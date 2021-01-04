Clear

5 things to know for January 4: Transition, coronavirus, Congress, Iran, China

Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC's "Today" that the US will not follow the UK's lead and delay the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine until all the first doses are administered.

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: CNN

A university that published its annual list of "banished" words and phrases has named the ones it'd like to see less of in 2021. Among them: "unprecedented" and "uncertain times." Sounds about right.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. White House transition 

It's going to be a critical week in politics. Tomorrow is Georgia's Senate runoff elections, which will decide which party controls the Senate. On Wednesday, Congress will meet to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, a process President Trump is still determined to influence. Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over the weekend and, according to audio obtained by CNN, attempted to pressure the fellow Republican to "find" the votes necessary to alter the November presidential election result in the state, which Joe Biden won. The call, which has raised alarm bells among Democratic and Republican leaders alike, is the latest attempt by Trump and his allies to overturn those results. Nearly a dozen Republican senators have said they will vote against counting electoral votes this week, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy supports another plan by House Republicans to challenge the election results.

2. Coronavirus 

India has approved two coronavirus vaccines and is now setting off on one of the most ambitious immunization programs ever. The country of 1.35 billion plans to inoculate 300 million people by August. In the US, about 4.2 million vaccine doses have been administered, and health experts say things need to speed up to keep pace with vaccination goals. Over the last month in the US, more than 100,000 people have been in the hospital battling Covid-19 every single day. If infection rates get worse, one doctor said we could be looking at a "total collapse" of the health care system. It's further proof that a vaccine doesn't provide an immediate solution to the pandemic. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted coronavirus restrictions may get tougher there as cases rise, even though vaccines are already being administered.

3. Congress

The 117th Congress was sworn in yesterday, and some things look a little different. For one, the chambers are historically diverse, with record-setting numbers of women, Black and Latino members and those who identify as LGBTQ. In the House, Republicans managed a net gain of 11 seats, narrowing the Democratic majority. A few members of Congress, including Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will be leaving their posts to take up positions in the incoming Biden administration. Other things, however, stay the same: Nancy Pelosi won a fourth nonconsecutive term as speaker of the House, despite a few defections from her own party.

4. Iran

The US and Iran are ratcheting up tensions in the Persian Gulf around the anniversary of the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US drone strike last January 3. Some Iranian military forces have ramped up their readiness levels in recent days, according to US sources, including moving short-range ballistic missiles into Iraq, where they could potentially strike at US bases. Similar attacks happened last year in the wake of Soleimani's death. Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller has also ordered a US aircraft carrier to stay in the Persian Gulf region after it had been scheduled to move.

5. China

Wall Street is going to kick out three Chinese telecom companies in order to comply with a Trump order banning Americans from investing in firms the government suspects are either owned or controlled by the Chinese military. China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom have all been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for years, but most of their business is based in China. So, while trading volumes are low in the US, the decision could affect share values elsewhere. The Trump administration has been putting pressure on Chinese firms like these for a while. Trump recently signed new rules that could force Chinese companies to delist from American stock exchanges if they fail to meet US auditing standards.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Larry King has been hospitalized with Covid-19

Sending love to a CNN legend. 

Ohio State will face Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game

Shocking. Surprising. A completely unexpected, never-before-seen matchup.

Here are some big space news stories to expect in 2021, including 3 missions preparing to explore Mars

No, you may not hitch a ride.

A family of 12 siblings now holds the Guinness World Record for highest combined age

They range in age from 75 to 97, and their combined age is 1,042 years. Those are some GOOD genes.

Otherwise normal house for sale hides nightmarish surprise: An entire abandoned jail

Whatever you're expecting here ... it's worse.

THIS JUST IN ...

Extradition request for WikiLeaks founder denied

A British judge has rejected a US request to extradite Julian Assange to America, ruling that such a move would be "oppressive." The US said it would appeal against the decision.

TODAY'S NUMBER

12,638

That's how many diamonds are on the ring that just set a new Guinness World Record for, well, diamonds on a ring. The bauble weights 5.8 oz -- more than a quarter of a pound -- and takes up half the wearer's hand.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"They are good people, but they didn't think about those who were staying at home, of the economic problems of many people who have been hit hard by the lockdown, of the sick people."

