Clear

'Deepfake' Queen delivers alternative Christmas speech, in warning about misinformation

A digitally-created fake Queen Elizabeth II danced across TV screens on Christmas as part of a British broadcaster's warning against the proliferation of misinformation.

Posted: Dec 25, 2020 6:28 PM
Posted By: CNN

A fake Queen Elizabeth danced across TV screens on Christmas as part of a "deepfake" speech aired by a British broadcaster.

The real British monarch traditionally delivers a Christmas Day speech aired around the world.

But her speech on Friday at 3 p.m. was followed by a digitally-created fake of the Queen, aired on Channel 4 and voiced by an actor, warning viewers to question "whether what we see and hear is always what it seems."

The broadcaster said the video was supposed to offer "a stark warning about the advanced technology that is enabling the proliferation of misinformation and fake news in a digital age."

Channel 4 annually accompanies the Queen's traditional speech with an "alternative Christmas message." This message has been aired since 1993.

It has long attracted controversy. Previous people to have delivered the alternative speech include Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the former president of Iran. Other notable invitees include US whistleblower Edward Snowden, Jesse Jackson and the children who survived the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

But the 2020 iteration is rather different.

This year Channel 4 hired VFX studio Framestore to create a fake Queen Elizabeth, who spoke candidly about personal matters.

The video was manipulated using artificial intelligence technology.

The deepfake Queen discusses Prince Harry and Meghan's move to North America, saying: "There are few things more hurtful than someone telling you they prefer the company of Canadians."

The fake Queen also performed a Tik Tok dance routine.

"Deepfake technology is the frightening new frontier in the battle between misinformation and truth," Channel 4 Director of Programmes Ian Katz said in a statement.

"This year's Alternative Christmas Address -- seemingly delivered by one of the most familiar and trusted figures in the nation -- is a powerful reminder that we can no longer trust our own eyes."

But Sam Gregory, program director at WITNESS, a group which train activists around the world to use video safely, cautioned against exaggerating the threat from deepfake technology.

"Deepfakes hype over-values (currently) hypothetical threats of perfect political deepfakes ... over real threats," Gregory tweeted on December 24 in reaction to the news of the alternative speech.

In her real Christmas message, the Queen commended frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic and offered condolences to families who were unable to celebrate together due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Robinson
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -2°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Casey
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Brazil
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 5°
Marshall
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
A Cold Christmas
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christmas Night: Clear and cold. Low: 17°

Image

A look back on 2020

Image

Local food pantry has seen more new families this year needing help

Image

Meet Vermillion County's Youngest Ever County Commissioner

Image

New filings in Vigo County jail lawsuit after COVID-19 outbreak

Image

One business is up and running after a fire forced them to change locations

Image

Overnight: Cloudy, breezy and cold. Low: 10°

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

THPD wins Battle of the Badge

Image

THPD wins Battle of the Badge

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 925107

Reported Deaths: 16960
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3800967954
DuPage59212971
Will50238741
Lake46551772
Kane39970577
Winnebago23323351
Madison20065372
McHenry18260204
St. Clair18048326
Champaign1326485
Sangamon12843182
Peoria12552184
McLean1105593
Rock Island10654226
Kankakee10418151
Tazewell9738176
Kendall810269
LaSalle8008217
Macon7737162
DeKalb636674
Adams608173
Vermilion599184
Williamson4926106
Boone487363
Whiteside4667154
Clinton430779
Coles415069
Ogle388862
Knox3846111
Grundy370939
Effingham369854
Henry356252
Jackson349254
Marion3401101
Randolph314736
Franklin312949
Stephenson311855
Macoupin310263
Livingston299757
Monroe292856
Morgan292675
Jefferson276473
Bureau268466
Woodford261647
Lee260463
Logan258743
Fayette256449
Christian248362
Iroquois222846
Fulton218326
McDonough193846
Perry187549
Jersey186135
Douglas176726
Lawrence176224
Shelby173933
Montgomery172923
Saline164437
Union158330
Crawford151829
Cass148529
Bond148016
Warren144232
Jo Daviess136024
Pike131736
Edgar129438
Wayne128539
Carroll128430
Hancock124928
Richland123230
Moultrie120622
Ford117239
Clay116433
Washington113119
Clark111924
Greene108441
White105520
Mercer103623
Piatt10026
Wabash98211
Mason96236
Johnson93715
Cumberland89723
Jasper86914
De Witt86324
Massac85024
Menard6996
Marshall5589
Hamilton55610
Pulaski5472
Schuyler52512
Brown43111
Stark41815
Henderson3846
Edwards3626
Calhoun3543
Alexander3316
Scott3071
Putnam3050
Unassigned3050
Gallatin3044
Hardin2036
Pope1771
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 482734

Reported Deaths: 7730
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion665121076
Lake38108570
Allen26653458
St. Joseph23401326
Hamilton22182258
Elkhart22111302
Vanderburgh14367188
Tippecanoe1413069
Porter12161129
Johnson11186217
Hendricks10566201
Vigo8814140
Madison8388162
Clark7795107
Monroe769987
Delaware7280122
LaPorte7041125
Kosciusko656866
Howard6246111
Bartholomew519278
Wayne4932131
Warrick483186
Floyd476192
Hancock474378
Grant465189
Marshall432268
Dubois420340
Boone417258
Cass402839
Morgan398275
Henry393251
Noble382553
Jackson360142
Dearborn353440
Shelby317869
Clinton303731
Lawrence302961
Gibson286550
DeKalb284351
Knox275237
Montgomery264542
Miami258624
Adams251330
Wabash250339
Steuben244819
Harrison242232
Jasper233527
Whitley232317
Ripley231239
Putnam231036
Huntington230431
Daviess218063
White216326
Fayette206242
Jefferson200432
Decatur198567
LaGrange195345
Wells184345
Scott182434
Greene180255
Clay179830
Randolph178134
Posey175826
Jennings163128
Sullivan155923
Starke149438
Jay145920
Fountain142123
Spencer134412
Washington133915
Fulton132223
Carroll123314
Owen121827
Vermillion114525
Perry112421
Parke11227
Orange112029
Franklin111828
Rush107613
Tipton100829
Pike85223
Blackford84122
Pulaski80431
Newton80318
Benton7167
Brown6588
Crawford5517
Martin54311
Warren4767
Switzerland4565
Union4562
Ohio3707
Unassigned0339