Clear

Watch for the 'Christmas Star' as Jupiter and Saturn come closer than they have in centuries

The two largest planets in our solar system are...

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 11:51 AM
Posted By: CNN

The two largest planets in our solar system are coming closer together than they have been since the Middle Ages, and it's happening just in time for Christmas -- hence the nickname of the "Christmas Star."

While it's not an actual star, the two planets will certainly make a bright splash in the night sky.

On the night of December 21, the winter solstice, Jupiter and Saturn will appear so closely aligned in our sky that they will look like a double planet. This close approach is called a conjunction. The fact that this event is happening during the winter solstice is pure coincidence, according to NASA.

"Alignments between these two planets are rather rare, occurring once every 20 years or so, but this conjunction is exceptionally rare because of how close the planets will appear to one another," said astronomer Patrick Hartigan, a professor of physics and astronomy at Rice University in Houston, in a statement.

"You'd have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky."

If you're a stargazer, you've likely noticed Jupiter and Saturn have been getting closer together since the summer. And they're currently visible in our night sky, inching ever closer to one another.

Between December 16 and 25, they will become even cozier. Look for the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction low in the western sky for about an hour after sunset each evening during this time.

"You can imagine the solar system to be a racetrack, with each of the planets as a runner in their own lane and the Earth toward the center of the stadium," said Henry Throop, astronomer in the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

"From our vantage point, we'll be able to be to see Jupiter on the inside lane, approaching Saturn all month and finally overtaking it on December 21."

How to watch

"On the evening of closest approach on Dec(ember) 21 they will look like a double planet, separated by only 1/5th the diameter of the full Moon," Hartigan said. "For most telescope viewers, each planet and several of their largest moons will be visible in the same field of view that evening."

While these two planets may appear close, they are still hundreds of millions of miles apart, according to NASA.

Hope for clear skies because the conjunction will be visible around the world, with the best perspective for those near the equator.

"The further north a viewer is, the less time they'll have to catch a glimpse of the conjunction before the planets sink below the horizon," Hartigan said.

The planets will be bright enough to be viewed in twilight, which may be the best time for many US viewers to observe the conjunction.

"By the time skies are fully dark in Houston, for example, the conjunction will be just 9 degrees above the horizon," Hartigan said. "Viewing that would be manageable if the weather cooperates and you have an unobstructed view to the southwest."

If you're in New York or London, or along those latitudes, try to spot the conjunction right after sunset. Waiting an hour after the sun sets will only put the planets closer to the horizon, making them more difficult to spot.

The best conditions to see this astronomical event will include a clear southwestern horizon and no low clouds in the distance, Hartigan said. Binoculars or a telescope may help you distinguish the planets. A telescope would enable a view of Saturn's rings and the brightest moons of both planets, he said.

Jupiter will appear brightest and be easily visible. Saturn will be slightly fainter and will appear slightly above and to the left of Jupiter. On December 21, Jupiter will overtake Saturn and they will swap places in our sky.

"On December 21, the sun will set around 4:30. After that, it is a race -- the sky must get dark enough to see Jupiter and Saturn before they set as well, around 6:45," said Walter Freeman, assistant teaching professor in the department of physics at Syracuse University's College of Arts and Sciences in New York state.

"Jupiter and Saturn will likely stand out from the twilight glow starting around 5:00 or 5:15. With binoculars, a telescope, or a telephoto lens of 500 (millimeter) focal length or more, you may also be able to see the four largest moons of Jupiter. There's no better way to celebrate the longest night of the year than watching the stars. So if you're planning a night of stargazing on the solstice, start off by admiring the largest planets before they set."

Live events around the conjunction

If you miss this conjunction and want to see the planets with the same proximity, just higher in the sky, it won't happen until March 15, 2080 -- and then not again until after 2400.

Between 0 and 3000 CE, or Common Era, only seven conjunctions were or will be closer than this one -- and two of those were too close to the sun to be seen without a telescope, according to Hartigan. So, yes, this is an incredibly rare event.

In case weather conditions in your area aren't agreeable to witnessing this celestial event, several livestreams will be available.

The Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, will host a program beginning at 7 p.m. ET, showcasing live views through its telescopes. The stream will be on the observatory's YouTube page.

