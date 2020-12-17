Clear

Who should, and should not, get the Covid-19 vaccine

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out across the US should be safe for just about anyone -- even the frailest elderly people.Under the...

Posted: Dec 17, 2020 9:02 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out across the US should be safe for just about anyone -- even the frailest elderly people.

Under the emergency use authorization the vaccine got from the US Food and Drug Administration Friday, it can be given to anyone 16 and older. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendation is that it should be safe for almost everyone.

A health worker in Alaska with no history of vaccine allergies did have an allergic reaction after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday, but health experts believe these kinds of adverse reactions will be extremely rare.

"These vaccines are very well tolerated from the data we've seen," said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist, principal investigator on several Covid-19 vaccine trials and professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

"We're in a life threatening pandemic. We have no defense. So, for most people, they should absolutely get it, there's very, very few cases that you could argue someone shouldn't get it."

Here's what we know so far about who should, and, possibly shouldn't, get a Covid-19 vaccine.

People with vaccine allergies

The FDA put only one group in the category of those who should not get the vaccine: people who have a known history of a severe allergic reaction to any component of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

A warning on the vaccine label adds that medical facilities should keep treatments to manage allergic reactions immediately available.

Two healthcare workers in the UK who had a history of severe reactions to vaccinations did have adverse reactions within minutes of getting the Covid-19 shot. Both workers recovered and are doing well, according to National Health System England.

In the UK people with vaccine allergies are not being vaccinated for now. In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people with a history of vaccine allergies can get the Covid-19 vaccine. Those patients, though, should be told about the unknown risks. Parikh said they may also want to, but are not required to, check in with their doctors.

"A doctor can dig through your history and see what are the chances are of you having a reaction or not," Parikh said. "It's just a very, very small percentage that need that evaluation."

Patients who have had allergic reactions to vaccines in the past should be monitored for 30 minutes after getting the vaccine, according to the FDA guidance. For people without allergies, the recommendation is a 15 minute observation time.

People with other allergies

People with other allergies, like food or mold allergies, should be fine to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

"In the clinical trials, we actually did not exclude people with allergies, even people with severe food allergies. We only excluded people if they had allergies to vaccine for the Pfizer trial, so that being said, there may have been thousands of people who had allergies and received the vaccine with no issue," said Parikh.

Pregnant and lactating women

Since there is not enough data yet on the safety of Covid-19 vaccines in pregnant women, it's up to them if they want to get the vaccine, according to Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

"Covid-19 in a pregnant woman is not a good thing, so someone might decide that they would like to be vaccinated, but that's not something that we're recommending at this time," Marks said at a news briefing Saturday. "That's something we're leaving up to the individual."

The Pfizer clinical trials did not actively enroll pregnant women, but 23 volunteers became pregnant during the course of the trial. There have been no adverse events. Pfizer/BioNTech said it will continue to monitor those women.

According to observational data, the absolute risk to pregnant women is considered low. Since mRNA vaccines do not contain any live viruses, they should degrade quickly and won't enter the nucleus of the cell. They cannot cause genetic changes.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommended that vaccines "should not be withheld from pregnant individuals who meet criteria for vaccination."

The clinical trial did not include women who were breastfeeding, but mRNA vaccines are not thought to be a risk to a breastfeeding infant; therefore, ACOG said the vaccine should be offered to those women as well.

People with underlying medical conditions and the elderly

People with underlying medical conditions and the elderly can get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Late stage clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine showed similar results for people with underlying conditions, compared to people who were healthy.

Older adults also tended to report fewer and milder adverse events after they were vaccinated in the clinical trials, according to the company.

The immunocompromised

The vaccine may be appropriate for people who have a suppressed immune system due to a condition or disease or because they are undergoing a treatment for a disease like cancer. This should be an individual's decision, according to CDC guidance.

There were immunocompromised volunteers with stable HIV infections in the Pfizer trial, but there is no specific data about this population, so there is insufficient evidence to draw conclusions about the safety of the vaccine with these patients.

"For pregnant women and the immunocompromised -- just at this point -- it will be something that providers will need to consider on an individual basis for patients," said Marks.

People who have or had Covid-19

Late stage clinical trial data suggested the vaccine was safe and helped protect people with past Covid-19 infections from reinfection. This was regardless of their past case being mild or severe.

A person who is currently sick with Covid-19 should, however, wait to get the vaccine after their symptoms have cleared up and they can come out of isolation. There's no recommended minimum time between infection and vaccination.

People who've taken a Covid-19 antibody treatment

There is no safety data on people who have been given an antibody therapy or convalescent plasma to treat a Covid-19 infection.

