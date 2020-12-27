Clear

If you want to travel next year, you may need a vaccine passport

Now that coronavirus vaccines are starting to roll out in the US and abroad, many people may be dreaming of the day when they can travel, shop and go to the...

Posted: Dec 27, 2020 10:32 AM
Posted By: CNN

Now that coronavirus vaccines are starting to roll out in the US and abroad, many people may be dreaming of the day when they can travel, shop and go to the movies again. But in order to do those activities, you may eventually need something in addition to the vaccine: a vaccine passport application.

Several companies and technology groups have begun developing smartphone apps or systems for individuals to upload details of their Covid-19 tests and vaccinations, creating digital credentials that could be shown in order to enter concert venues, stadiums, movie theaters, offices, or even countries.

The Common Trust Network, an initiative by Geneva-based nonprofit The Commons Project and the World Economic Forum, has partnered with several airlines including Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Swiss Airlines, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic, as well as hundreds of health systems across the United States and the government of Aruba.

The CommonPass app created by the group allows users to upload medical data such as a Covid-19 test result or, eventually, a proof of vaccination by a hospital or medical professional, generating a health certificate or pass in the form of a QR code that can be shown to authorities without revealing sensitive information. For travel, the app lists health pass requirements at the points of departure and arrival based on your itinerary.

"You can be tested every time you cross a border. You cannot be vaccinated every time you cross a border," Thomas Crampton, chief marketing and communications officer for The Commons Project, told CNN Business. He stressed the need for a simple and easily transferable set of credentials, or a "digital yellow card," referring to the paper document generally issued as proof of vaccination.

Large tech firms are also getting in on the act. IBM developed its own app, called Digital Health Pass, which allows companies and venues to customize indicators they would require for entry including coronavirus tests, temperature checks and vaccination records. Credentials corresponding to those indicators are then stored in a mobile wallet.

In an effort to address one challenge around returning to normalcy after vaccines are distributed widely, developers may now have to confront other challenges, ranging from privacy issues to representing the varied effectiveness of different vaccines. But the most pressing challenge may simply be avoiding the disjointed implementation and mixed success of tech's previous attempt to address the public health crisis: contact tracing apps.

Early on in the pandemic, Apple and Google set aside their smartphone rivalry to jointly develop a Bluetooth-based system to notify users if they'd been exposed to someone with Covid-19. Many countries and state governments around the world also developed and used their own apps.

"I think where exposure notification ran into some challenges was more of the piecemeal implementation choices, lack of federal leadership ... where each state had to go it alone and so each state had to figure it out independently," said Jenny Wanger, who leads the exposure notification initiatives for Linux Foundation Public Health, a tech-focused organization helping public health authorities around the world combat Covid-19.

To encourage better coordination this time, The Linux Foundation has partnered with the Covid-19 Credentials Initiative, a collective of more than 300 people representing dozens of organizations across five continents and is also working with IBM and CommonPass to help develop a set of universal standards for vaccine credential apps.

"If we're successful, you should be able to say: I've got a vaccine certificate on my phone that I got when I was vaccinated in one country, with a whole set of its own kind of health management practices... that I use to get on a plane to an entirely different country and then I presented in that new country a vaccination credential so I could go to that concert that was happening indoors for which attendance was limited to those who have demonstrated that they've had the vaccine," said Brian Behlendorf, executive director of Linux Foundation.

"It should be interoperable in the same way that email is interoperable, the same way that the web is interoperable," he said. "Right now, we're in a situation where there's some moving parts that get us closer to that, but I think there's a sincere commitment from everybody in the industry."

Part of ensuring wide usage for vaccine passports is accounting for the large subset of the global population that still doesn't use or have access to smartphones. A few companies within the Covid-19 Credentials Initiative are also developing a smart card that strikes a middle ground between the traditional paper vaccine certificates and an online version that's easier to store and reproduce.

"For us it's [about] how that digital credential can be stored, can be presented, not only through smartphones but also in other ways for those people who don't have access to stable internet and also who don't own smartphones," said Lucy Yang, co-lead of the Covid-19 Credentials Initiative. "We're looking into it, and there are companies who are doing really promising work.

Once they build a vaccine passport, companies will need to make sure people are comfortable using it. That means confronting concerns about the handling of private medical information.

CommonPass, IBM and the Linux Foundation have all stressed privacy as central to their initiatives. IBM says it allows users to control and consent to the use of their health data and allows them to choose the level of detail they want to provide to authorities.

"Trust and transparency remain paramount when developing a platform like a digital health passport, or any solution that handles sensitive personal information," the company said in a blog post. "Putting privacy first is an important priority for managing and analyzing data in response to these complex times."

With vaccines manufactured by multiple companies across several countries in varying stages of development, there are a lot of variables that passport makers will need to account for.

