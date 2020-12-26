Clear

A timeline of the Nashville RV explosion on Christmas morning

Betsy WiIliams describes hearing gunfire outside her home and how she got out of harms way just minutes before an explosion rocked Nashville.

Posted: Dec 26, 2020 8:41 AM
Posted By: CNN

The explosion that rattled a historic Nashville street in the predawn hours of Christmas Day came after an RV repeatedly warned of an imminent explosion.

Officials have yet to say how or why the RV exploded. But police did provide a timeline of what led up to the blast, information that, combined with witnesses' accounts, show the unusual timing of the incident.

"It was clearly done when nobody was going to be around," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said.

Here's what we know about what happened in Nashville leading up to the explosion.

The gunshots

A boxy white RV arrived at 2nd Avenue North in downtown Nashville at 1:22 a.m. CT on Friday, police said.

Several hours later, Betsy Williams said she was woken up by what sounded like rapid gunfire.

"It sounded like an automatic weapon," she said, saying it was "disconcerting."

About 5-10 minutes later, she heard the sound again, so she called 911. Minutes later, she heard the gunfire a third time, so she called 911 again.

Buck McCoy said he, too, was woken up by what he thought were gunshots. He got up and looked out the window, he said, but went back to bed when he didn't see anything.

Police said they were called to the location after a report of shots fired around 5:30 a.m.

The countdown

Police responding to the scene found a white RV parked in front of an AT&T transmission building at 166 2nd Avenue North, a historic street in downtown Nashville.

The RV was repeatedly broadcasting a message warning of an explosion set to occur in 15 minutes, police said.

"Evacuate now," the computerized, female voice coming from the vehicle said, according to Williams.

"This vehicle will explode in 15 minutes," the voice said, according to Williams. After repeating that message for a minute, the voice then said the vehicle will explode in 14 minutes. The countdown was on.

"When the time started, that's when we went, 'oh sh*t,'" she said. "We need to get out of here."

Six uniformed police officers heard the message and immediately began knocking on doors and evacuating residents.

Williams, still in her pajamas, and her family grabbed their cat and made their way to their car to leave the immediate area. She said she saw police cordon off 2nd Avenue to prevent anyone from going down it.

David Malloy was out walking his dog, a black German shepherd named DJ, when he noticed police cars on every corner.

Then he heard a voice that he thought was coming from a police car telling people to "evacuate" and "please stand back."

The explosion

As the countdown grew closer to its end, the message emanating from the RV changed, according to surveillance video taken from a building across the street.

"If you can hear this message, evacuate now," the voice said at about 6:30 a.m. "If you can hear this message, evacuate now."

Then a bang and a blinding flash.

Malloy, with his dog, said he asked an officer whether they were supposed to evacuate when he saw the explosion.

"It was just this huge fireball explosion," he said. "I didn't know what to make of it."

Williams and her family saw the explosive fireball as they were driving down 2nd Avenue, she said.

"Everything just, I mean, everything shook. It was quite the blast," she said.

When Buck McCoy looked outside, he saw trees down everywhere and broken glass littering the street.

"Everything on the street was fire," he said. "There were three cars that were fully engulfed."

The aftermath

Mayor John Cooper on Friday said the blast was caused by a "deliberate bomb" intended to create chaos.

Three people were transported to hospitals from the scene but none of them are in critical condition, Nashville Fire PIO Joseph Pleasant said. The force of the explosion knocked down one officer and caused hearing loss in another, police said, but no officers suffered serious injuries.

Police Chief John Drake said investigators found tissue near the blast site that may be human remains.

The blast tore into at least 41 businesses, and one building partially collapsed, officials said. Concerned about the structural integrity of the affected buildings, the city cordoned the area off and won't allow anyone in until Sunday afternoon.

"It will be some time before 2nd Ave is back to normal," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said.

AT&T, CNN's parent company, said that an AT&T network hub was damaged in the explosion. The damage disrupted wireless service in the region and even caused a brief ground stop at the city's main airport due to telecommunications issues.

