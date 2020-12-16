Clear

A second vaccine could soon get the green light while officials issue warning for the holidays

Help is on the way. But for many Americans, it may not be soon enough.More Americans...

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 11:47 AM
Updated: Dec 16, 2020 1:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

Help is on the way. But for many Americans, it may not be soon enough.

More Americans received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wedneday, and federal health officials could authorize a second coronavirus vaccine in the next few days.

In Miami, several frontline health care workers got their vaccine Tuesday, while in Vermont, an emergency department nurse became the first person in the state to get vaccinated.

'The women and men who received these first doses represent thousands of health care heroes in every corner of Vermont,' said Dr. John Brumsted, president and CEO of the University of Vermont Health Network.

About 20 million people are expected to get their first shots by the end of this month. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said officials will soon provide a dashboard with the number of Covid-19 vaccinations completed, 'so we know exactly how we're doing on getting shots in arms.'

Yet at the same time, the US has averaged about 212,000 new coronavirus cases every day, and on Tuesday reported more than 3,000 deaths from Covid-19. For the 10th day in a row, the US set a hospitalization record: more than 112,800 Covid-19 patients nationwide, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Vaccinations will ultimately change the country's grim trajectory, but not for a few months, experts have said. Until then, experts say people should wear masks, avoid crowded indoor spaces and try to protect each other during this holiday season.

'What people need to know is, we are still at a dangerous and critical part of this pandemic, and tens of thousands of American lives are at stake, really, every week, and we can flatten the curve,' Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at HHS, told CNN's John Berman on Wednesday.

A green light for a second Covid-19 vaccine in the US could be just days away and would bring 20 million more doses by the end of the month.

Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisers will meet Thursday to discuss Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine emergency use authorization. In expectation that the FDA will give the OK, vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also scheduled meetings for Saturday and Sunday to discuss Moderna's vaccine candidate and talk about next phases of distribution.

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, which is very similar to Pfizer's already authorized one, appears to be 'very promising,' said Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA's vaccine advisory group.

'It looks to be roughly 95% effective at preventing disease, including 100% effective at severe disease, about 95% effective in preventing disease in people who are over 65, across different ethnic backgrounds, racial backgrounds,' Offit told CNN.

Remaining hospital bed numbers are shrinking

The devastating numbers prove the pandemic is still far from over -- and the virus is running rampant within many American communities. Strained hospitals across the country continue to see a surge of patients and their available bed numbers dwindle.

Los Angeles County reported fewer than 100 intensive care unit beds remaining, an alarming new low for the nation's most populous county.

'We must all work together to prevent as many hospitalizations and deaths as possible while we wait for the COVID-19 vaccine to be widely available,' Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. 'I ask that everyone stay strong and focus all efforts to stop the surge.'

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, 'the hospitalization rate is not good,' as the city reported about 2.89 hospitalizations per 100,000 people (officials want this number to be under 2).

He said hospitalization numbers are an 'indicator of the bigger problem we're still facing and we're going to be fighting for weeks now.'

The numbers across the country could grow even higher if Americans opt to travel and gather unsafely for the upcoming holidays. Experts have for weeks warned against traditional celebrations to avoid further spread of the virus, which could in turn lead to another surge of cases.

Governors across the Northeast and Midwest issued a video encouraging Americans to 'double down' on safety measures like masks and social distancing during the holiday season and to reconsider travel plans.

'This may be the most difficult time yet in our struggle with Covid-19, especially with the holidays approaching. Until the vaccine is available to everyone and until we eradicate this virus once and for all, we must continue working to protect one another,' the governors of Kentucky and Illinois said in a video message.

'If you're planning to travel or gather with other households for the holidays, we urge you to reconsider,' Ohio's governor added.

According to data shared with CNN by The Center for New Data, more than four million people in the US spent Thanksgiving away from home -- including more than 1.6 million who traveled out of state for the holiday, despite an earlier warning from the CDC urging against Thanksgiving travel.

1.6 million children have had Covid-19

As local and state leaders try to navigate a way forward, the American Academy of Pediatrics said Tuesday nearly 180,000 children were diagnosed with Covid-19 between November 26 to December 10 -- bringing the total number of children with Covid-19 in the US to more than 1.6 million since the pandemic's start.

That comes as a new study published by the CDC suggests that even among children and teens, encountering people with Covid-19 and attending gatherings with people outside their household can be associated with an increased likelihood of testing positive for the virus.

But attending in-person school or child care 'was not associated with increased likelihood' for a positive Covid-19 test, the study said.

As far as in-person classes go, the US government needs to greatly ramp up Covid-19 testing to get schools reopened and keep them open, a new report from the Rockefeller Foundation says.