Since reinfection seems to be uncommon in the 90 days after the initial infection, as a precaution, the CDC recommends the person wait at least 90 days.

There's no data that shows a vaccine would protect someone who has been recently exposed. A person isn't fully protected until one or two weeks after they get the second dose of the vaccine.

Teens

Teens who are 16 and 17 can be vaccinated when there is the appropriate consent from an adult.

More than 153 teens ages 16 and 17 were included in the Pfizer trial and the early analysis of that data found no safety issues.

Details about how this age group reacted to the vaccine are limited, but the CDC said there "are no biologically plausible reasons for safety and efficacy profiles to be different than those observed in persons 18 years of age and older."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

Lance Rees signs with ISU

Image

James Mallory signs with ISU

Image

Meals on Wheels set to hold chicken noodle dinner

Image

Knox County goes red as COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb

Image

Fork in the Road: Grandma Vera's Cafe and Bakery

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Spreading holiday cheer with a light show

Image

Progress continues on the downtown convention center project as beams start going up

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 870600

Reported Deaths: 15777
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3601177505
DuPage55941920
Will47257691
Lake44099729
Kane37747551
Winnebago22350329
Madison18388344
McHenry17023187
St. Clair16875317
Champaign1263177
Sangamon12229152
Peoria11634170
McLean1036178
Rock Island10085207
Kankakee10020140
Tazewell8880148
LaSalle7629184
Kendall759167
Macon7431160
DeKalb602164
Adams559467
Vermilion514876
Boone463556
Williamson4548101
Whiteside4348150
Clinton404074
Coles386566
Ogle359856
Knox3545102
Effingham350246
Grundy348836
Henry335239
Jackson329249
Marion314592
Stephenson295351
Macoupin287750
Randolph287232
Livingston281251
Franklin274640
Morgan273968
Monroe265156
Bureau254963
Jefferson246569
Logan245139
Fayette243242
Lee243159
Woodford239840
Christian233654
Iroquois212142
Fulton196223
McDonough181346
Jersey170131
Shelby165131
Douglas164221
Montgomery153121
Perry151444
Lawrence148822
Union145729
Saline143333
Crawford140421
Bond138415
Cass136826
Warren134628
Jo Daviess126324
Carroll123228
Pike121835
Edgar117730
Hancock116621
Wayne116438
Moultrie111417
Clay111030
Richland110324
Ford103732
Greene103539
Washington103213
Clark102722
Mercer97422
Piatt9276
White91115
Wabash88710
Mason88332
Johnson88213
Cumberland82323
Jasper81513
Massac78919
De Witt78221
Menard6376
Marshall5197
Pulaski5062
Hamilton5028
Schuyler4936
Stark39411
Brown3938
Henderson3655
Calhoun3481
Edwards3354
Alexander3135
Unassigned3110
Putnam2960
Scott2851
Gallatin2564
Hardin1854
Pope1551
Out of IL200

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 440850

Reported Deaths: 7101
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion604831006
Lake35536537
Allen24770413
St. Joseph22123290
Elkhart21145282
Hamilton19846227
Vanderburgh13110172
Tippecanoe1287352
Porter11058119
Johnson9922201
Hendricks9356187
Vigo8075129
Madison7471150
Monroe715978
Clark704399
Delaware6732120
LaPorte6320117
Kosciusko613262
Howard556791
Bartholomew471674
Wayne4533124
Warrick440181
Floyd432885
Hancock425475
Grant419874
Marshall408662
Cass371836
Boone364157
Dubois363335
Morgan353759
Noble351252
Henry348446
Jackson331641
Dearborn318838
Shelby287468
Clinton270329
Lawrence265956
Gibson264548
DeKalb262146
Knox259134
Montgomery236537
Wabash236232
Miami235623
Adams233828
Steuben215716
Harrison213829
Jasper213125
Whitley212317
Ripley209033
Daviess204562
Huntington202618
Putnam200334
Fayette192941
White189325
LaGrange186040
Decatur182755
Jefferson178524
Wells172443
Randolph168130
Scott165333
Clay164029
Posey160924
Greene159555
Jennings145525
Sullivan144622
Jay139320
Starke134531
Fountain128419
Fulton122122
Spencer118010
Washington117312
Carroll109814
Owen105917
Parke10377
Perry102521
Franklin101428
Vermillion100123
Orange98728
Rush91010
Tipton88429
Blackford79020
Newton74918
Pike74223
Pulaski68528
Benton6433
Brown5568
Crawford4966
Martin49311
Switzerland4075
Warren4017
Union3842
Ohio3037
Unassigned0320