"A point of entry — whether that's a border, whether that's a venue — is going to want to know, did you get the Pfizer vaccine, did you get the Russian vaccine, did you get the Chinese vaccine, so they can make a decision accordingly," said Crampton. The variance can be wide: the vaccine developed by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, for example, has an efficacy of 86% against Covid-19, while the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna each have an efficacy of around 95%.

It's also unclear how effective the vaccines are in stopping the transmission of the virus, says Dr. Julie Parsonnet, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford University. So while a vaccine passport app will show that you've received the shot, it may not be a guarantee that you safely attend an event or get on a flight.

"We still don't know if vaccinated people can transmit infection or not," she told CNN Business. "Until that is clarified, we won't know whether 'passports' will be effective."

Still, Behlendorf anticipates that the rollout and adoption of vaccine passports will happen rather quickly once everything falls into place and expects a variety of apps that can work with each other to be "widely available" within the first half of 2021.

"Rest assured, the nerds are on it," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Warmer and windy with increasing clouds
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Bloomington South Kouts

Image

Classic Sullivan Cloverdale

Image

Sullivan Cloverdale

Image

Northview TH South

Image

North Central Parke Heritage

Image

Linton Greencastle

Image

South Vermillion West Vigo

Image

THN Edgewood

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 934142

Reported Deaths: 17224
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3834808060
DuPage59758985
Will50712753
Lake46940788
Kane40356585
Winnebago23500355
Madison20238373
McHenry18474207
St. Clair18259331
Champaign1338887
Sangamon12930186
Peoria12699189
McLean1118699
Rock Island10744235
Kankakee10471152
Tazewell9927180
Kendall816673
LaSalle8108219
Macon7787165
DeKalb642475
Adams610877
Vermilion608585
Williamson5001106
Boone492465
Whiteside4689154
Clinton432880
Coles417870
Ogle392963
Knox3884114
Grundy373739
Effingham372654
Henry358555
Jackson352555
Marion3439101
Franklin318549
Randolph318237
Stephenson314957
Macoupin313067
Livingston304058
Monroe297756
Morgan293676
Jefferson280274
Bureau271168
Woodford265248
Lee264164
Logan262546
Fayette257549
Christian249662
Fulton224827
Iroquois224446
Perry200149
Montgomery199323
McDonough193946
Jersey187036
Lawrence185925
Douglas178827
Shelby174533
Saline167938
Union159030
Crawford152729
Cass149629
Bond148616
Warren145632
Jo Daviess136324
Pike132236
Edgar130339
Carroll130030
Wayne129539
Hancock126230
Richland125131
Moultrie121924
Ford118539
Clay117333
Washington115120
Clark113124
Greene109041
White107723
Mercer104323
Piatt10077
Wabash98811
Mason96736
Johnson95015
Cumberland90423
De Witt87224
Jasper87214
Massac85727
Menard7056
Marshall5599
Hamilton55810
Pulaski5472
Schuyler52812
Brown43111
Stark42615
Henderson3896
Edwards3666
Calhoun3563
Alexander3347
Unassigned3170
Gallatin3134
Putnam3100
Scott3091
Hardin2066
Pope1821
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 492021

Reported Deaths: 7801
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion678341087
Lake38756571
Allen27042463
St. Joseph23721330
Hamilton22697263
Elkhart22288305
Vanderburgh14730188
Tippecanoe1442670
Porter12364130
Johnson11521218
Hendricks10862202
Vigo9025142
Madison8568163
Clark7973107
Monroe778688
Delaware7373122
LaPorte7181126
Kosciusko665567
Howard6369111
Bartholomew525878
Wayne5046131
Warrick496686
Floyd486692
Hancock486181
Grant474992
Marshall437671
Dubois433641
Boone426059
Cass409839
Morgan409475
Henry402851
Noble389553
Jackson365842
Dearborn365640
Shelby321969
Lawrence311561
Clinton309631
Gibson290950
DeKalb289651
Knox279137
Montgomery270542
Miami263224
Adams254231
Wabash253840
Steuben252419
Harrison250433
Ripley237439
Jasper237228
Whitley236219
Huntington235533
Putnam234636
White221827
Daviess220763
Fayette210642
Jefferson206432
Decatur202967
LaGrange198551
Wells185945
Scott184934
Greene183655
Clay181930
Randolph179434
Posey178926
Jennings165828
Sullivan160923
Starke150639
Jay147320
Fountain144123
Spencer138312
Washington136215
Fulton134424
Carroll125914
Owen124328
Vermillion117426
Orange115229
Franklin114628
Perry114321
Parke11377
Rush110713
Tipton103129
Pike87724
Blackford84622
Pulaski81631
Newton80818
Benton7337
Brown6798
Crawford5687
Martin55711
Warren4867
Switzerland4765
Union4712
Ohio3837
Unassigned0340