Pope Francis, who criticized people who are reportedly going on holiday in Europe to escape the pandemic. He said he was "saddened" to hear of such behavior.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Closer than they appear 

It's a long one, but this explanation of forced perspective at Disney theme parks is so fascinating. If you want to skip the math, examples of this optical illusion start around the 10-minute mark. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Partly Sunny and Cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Patchy fog, partly sunny. High: 43

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Snow weight explainer

Image

Business survives with community support

Image

Fire department needs volunteers

Image

Crew members raise money for charity

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

IN2WORK program prepares inmates

Image

Barr-Reeve Washington

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 979821

Reported Deaths: 18322
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3996098436
DuPage630221055
Will53165789
Lake48978827
Kane42153619
Winnebago24388378
Madison21557397
St. Clair19589359
McHenry19533222
Champaign1404789
Peoria13465209
Sangamon13445204
McLean11885124
Rock Island11134263
Kankakee10776163
Tazewell10714203
Kendall862675
LaSalle8512230
Macon8071171
DeKalb677682
Adams661383
Vermilion659991
Williamson5467106
Boone515672
Whiteside4909163
Clinton454780
Coles435774
Ogle418466
Knox4107128
Grundy395348
Effingham394960
Henry371266
Jackson370462
Marion3600104
Franklin347359
Randolph337949
Macoupin333581
Stephenson328266
Monroe320461
Livingston318060
Morgan304382
Jefferson299587
Woodford286359
Bureau284472
Logan275753
Lee274464
Fayette269250
Christian267167
Fulton237431
Iroquois236551
Perry232053
Montgomery225426
Jersey202143
McDonough200446
Lawrence199227
Douglas187729
Saline181842
Shelby181134
Union173831
Cass160430
Crawford159231
Bond156417
Warren152139
Pike141642
Jo Daviess139224
Wayne135841
Richland135537
Edgar135444
Carroll134331
Hancock133530
Moultrie127426
Washington126624
Ford125943
Clark124424
Clay123136
White115129
Greene113841
Mercer107825
Piatt10629
Wabash106013
Mason104339
Johnson102115
Cumberland95124
De Witt94425
Jasper91114
Massac91128
Menard7488
Hamilton61010
Marshall59211
Pulaski5643
Schuyler55614
Stark46420
Brown45511
Edwards4096
Henderson40313
Calhoun3924
Alexander3467
Gallatin3454
Scott3331
Putnam3250
Hardin2217
Pope2031
Unassigned1200
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 526071

Reported Deaths: 8475
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion727001171
Lake40847612
Allen28663494
Hamilton24754283
St. Joseph24726350
Elkhart22924318
Vanderburgh16091204
Tippecanoe1537993
Porter13139146
Johnson12539243
Hendricks11946218
Vigo9558160
Madison9237183
Clark8763113
Monroe816998
Delaware7794124
LaPorte7789139
Kosciusko694770
Howard6846123
Bartholomew561287
Warrick542287
Hancock538583
Wayne5343147
Floyd530599
Grant5139101
Dubois480359
Boone469663
Marshall460981
Morgan446179
Henry437656
Cass432143
Noble414755
Dearborn392840
Jackson383443
Shelby350874
Lawrence339565
Clinton330635
Gibson310455
DeKalb306660
Knox295938
Montgomery292849
Miami278832
Harrison277336
Steuben272328
Adams265834
Wabash264144
Ripley256041
Whitley253521
Putnam251940
Jasper251631
Huntington251446
White240132
Daviess234069
Fayette223442
Jefferson220537
Decatur216276
LaGrange206657
Greene199157
Posey198226
Wells197545
Scott195437
Clay191231
Randolph187936
Jennings172533
Sullivan170826
Starke157840
Fountain156325
Spencer155214
Jay152321
Washington148716
Fulton142227
Owen137531
Carroll137214
Orange129932
Vermillion128832
Franklin126029
Rush125315
Perry123922
Parke11878
Tipton112030
Pike96225
Blackford90222
Pulaski86533
Newton83818
Benton7669
Brown7579
Crawford6207
Martin61713
Warren5637
Union5262
Switzerland5145
Ohio4047
Unassigned0364