Clear

Why snow isn't the only winter precipitation you need to worry about

Not all winter storms drop fluffy whit...

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 11:38 AM
Updated: Jan 6, 2021 11:41 AM
Posted By: CNN

Not all winter storms drop fluffy white snowflakes.

Certain types can bring huge parts of the country to a standstill, with the potential for whiteout conditions, impassable roads, icy conditions, power outages and roof collapses.

It's crucial that forecasters do their best to get it right.

Winter precipitation in a nutshell

There are three basic types of winter precipitation: snow, sleet and freezing rain. The type of precipitation you get is all based on the air temperature at different levels of the atmosphere.

Think of the atmosphere as a tall column. If that column of air is below freezing from top to bottom, the result will be snow.

If there is warm air at the top, and below-freezing temperatures toward the bottom of the column, then you will have sleet. This is because the warm air high in the atmosphere will produce a raindrop. As the raindrop falls and enters into the air below freezing, it will freeze before hitting the surface. Because sleet is basically a frozen raindrop, you can actually hear sleet when it hits the surface.

Lastly, if the entire column of air is above freezing until right at the surface, the raindrop will freeze on contact. This is called freezing rain and it is the most dangerous type of precipitation.

"Some of the most disastrous winter weather storms are due primarily to freezing rain," says the National Weather Service.

Freezing rain freezes to anything it comes in contact with, causing a dangerous glaze of ice on roadways, trees, power lines and your vehicle. The weight of the ice can bring down trees and power lines, causing power outages during extremely cold temperatures.

The ice on the roads turns the roadways into ice rinks and can cause major traffic accidents and interstate pileups.

It takes less than a quarter inch of ice to make travel dangerous. Tree limbs begin to break with a quarter to half inch of ice accumulation. And when more than a half inch of ice accumulates, there will be widespread tree damage and extensive power outages.

The importance of being right

While so much goes into forecasting a winter storm, the hardest part is knowing exactly which type of frozen precipitation will occur in specific areas.

Deciding where the rain ends and the snow begins can mean the difference in where to employ de-icing machines, aircraft de-icing, school cancellations and so much more. Also, knowing which areas will receive sleet or freezing rain is incredibly important.

The rain-snow line is a term we often hear when a winter storm is forecast. The term simply defines the point at which the rain transitions to snow. In mountainous regions, it takes on a vertical connotation and is defined by the elevation at which rain transitions to snow.

If the rain-snow line is forecast inaccurately, this could mean a city expecting to get all rain from a storm and actually ends up getting all snow. This could have devastating consequences if a city doesn't plan for snow and hasn't treated the roadways, canceled schools or warned its residents.

The same could also be true if a city expects to get all snow and ends up getting all rain. They would have wasted countless taxpayer dollars treating roadways and closing businesses in preparation, and then nothing happens.

Most people living across the South can recall a "snow day" where no snow fell. Key decisions such as school closings have to be made during the overnight period when wintry precipitation is expected to begin during the morning hours. If the temperature is slightly warmer than expected, that wintry precipitation falls as rain and you have a busted forecast.

For example, it's essential to know the elevation of the rain-snow line in Colorado to know whether some of the mountain passes along Interstate 70 will be able to stay open. In New York, it's crucial to know whether the rain-snow line will reach the I-95 corridor or stay west.

Why are bridges the first to freeze?

During winter weather, bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze. This is because they have air on all sides, so they will cool faster than surface roads. Surface roads are naturally more insulated because the cold air is only above the surface, while the ground underneath keeps the roadway warmer.

Then you have what's called a wintry mix. It's basically a little bit of everything. When you are near the rain-snow line, the rain can transition to sleet over time, then transition to snow. Or snow will transition to rain.

Forecasters have the important job of not only identifying what type of precipitation will fall, but also timing out when one type of winter precipitation will transition to another type.

It's crucial to know what time rain will be changing over to snow. Will it happen before the evening commute or after?

