We're entering year two of the pandemic. Here's what happens next

Our global coronavirus nightmare is entering its second...

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 9:49 AM
Posted By: CNN

Our global coronavirus nightmare is entering its second year, and we're hanging on the best we can.

Our lives have been turned upside down, the economy is sputtering and more than 1.8 million people have died -- 351,000 of them in the US, more than any other country in the world.

As a nation, we're exhausted. American hospitals and health care workers are overwhelmed. The grief and trauma are piling up. The vaccine rollout is behind schedule, a new strain of the virus has emerged and experts fear a post-holiday explosion of new cases and hospitalizations.

The next few months will likely be dark and painful. But there's a promise of light on the horizon. With two vaccines approved in the US and more on the way, there's hope for a gradual return to normalcy -- whatever that looks like in a post-pandemic world.

Here's what to expect in this new year.

The next few months will be rough

We've had a tough holiday season -- and things aren't expected to get better for at least the next few weeks.

In December alone in the US, we lost more than 77,000 people. It was the deadliest month of the pandemic so far, and health officials fear the ripple effects of holiday gatherings will soon make things worse.

More than 1.1 million travelers jammed US airports the Monday after Christmas. The urge to connect with loved ones after months apart could bring another wave of infections and hospitalizations -- yet another setback in our long fight to contain the virus. By some estimates, 80,000 Americans could die in the next three weeks.

"The next couple of months are going to be awful," says Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine at George Washington University. "We're going to lose 3,000, maybe more, people a day, probably until we're well into February. And then, we should start to see some light."

Government officials are preparing for dire scenarios. Health care workers are setting up rooms for sick patients in hallways, lobbies and parking lots.

In hard-hit Southern California, ICUs are at capacity and officials have extended stay-at-home orders. Atlanta hospitals are over capacity, with some people waiting days to be admitted. Georgia's governor opened an overflow coronavirus unit at a downtown convention center.

One epidemiologist in Los Angeles says the US is now beyond waves or surges. "This is a viral tsunami that we are now experiencing," he says.

Officials will have to move faster on vaccinations

First the good news: Sleeves are rolling up across the country for the highly effective Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

More than 4.2 million people have received the first of the two doses required to protect against the virus.

The rollout has been bumpy. With no federal mandate for how to administer the vaccine, it's up to the states to decide who gets the shots and when, creating a confusing patchwork of rules that vary across the country.

Some 13 million doses have been distributed so far, but we've fallen short of the goal to vaccinate 20 million people by January 1.

Experts estimate the ideal number would be 1 million vaccinations a day. But Dr. Peter Hotez, a dean at Baylor College of Medicine, says he's not sure the US can pull that off.

Supply constraints and logistical challenges have complicated administering a vaccine in the throes of a pandemic that has pummeled health departments nationwide.

It's a delicate process. Pharmaceutical companies must churn out tens of millions of doses of the vaccines, which each have specific storage requirements and schedules.

For example, both vaccines must be stored at subzero temperatures before they are thawed at clinics and hospitals. Pfizer's must be stored at about minus 75 degrees Celsius -- about 50 degrees colder than any vaccine currently used in the United States. In Wisconsin, officials had to throw out more than 500 doses of Moderna's vaccine after a hospital pharmacist let them sit out at room temperature.

Some states have said they don't have enough supplies of the Pfizer vaccine while the manufacturer reported millions of unclaimed doses, adding to the confusion.

Incoming President Joe Biden has pledged to administer 100 million vaccine shots in his first 100 days in office. That's enough for 50 million doses.

Even with the delays and questions about who should get the vaccines first, the nation's top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, is confident a vaccine will be available to most Americans by April.

The vaccines won't protect people right away

The availability of two vaccines by 2021 is a stunning achievement when you consider we barely understood this virus a year ago. And it's a hopeful sign we're close to beating back a plague that brought the world to its knees.

But the vaccine process will take months and it's still important for everyone to wear masks and social distance until we reach herd immunity -- that magical point when so many people are inoculated that the virus has nowhere left to spread.

So don't put on your party shoes just yet. For starters, the vaccines don't offer instant protection, and they only go into effect after the second dose.

Both Pfizer and Moderna require two doses 21 and 28 days apart, respectively. In tests, Moderna's was 94.1% efficient two weeks after the second dose. Pfizer's was 95% efficient seven days or more after the second dose.

But it's still not clear whether the vaccines prevent spread of the virus. The Pfizer vaccine, for example, is effective at preventing symptomatic illness and severe disease. But studies haven't looked at whether it prevents someone from carrying coronavirus and spreading it to others. It's possible someone could get the vaccine but still be an asymptomatic carrier.

Then there's the question of how quickly the vaccines will get to people and how readily they will take them. Misinformation and mistrust about Covid-19 vaccines is rampant on social media, and recent polls have shown almost a third of Americans say they won't get vaccinated.

In short, our behavior will keep determining the trajectory of this pandemic.

Scientists worry more cases of a new strain will emerge

Health experts are rushing to slow the spread of Covid-19 before more strains complicate vaccination efforts.