The Virtual Telescope Project in Rome will also share live views on its website.

And if you're interested in learning more about the "Great Conjunction" itself, NASA Science LIVE will share an episode about the event December 17 at 3 p.m. ET on NASA TV and its website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Afternoon Flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Driving in the snow

Image

Marshall man killed in crash

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather

Image

Wednesday: Some light snow possible, perhaps mixing with rain. Minor accumulation. High: 35°

Image

TH South West Vigo wrestling

Image

Evansville Memorial Vincennes Lincoln Girls

Image

Linton Clay City

Image

TH South Cloverdale

Image

Moore to the Story: Twitch and the pandemic

Image

Vincennes Levee project looks to wrap up by end of the year

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 863477

Reported Deaths: 15587
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3580147458
DuPage55495912
Will46879685
Lake43764726
Kane37534543
Winnebago22182323
Madison18164337
McHenry16908185
St. Clair16706312
Champaign1256275
Sangamon12117148
Peoria11466167
McLean1025477
Rock Island9995203
Kankakee9945137
Tazewell8741146
LaSalle7542182
Kendall751666
Macon7398159
DeKalb598160
Adams555964
Vermilion506375
Boone457756
Williamson4483100
Whiteside4297150
Clinton397974
Coles383267
Ogle355255
Knox3476100
Effingham347445
Grundy346333
Henry332438
Jackson324645
Marion308690
Stephenson290748
Macoupin284048
Randolph283430
Livingston277950
Morgan272168
Franklin270140
Monroe262255
Bureau250863
Jefferson242966
Logan242139
Lee241259
Fayette241041
Woodford235840
Christian232252
Iroquois209242
Fulton190621
McDonough179845
Jersey167529
Shelby163131
Douglas162221
Montgomery150719
Perry148541
Lawrence145421
Union143029
Saline140532
Crawford138721
Bond135315
Cass134526
Warren133728
Jo Daviess125824
Carroll123028
Pike120835
Edgar115226
Hancock115020
Wayne113938
Clay110328
Moultrie110117
Richland109222
Ford102431
Greene102138
Washington101911
Clark101122
Mercer94620
Piatt9185
White88914
Johnson87812
Mason87032
Wabash86610
Cumberland81422
Jasper80413
Massac77616
De Witt76321
Menard6305
Marshall5097
Pulaski4972
Schuyler4944
Hamilton4848
Stark38910
Brown3888
Henderson3635
Calhoun3441
Edwards3214
Alexander3105
Putnam2950
Scott2851
Unassigned2740
Gallatin2494
Hardin1794
Pope1501
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 434642

Reported Deaths: 6968
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion59531988
Lake35347533
Allen24421401
St. Joseph21913288
Elkhart20996282
Hamilton19517216
Vanderburgh12910171
Tippecanoe1270151
Porter10887117
Johnson9745197
Hendricks9190185
Vigo8002129
Madison7336144
Monroe707176
Clark696796
Delaware6624119
LaPorte6257116
Kosciusko600559
Howard543289
Bartholomew467873
Wayne4465122
Warrick433481
Floyd427385
Hancock417775
Grant413864
Marshall404961
Cass367336
Boone359356
Dubois346535
Morgan346157
Noble345351
Henry342246
Jackson327741
Dearborn315938
Shelby283568
Clinton265628
Lawrence262656
Gibson261447
DeKalb257342
Knox255733
Miami232922
Wabash232431
Adams230828
Montgomery228036
Steuben212716
Harrison211030
Jasper210125
Ripley206833
Whitley206517
Daviess202761
Huntington198618
Putnam196534
Fayette190841
White187424
LaGrange183840
Decatur180552
Jefferson174724
Wells169243
Randolph165828
Scott163031
Clay162229
Posey159024
Greene157355
Jennings142724
Sullivan142522
Jay138420
Starke132531
Fountain127019
Fulton118622
Washington116011
Spencer114910
Carroll107314
Owen104116
Perry102021
Parke10177
Franklin99728
Orange97028
Vermillion96421
Rush88910
Tipton86029
Blackford78120
Newton74318
Pike72123
Pulaski66424
Benton6353
Brown5528
Crawford4906
Martin4898
Switzerland3935
Warren3856
Union3752
Ohio3007
Unassigned0311