McCoy, who lives across from where the RV exploded, said his windows were blown in and water started pouring from the ceiling. He had scratches to his face, hands and feet, but was otherwise OK.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
A Cold Christmas
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Six-year-old Elf Jingles makes spreading holiday cheer his mission

Image

Christmas Night: Clear and cold. Low: 17°

Image

A look back on 2020

Image

Local food pantry has seen more new families this year needing help

Image

Meet Vermillion County's Youngest Ever County Commissioner

Image

New filings in Vigo County jail lawsuit after COVID-19 outbreak

Image

One business is up and running after a fire forced them to change locations

Image

Overnight: Cloudy, breezy and cold. Low: 10°

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

THPD wins Battle of the Badge

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 930849

Reported Deaths: 17154
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3822138031
DuPage59577981
Will50528748
Lake46833786
Kane40196581
Winnebago23392355
Madison20181373
McHenry18402207
St. Clair18188331
Champaign1334986
Sangamon12882184
Peoria12673187
McLean1114099
Rock Island10721234
Kankakee10447151
Tazewell9882180
Kendall814873
LaSalle8059219
Macon7771165
DeKalb640475
Adams609974
Vermilion605685
Williamson4986106
Boone489264
Whiteside4679154
Clinton432280
Coles416769
Ogle390363
Knox3872112
Grundy372739
Effingham371954
Henry357655
Jackson351454
Marion3430101
Franklin317549
Randolph317336
Stephenson314057
Macoupin311466
Livingston303058
Monroe295456
Morgan293276
Jefferson279673
Bureau270667
Woodford264148
Lee262963
Logan260945
Fayette257149
Christian249362
Fulton224526
Iroquois223646
McDonough193946
Perry193749
Jersey186736
Lawrence185325
Montgomery182123
Douglas177926
Shelby174333
Saline166837
Union159030
Crawford152629
Cass149429
Bond148416
Warren145132
Jo Daviess136224
Pike132136
Edgar130139
Wayne128839
Carroll128430
Hancock125629
Richland124031
Moultrie121824
Ford117839
Clay117033
Washington114220
Clark113024
Greene109041
White107523
Mercer104223
Piatt10037
Wabash98411
Mason96736
Johnson94915
Cumberland90423
Jasper87014
De Witt86824
Massac85427
Menard7026
Marshall5599
Hamilton55710
Pulaski5472
Schuyler52712
Brown43111
Stark42315
Henderson3876
Edwards3656
Calhoun3543
Alexander3336
Unassigned3150
Gallatin3104
Putnam3090
Scott3071
Hardin2056
Pope1811
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 488180

Reported Deaths: 7770
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion673001084
Lake38455570
Allen26871461
St. Joseph23579326
Hamilton22480261
Elkhart22222305
Vanderburgh14556188
Tippecanoe1429970
Porter12288130
Johnson11407217
Hendricks10707201
Vigo8881141
Madison8517162
Clark7908107
Monroe773888
Delaware7339122
LaPorte7123126
Kosciusko661167
Howard6337111
Bartholomew522178
Wayne5008131
Warrick491386
Hancock482680
Floyd482392
Grant472091
Marshall435769
Dubois427741
Boone421859
Cass408539
Morgan405175
Henry400351
Noble386953
Jackson363442
Dearborn361040
Shelby320269
Clinton307731
Lawrence307261
Gibson288150
DeKalb287451
Knox278337
Montgomery269042
Miami261224
Adams253231
Wabash252739
Steuben248719
Harrison246733
Ripley235739
Jasper235628
Whitley234719
Putnam233736
Huntington232731
Daviess219763
White219327
Fayette209042
Jefferson204232
Decatur202067
LaGrange197245
Wells185345
Scott183534
Greene182355
Clay180830
Randolph179034
Posey177726
Jennings164328
Sullivan159023
Starke150239
Jay146820
Fountain143723
Spencer136212
Washington135015
Fulton133624
Carroll124814
Owen123828
Vermillion116025
Franklin113828
Orange113729
Perry113521
Parke11327
Rush108413
Tipton102729
Pike86824
Blackford84322
Pulaski81231
Newton80618
Benton7257
Brown6678
Crawford5637
Martin55511
Warren4827
Switzerland4675
Union4652
Ohio3797
Unassigned0339