The road map, released Wednesday, calls for a huge boost in Covid-19 testing to 300 million tests a month specifically for teachers, students and staff to reopen the nearly 100,000 public schools across the country by March and keep them open.

It says students should be tested for Covid-19 at least once a week and teachers and staff twice a week.

'In the coming months, The Rockefeller Foundation expects an avalanche of pooled, rapid and point-of-care Covid-19 tests that will help allow this type of proactive testing to routinely take place,' the foundation said, 'and as testing becomes more widespread, support is growing to use it.'

'We are running out of time,' it warned. 'Perhaps no institution in American life is more important to the present and future functioning of society than its K-12 school system.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Afternoon Flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Driving in the snow

Image

Marshall man killed in crash

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather

Image

Wednesday: Some light snow possible, perhaps mixing with rain. Minor accumulation. High: 35°

Image

TH South West Vigo wrestling

Image

Evansville Memorial Vincennes Lincoln Girls

Image

Linton Clay City

Image

TH South Cloverdale

Image

Moore to the Story: Twitch and the pandemic

Image

Vincennes Levee project looks to wrap up by end of the year

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 863477

Reported Deaths: 15587
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3580147458
DuPage55495912
Will46879685
Lake43764726
Kane37534543
Winnebago22182323
Madison18164337
McHenry16908185
St. Clair16706312
Champaign1256275
Sangamon12117148
Peoria11466167
McLean1025477
Rock Island9995203
Kankakee9945137
Tazewell8741146
LaSalle7542182
Kendall751666
Macon7398159
DeKalb598160
Adams555964
Vermilion506375
Boone457756
Williamson4483100
Whiteside4297150
Clinton397974
Coles383267
Ogle355255
Knox3476100
Effingham347445
Grundy346333
Henry332438
Jackson324645
Marion308690
Stephenson290748
Macoupin284048
Randolph283430
Livingston277950
Morgan272168
Franklin270140
Monroe262255
Bureau250863
Jefferson242966
Logan242139
Lee241259
Fayette241041
Woodford235840
Christian232252
Iroquois209242
Fulton190621
McDonough179845
Jersey167529
Shelby163131
Douglas162221
Montgomery150719
Perry148541
Lawrence145421
Union143029
Saline140532
Crawford138721
Bond135315
Cass134526
Warren133728
Jo Daviess125824
Carroll123028
Pike120835
Edgar115226
Hancock115020
Wayne113938
Clay110328
Moultrie110117
Richland109222
Ford102431
Greene102138
Washington101911
Clark101122
Mercer94620
Piatt9185
White88914
Johnson87812
Mason87032
Wabash86610
Cumberland81422
Jasper80413
Massac77616
De Witt76321
Menard6305
Marshall5097
Pulaski4972
Schuyler4944
Hamilton4848
Stark38910
Brown3888
Henderson3635
Calhoun3441
Edwards3214
Alexander3105
Putnam2950
Scott2851
Unassigned2740
Gallatin2494
Hardin1794
Pope1501
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 434642

Reported Deaths: 6968
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion59531988
Lake35347533
Allen24421401
St. Joseph21913288
Elkhart20996282
Hamilton19517216
Vanderburgh12910171
Tippecanoe1270151
Porter10887117
Johnson9745197
Hendricks9190185
Vigo8002129
Madison7336144
Monroe707176
Clark696796
Delaware6624119
LaPorte6257116
Kosciusko600559
Howard543289
Bartholomew467873
Wayne4465122
Warrick433481
Floyd427385
Hancock417775
Grant413864
Marshall404961
Cass367336
Boone359356
Dubois346535
Morgan346157
Noble345351
Henry342246
Jackson327741
Dearborn315938
Shelby283568
Clinton265628
Lawrence262656
Gibson261447
DeKalb257342
Knox255733
Miami232922
Wabash232431
Adams230828
Montgomery228036
Steuben212716
Harrison211030
Jasper210125
Ripley206833
Whitley206517
Daviess202761
Huntington198618
Putnam196534
Fayette190841
White187424
LaGrange183840
Decatur180552
Jefferson174724
Wells169243
Randolph165828
Scott163031
Clay162229
Posey159024
Greene157355
Jennings142724
Sullivan142522
Jay138420
Starke132531
Fountain127019
Fulton118622
Washington116011
Spencer114910
Carroll107314
Owen104116
Perry102021
Parke10177
Franklin99728
Orange97028
Vermillion96421
Rush88910
Tipton86029
Blackford78120
Newton74318
Pike72123
Pulaski66424
Benton6353
Brown5528
Crawford4906
Martin4898
Switzerland3935
Warren3856
Union3752
Ohio3007
Unassigned0311