On Monday New York state expanded the people eligible for the vaccine to include those 75 and older, first responders, teachers and school workers, public-facing grocery store workers, transit workers and people living and working in homeless shelters.

Meanwhile New Jersey will have a network of about 300 vaccination sites across the state to assist with its Covid-19 vaccination plan, state officials said Monday at a news conference.

'Our objective and aspiration is 70% of the adult population in the state within six months, that's 4.7 million New Jerseyans,' said Gov. Phil Murphy, speaking at Rowan College at Gloucester County, one of six 'mega-site' vaccination locations.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has launched a Covid vaccine locator website in hopes of increasing access in the state that has administered the least vaccines per capita, according to the CDC Covid Data Tracker.

The website will not allow for scheduling but will provide contact information for people to schedule vaccinations once available, according to the release.

A deadlier pace than 2020

More than 28,400 new Covid-19 deaths have been reported in just the first 11 days of 2021, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

At this rate, more people could die from Covid-19 in January than any other month of this pandemic. December had a record high of 77,431 deaths due to Covid-19.

On Sunday, the US reported 1,821 new Covid-19 deaths, along with 216,290 new infections, according to Johns Hopkins data.

In hard-hit Arizona, the crisis will get worse, said Joe K. Gerald, associate professor at the University of Arizona's Zuckerman College of Public Health.

'We should expect to set new records for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths over the coming weeks. Policy action is urgently needed to mitigate the worst possible outcome,' Gerald wrote.

He also expressed concern about 'the inevitable arrival of the more highly transmissible' strain of coronavirus that was first detected in the United Kingdom and has spread to at least eight US states, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

'If it gathers a foothold, it will accelerate, lengthen, and deepen Arizona's outbreak,' Gerald said.

Biden to get second shot Monday

President-elect Joe Biden will receive the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday, according to his transition team. Biden received the first dose of the vaccine last month live on national television as part of an effort by his incoming administration to reassure the country of the vaccine's safety.

The President-elect expressed his confidence in the vaccine and encouraged Americans to receive one as soon as it becomes available to them.

The incoming administration is planning to 'carefully' ensure people get their second Covid-19 vaccine doses, according to Michael Osterholm, a member of Biden's transition Covid-19 advisory board and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

'The incoming administration is planning very carefully to make sure that that second shot is delivered on time,' Osterholm said Monday during a Washington Post Live event.

Capitol riots likely a 'surge event' for Covid-19

The riot at the US Capitol would likely be a 'surge event' that 'will probably lead to a significant spreading' across the country, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

'You had largely unmasked individuals in a non-distanced fashion, who were all through the Capitol,' Dr. Robert Redfield told the McClatchy newspaper group.

'Then these individuals all are going in cars and trains and planes going home all across the country right now.'

CNN medical analyst and emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen echoed that statement, telling CNN's Ana Cabrera on Sunday that, 'The individuals who did not use masks or social distancing at the Capitol probably are also not following these guidelines when they go back to their home communities.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 13°
Paris
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Cloudy and Cold Start!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

New home for fire department

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High: 32

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

2020 Weather Recap

Image

Slow down for snow plows

Image

Blessing of the Wabash River

Image

Help with virtual job interviews

Image

Technology helps to connect families

Image

Residents and staff at Glenburn Home thankful for COVID-19 vaccine

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1028750

Reported Deaths: 19293
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4177908760
DuPage660841107
Will55872835
Lake51027857
Kane44090651
Winnebago25397396
Madison22953433
St. Clair20972392
McHenry20603233
Champaign1481091
Peoria14289223
Sangamon13963223
McLean12611146
Rock Island11514291
Tazewell11382233
Kankakee11146171
Kendall916576
LaSalle8955240
Macon8448175
DeKalb711787
Vermilion704398
Adams703397
Williamson5887111
Boone537776
Whiteside5082170
Clinton479081
Coles456276
Ogle444066
Knox4365135
Effingham416965
Grundy416754
Jackson394267
Henry388771
Marion3829111
Franklin366564
Macoupin357491
Randolph355862
Stephenson340872
Monroe340762
Livingston339064
Jefferson320995
Morgan315386
Woodford303162
Bureau294477
Logan294154
Lee288569
Christian283669
Fayette281652
Montgomery263434
Iroquois250353
Perry250060
Fulton248147
Jersey210047
Lawrence207929
McDonough206348
Saline194748
Douglas194533
Shelby189334
Union188332
Cass170131
Crawford168532
Bond166120
Warren155542
Pike149943
Richland146740
Wayne143642
Jo Daviess143024
Hancock142232
Edgar140249
Carroll138132
Clark137824
Washington137125
Ford132746
Moultrie131927
Clay128737
White127329
Greene120541
Johnson116615
Mercer113826
Mason112639
Wabash112614
Piatt112414
De Witt105225
Cumberland102326
Jasper98615
Massac96529
Menard8019
Hamilton66512
Marshall62613
Pulaski5853
Schuyler58415
Brown56011
Stark48720
Edwards4458
Henderson42915
Calhoun4164
Gallatin3744
Alexander3657
Scott3521
Putnam3401
Hardin2578
Pope2261
Unassigned960
Out of IL310

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 563653

Reported Deaths: 8985
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion778841243
Lake42763649
Allen30665524
Hamilton26769292
St. Joseph25843365
Elkhart23613332
Vanderburgh17539207
Tippecanoe16609112
Porter13843154
Johnson13717269
Hendricks13070230
Vigo10095166
Madison10015200
Clark9614122
Monroe8711102
Delaware8397128
LaPorte8300150
Kosciusko761675
Howard7473131
Hancock600188
Warrick599690
Bartholomew598991
Floyd5765104
Wayne5676151
Grant5549108
Dubois519268
Boone509065
Morgan485982
Marshall478984
Henry470561
Cass455056
Noble445856
Dearborn430141
Jackson402645
Shelby382875
Lawrence364367
Clinton352837
Gibson334655
DeKalb327062
Montgomery317350
Knox313739
Harrison305539
Miami295441
Steuben293639
Adams285335
Ripley279944
Wabash279145
Whitley276923
Huntington273755
Putnam270243
Jasper268632
White256138
Daviess248770
Jefferson236238
Fayette234746
Decatur231780
Greene223158
Wells218045
Posey217826
LaGrange217760
Scott207137
Clay206732
Randolph200639
Jennings183634
Sullivan181930
Spencer171617
Fountain170225
Starke166541
Washington164116
Jay158221
Fulton152929
Owen151834
Carroll147315
Orange141333
Vermillion139133
Rush138816
Perry136426
Franklin135930
Parke12528
Tipton123232
Pike105125
Blackford103622
Pulaski92135
Newton86719
Brown82128
Benton81510
Crawford6949
Martin67213
Warren6287
Union5832
Switzerland5745
Ohio4387
Unassigned0372