It's challenging, no doubt, and not always perfect. But knowing what will fall and when is the key to staying prepared in winter weather.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Marion Manufacturing receives grant

Image

Vigo County's sheriff among local law enforcement receiving COVID-19 shot

Image

Ind. Governor Eric Holcomb set to roll out state's COVID-19 vaccine plan

Image

Ahead of Lisa Montgomery's federal execution, her attorneys executive clemency to Trump

Image

Top Headiness for Wednesday

Image

2 seats sit vacant on Vigo County Council

Image

Young voices are working to expand climate education in the Wabash Valley

Image

Wednesday: Patchy fog, cloudy. High: 39

Image

TH South South Vermillion

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 991719

Reported Deaths: 18562
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4039878523
DuPage638311074
Will53778795
Lake49517837
Kane42669628
Winnebago24625383
Madison21825411
St. Clair19881364
McHenry19766223
Champaign1429890
Peoria13644211
Sangamon13589209
McLean12036128
Rock Island11208266
Tazewell10877209
Kankakee10866164
Kendall876375
LaSalle8566235
Macon8149172
DeKalb684583
Adams681584
Vermilion668892
Williamson5582107
Boone520673
Whiteside4947164
Clinton460080
Coles443074
Ogle425166
Knox4149131
Grundy401449
Effingham400362
Henry377666
Jackson376362
Marion3639105
Franklin351760
Randolph341552
Macoupin337986
Stephenson330567
Monroe325061
Livingston322060
Morgan307782
Jefferson303687
Woodford291259
Bureau287473
Logan279153
Lee277265
Fayette270650
Christian270267
Fulton241635
Iroquois239751
Montgomery238626
Perry234258
Jersey204644
McDonough202047
Lawrence201627
Douglas189830
Saline185043
Shelby182334
Union177432
Cass164031
Crawford162530
Bond158917
Warren152942
Pike143742
Jo Daviess139824
Richland138539
Wayne138242
Edgar136145
Hancock135630
Carroll135431
Clark129123
Washington129024
Moultrie128626
Ford127745
Clay125336
White117028
Greene116741
Mercer108425
Wabash108313
Johnson107915
Piatt107510
Mason106739
Cumberland97926
De Witt97425
Jasper94615
Massac92728
Menard7589
Hamilton61911
Marshall60211
Pulaski5753
Schuyler56414
Stark46920
Brown46711
Edwards4197
Henderson40515
Calhoun4004
Alexander3497
Gallatin3494
Scott3391
Putnam3271
Hardin2277
Pope2111
Unassigned1100
Out of IL180

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 533083

Reported Deaths: 8663
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion736501189
Lake41152627
Allen29094509
Hamilton25136289
St. Joseph24916355
Elkhart23061327
Vanderburgh16476206
Tippecanoe15615100
Porter13252150
Johnson12712251
Hendricks12138225
Vigo9655162
Madison9381191
Clark8982117
Monroe825598
LaPorte7885141
Delaware7843126
Kosciusko706573
Howard6919129
Bartholomew569489
Warrick555387
Hancock551487
Wayne5407148
Floyd5388101
Grant5230101
Dubois489762
Boone478864
Marshall462981
Morgan452680
Henry444158
Cass434445
Noble421056
Dearborn400341
Jackson386444
Shelby356475
Lawrence346065
Clinton333735
Gibson315555
DeKalb311860
Knox299639
Montgomery295250
Harrison282337
Miami281336
Steuben275028
Adams271334
Wabash267344
Ripley259842
Whitley258022
Putnam255541
Jasper255331
Huntington254750
White243733
Daviess236369
Fayette225844
Jefferson223638
Decatur218377
LaGrange208157
Posey202826
Wells202645
Greene202358
Scott198237
Clay193831
Randolph189537
Jennings174234
Sullivan172930
Spencer159114
Starke158441
Fountain157925
Jay153421
Washington152516
Fulton144728
Owen139432
Carroll139314
Orange132932
Vermillion130232
Rush128315
Franklin128029
Perry126124
Parke11938
Tipton113331
Pike99025
Blackford92322
Pulaski86834
Newton84418
Brown77510
Benton7689
Crawford6279
Martin62613
Warren5787
Union5382
Switzerland5245
Ohio4117
Unassigned0371