A new, more contagious variant of the virus circulating in the UK has recently been discovered in Colorado, California and Florida, and at least 36 countries. The new strain spreads more quickly but does not appear to be more deadly.

It's unclear how one Colorado man got infected with the new strain because he had no known history of travel. That has brought concerns that the variant has been spreading in the US undetected and that more cases will emerge.

Pfizer and Moderna are testing their shots to determine whether they're effective against the variant.

Some scientists fear the new variant may be capable of outsmarting the vaccine -- at least somewhat. But many health officials have downplayed concerns that the vaccines won't work against the new strain.

"I don't think it will break the vaccine," said Trevor Bedford, an associate professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

But there's hope of herd immunity in 2021

While vaccinations and masks will go a long way in taming a raging pandemic, the relief will be gradual.

Outbreaks will recede as vaccines reach most Americans, giving health care workers more breathing room to help the most vulnerable.

"As a nation, we'll recover faster if you give the vaccine less work to do," says Rochelle Walensky, incoming director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fauci says April, May, June and July will be open season for anyone to get vaccinated. And he says the US could return to normal life by early fall if states get on schedule with vaccinations.

Herd immunity will be achieved if about 70% to 85% of the population gets vaccinated. Once we reach that threshold, the spread of infections becomes much less likely.

"By the time we get to the early fall, we will have enough good herd immunity to be able to really get back to some strong semblance of normality -- schools, theaters, sports events, restaurants," Fauci said.

Just imagine: Americans going to the movies, going out to hear live music and meeting friends inside restaurants without looking at everyone as a potential threat.

It sounds like heaven.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 979821

Reported Deaths: 18322
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3996098436
DuPage630221055
Will53165789
Lake48978827
Kane42153619
Winnebago24388378
Madison21557397
St. Clair19589359
McHenry19533222
Champaign1404789
Peoria13465209
Sangamon13445204
McLean11885124
Rock Island11134263
Kankakee10776163
Tazewell10714203
Kendall862675
LaSalle8512230
Macon8071171
DeKalb677682
Adams661383
Vermilion659991
Williamson5467106
Boone515672
Whiteside4909163
Clinton454780
Coles435774
Ogle418466
Knox4107128
Grundy395348
Effingham394960
Henry371266
Jackson370462
Marion3600104
Franklin347359
Randolph337949
Macoupin333581
Stephenson328266
Monroe320461
Livingston318060
Morgan304382
Jefferson299587
Woodford286359
Bureau284472
Logan275753
Lee274464
Fayette269250
Christian267167
Fulton237431
Iroquois236551
Perry232053
Montgomery225426
Jersey202143
McDonough200446
Lawrence199227
Douglas187729
Saline181842
Shelby181134
Union173831
Cass160430
Crawford159231
Bond156417
Warren152139
Pike141642
Jo Daviess139224
Wayne135841
Richland135537
Edgar135444
Carroll134331
Hancock133530
Moultrie127426
Washington126624
Ford125943
Clark124424
Clay123136
White115129
Greene113841
Mercer107825
Piatt10629
Wabash106013
Mason104339
Johnson102115
Cumberland95124
De Witt94425
Jasper91114
Massac91128
Menard7488
Hamilton61010
Marshall59211
Pulaski5643
Schuyler55614
Stark46420
Brown45511
Edwards4096
Henderson40313
Calhoun3924
Alexander3467
Gallatin3454
Scott3331
Putnam3250
Hardin2217
Pope2031
Unassigned1200
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 526071

Reported Deaths: 8475
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion727001171
Lake40847612
Allen28663494
Hamilton24754283
St. Joseph24726350
Elkhart22924318
Vanderburgh16091204
Tippecanoe1537993
Porter13139146
Johnson12539243
Hendricks11946218
Vigo9558160
Madison9237183
Clark8763113
Monroe816998
Delaware7794124
LaPorte7789139
Kosciusko694770
Howard6846123
Bartholomew561287
Warrick542287
Hancock538583
Wayne5343147
Floyd530599
Grant5139101
Dubois480359
Boone469663
Marshall460981
Morgan446179
Henry437656
Cass432143
Noble414755
Dearborn392840
Jackson383443
Shelby350874
Lawrence339565
Clinton330635
Gibson310455
DeKalb306660
Knox295938
Montgomery292849
Miami278832
Harrison277336
Steuben272328
Adams265834
Wabash264144
Ripley256041
Whitley253521
Putnam251940
Jasper251631
Huntington251446
White240132
Daviess234069
Fayette223442
Jefferson220537
Decatur216276
LaGrange206657
Greene199157
Posey198226
Wells197545
Scott195437
Clay191231
Randolph187936
Jennings172533
Sullivan170826
Starke157840
Fountain156325
Spencer155214
Jay152321
Washington148716
Fulton142227
Owen137531
Carroll137214
Orange129932
Vermillion128832
Franklin126029
Rush125315
Perry123922
Parke11878
Tipton112030
Pike96225
Blackford90222
Pulaski86533
Newton83818
Benton7669
Brown7579
Crawford6207
Martin61713
Warren5637
Union5262
Switzerland5145
Ohio4047
Unassigned0364