Clear

Why streaming sites became 2020's concert venue

As the pandemic brought most live concerts to a halt in 2020, audiences increasingly saw top artists turn to streaming sites to share their music and their s...

Posted: Jan 2, 2021 7:42 AM
Posted By: CNN

As the pandemic brought most live concerts to a halt in 2020, audiences increasingly saw top artists turn to streaming sites to share their music and their stories.

In the past year, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Bruce Springsteen and the Beastie Boys are among the artists who released visual films or intimate documentaries about their music on Disney+, YouTube, Netflix and Apple TV+, respectively.

Billie Eilish is set to join them with her own Apple documentary, "The World's a Little Blurry," in February 2021. Amazon will air a documentary about Rihanna, directed by Peter Berg, in July 2021.

The films have offered recording artists a way to stay connected with their fans spending months at home.

Music critic Jim Farber told CNN that the recent wave of pop and rock star documentaries are an extended version of what many artists strive to convey about their image in traditional media profiles or on social media.

"They don't necessarily have to sit for longer interviews. That could be more penetrating and would have a different point of view than the one that they maybe want to put out there," Farber said. "Also since they can't tour, they certainly want to be in people's lives. Fans forget in five seconds, they're pretty fickle. So they do have to give them a steady stream of information and even better for them, I suppose, if they can completely control it or largely control it."

Though audiences may see a peek of an aritst's life off-stage, Farber said these films likely only include what the stars want people to see.

"The [docs] usually purport to be a bit more objective. There's a director and supposedly the director's point of view, but you know, the stars are in control of these things," Farber said. "I would really refer to them as, as a pseudo-intimate. I think it's giving you, it's giving a fan, the idea that you're getting really inside."

Making a visual film or documentary is also a way for a singer or band to make money while they're not touring.

"Netflix has all the money in the world," Farber said. "No, they're not going to make as much as anywhere near what they would make on tour, but by the same token, going on tour is a huge expense, they employ hundreds of people. It's a really big production. A movie is something, certainly it's more involved than just sending a simple thing on social media, but it's cheaper than launching a major national or international tour."

And audiences have come to expect more intimacy with the artists they support, Farber said.

"Once they really wanted to keep their distance and fans kind of liked that," he said, adding that mythmaking and aloofness was once almost necessary for fame. The only one who can get away with that now is Beyoncé.

"She just seems like the only one who's been able to pull that off," Farber said.

With the "Beastie Boys Story," directed by Spike Jonze, remaining group members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz managed to pull off a film based on behind-the-scenes events spanning their career without revealing too much about their personal lives. (Beastie Boys co-founder Adam Yauch died in 2012.)

"Beastie Boys Story" executive producer Jason Baum (who also produced Beyoncé's "Black is King") told CNN that it has helped that streaming services have wanted to expand their film portfolios to include music.

And while there's been an influx of music documentaries in 2020, Baum said the emergence of music films "predates the pandemic." The "Beastie Boys Story," for example, was filmed in 2019.

"These two boys wrote a book and they were sort of tasked with figuring out a way to do a book tour. And it was very much not their style to just go around to bookstores and, you know, sign things for people. They're performers, they want to entertain and connect with people," Baum said. "So they put on a show where they would recite stories from the book and Spike [Jonze] went to one of those shows out of friendship and as a fan."

Jonze had such a good time he pitched them a documentary. Which worked in their favor, because, while staying safe at home, Baum said, they're "still performing their story for an audience."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Patchy fog and cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast

Image

north daviess loogootee boys hoops

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman Ventures celebrates 20 years

Image

'I think I've gotten more out of it than they have gotten out of it,' Local woman gives kids normalc

Image

Vigo County kids will return to the classroom next week - this is what you need to know before they

Image

Two local police agencies receive a new portable tool to help detect drug use

Image

New abortion rules in Indiana now in effect - here's what changes

Image

Direct payments start to hit bank accounts

Image

Friday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 963389

Reported Deaths: 17978
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3936528285
DuPage618051030
Will52293780
Lake48300818
Kane41511604
Winnebago24019373
Madison21054389
McHenry19128217
St. Clair19050353
Champaign1383288
Sangamon13219197
Peoria13172201
McLean11621115
Rock Island11014259
Kankakee10678159
Tazewell10431197
Kendall844973
LaSalle8363230
Macon7959170
DeKalb664381
Adams647782
Vermilion642990
Williamson5316106
Boone507072
Whiteside4828160
Clinton448580
Coles429471
Ogle410265
Knox4059126
Effingham386057
Grundy385947
Henry369262
Jackson365060
Marion3548103
Franklin336256
Randolph332447
Macoupin327379
Stephenson324262
Livingston314058
Monroe313559
Morgan300781
Jefferson292682
Bureau281372
Woodford278658
Lee270764
Logan270551
Fayette266449
Christian260065
Fulton234231
Iroquois232351
Perry218552
Montgomery216625
Lawrence198527
McDonough197846
Jersey197242
Douglas185428
Shelby179334
Saline176440
Union169731
Cass158629
Crawford157831
Bond155416
Warren149636
Pike139541
Jo Daviess138824
Edgar134442
Wayne133641
Carroll133331
Hancock131630
Richland130937
Moultrie126027
Ford122743
Washington122524
Clark121224
Clay119836
White112227
Greene111541
Mercer106924
Wabash104813
Piatt10468
Mason102638
Johnson98215
Cumberland93725
De Witt91525
Jasper89414
Massac89328
Menard7298
Hamilton60110
Marshall5789
Pulaski5603
Schuyler54314
Brown45111
Stark44920
Edwards3976
Henderson39713
Calhoun3814
Alexander3417
Gallatin3304
Scott3271
Putnam3190
Hardin2177
Pope1961
Unassigned1450
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 517773

Reported Deaths: 8371
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion714871156
Lake40230609
Allen28274488
St. Joseph24443347
Hamilton24249281
Elkhart22792316
Vanderburgh15786201
Tippecanoe1517690
Porter12948146
Johnson12309241
Hendricks11661216
Vigo9391159
Madison9071180
Clark8544113
Monroe807595
Delaware7712124
LaPorte7650138
Kosciusko688470
Howard6723121
Bartholomew552287
Warrick532687
Wayne5291146
Hancock524683
Floyd519799
Grant5042100
Dubois470452
Boone454161
Marshall451977
Morgan435479
Henry429654
Cass424442
Noble408155
Dearborn387740
Jackson378843
Shelby344773
Lawrence333863
Clinton324035
Gibson305955
DeKalb301460
Knox293838
Montgomery288949
Miami275831
Harrison269335
Steuben268125
Adams264534
Wabash263043
Ripley251340
Whitley250020
Jasper249131
Putnam248939
Huntington247745
White235132
Daviess229968
Fayette221942
Jefferson218536
Decatur213575
LaGrange205956
Greene196656
Posey194126
Wells193545
Scott193336
Clay188731
Randolph186035
Jennings170832
Sullivan168926
Starke156040
Fountain154624
Spencer152014
Jay151121
Washington145016
Fulton141126
Carroll135414
Owen134431
Vermillion127431
Franklin124529
Orange124532
Rush122114
Perry121222
Parke11758
Tipton110030
Pike94725
Blackford89522
Pulaski85833
Newton83118
Benton7539
Brown7529
Crawford6027
Martin60112
Warren5457
Union5112
Switzerland5085
Ohio4007
Unassigned0355