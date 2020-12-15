Clear

Over 45 million people are under a winter storm watch as heavy snow takes aim at the East Coast

Dec 15, 2020
Updated: Dec 15, 2020 11:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

Over 45 million Americans are under a winter storm watch as a powerful nor'easter takes aim at the East Coast.

The storm is forecast to strike most of the eastern coast Wednesday into Thursday, and several feet of snow and heavy ice could cause power outages throughout the region.

Boston and New York could see as much as a foot of snow, while parts of the tri-state area could see up to 16 inches.

'Confidence is high that this winter storm will result in significant impacts, including travel disruptions and power outages across much of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England,' the Weather Prediction Center said.

Wind gusts as strong as 40 mph could also hit the coast of New England, according to the National Weather Service in Boston.

Storm trajectory

The storm system is moving out of the Rockies through Tuesday, bringing snow into the southern Plains before meeting cooler air further east.

Freezing rain will fall along Interstate 80 and in the mountains of Virginia, with ice accumulation of more than a quarter of an inch possible in Roanoke, Charlottesville, west to Beckley, West Virginia.
A mixture of precipitation will stretch from North Carolina to Pennsylvania, with heavy snow throughout the tri-state area and New England, maps from the Weather Prediction Center show.

Lighter snow accumulations from Indiana to New Hampshire are expected by Wednesday, the center said.

Blustery wind conditions will also be a concern, with some areas, especially along the coast, coming close to blizzard conditions. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph are possible, with gusts as high as 45 mph at times.

Shippers have contingency plans for vaccine distribution

The weather could make travel very difficult or even impossible in some areas, the National Weather Service said.

While the storm isn't expected to have major impacts on the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, shippers have made contingency plans to account for weather issues.

The winter snowstorm will hit parts of the mid-Atlantic into New England beginning Wednesday, when shippers are scheduled to make 66 deliveries nationwide. Later in the week, other vaccines will be shipped in Pfizer's distribution boxes requiring dry ice.

FedEx doesn't expect any 'significant impact' to service, the company's spokeswoman Shannon Davis wrote in an email Monday, adding that they will continue to monitor the forecast.

'We have a team of 15 meteorologists monitoring conditions 24/7, and we have contingency plans in place should we see any severe weather,' she said.

UPS, which has an in-house team that monitors the weather, didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Operation Warp Speed's Gen. Gustave Perna told reporters Monday that his group plans for many different issues, with the worst-case scenario being an accident of a delivery vehicle or aircraft. Bad weather falls in the middle of the spectrum of problems, he said.

Some doses will be held in a 'safety stock' should there be an issue.

