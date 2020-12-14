Clear

Yes, a Covid-19 vaccine has arrived. But here's what NOT to do

The country's first Covid-19 vaccines could be administered as soon as Monday, after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received green lights from the US Food and D...

Posted: Dec 14, 2020 8:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

The country's first Covid-19 vaccines could be administered as soon as Monday, after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received green lights from the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Shipments of the vaccine are expected to arrive in all 50 states on Monday, with more on the way. It's a monumental moment and achievement, given the new coronavirus emerged just a year ago.

But the pandemic isn't over yet. Here are three things you shouldn't do until things are under control.

Don't rush to your doctor to get a vaccine

First things first: It will be months before most people can receive the vaccine, so be patient and don't rush out to your doctor's office or pharmacy in hopes of getting one right away.

It's up to states to allocate their share of vaccines, but the CDC has recommended that frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities get the vaccine first. Other high-priority groups include essential workers, emergency personnel and those with underlying health conditions that put them at a higher risk of complications or death.

For the next several months, the focus will be on vaccinating these individuals, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN last week. And it will likely be the spring when the vaccine becomes more widely available.

"I would project by the time you get to April, it will be ... 'open season,' in the sense of anyone, even the non-high-priority groups, could get vaccinated," Fauci said.

Pointing to the other vaccine candidates in clinical trials and under FDA review, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Axios last week there will be enough vaccines for any American who wants one by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

"We want to make this eventually so it's as much like getting your flu vaccine as possible," he said.

Jan Malcolm, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health, told CNN she thinks it's a "great idea" for people to call their doctor's office to find out what their plan might be for administering vaccines, but that information may not be readily available just yet.

"Much more information is going to be coming in the near future about how people will be able to access those vaccines when they're more broadly available, but frankly, that's probably a month or more off," Malcolm added.

In the meantime, if receiving a new vaccine gives you pause, you should read up on it. The vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective, but Moncef Slaoui, the head of the federal government's Operation Warp Speed vaccine initiative, told "Fox News Sunday" that he was concerned about the level of vaccine hesitancy.

"We hope that now that all the data is out and available to be discussed in detail that people will keep their mind open, to listen to the data," Slaoui said, "and hopefully agree that this is a very effective and safe vaccine, and therefore take it."

Don't stop wearing masks

Masks will continue to be crucial tools in the fight against Covid-19, even as shots go into arms.

Dr. Sandro Cinti, an infectious disease specialist and medical professor at the University of Michigan, explained that it remains unclear whether people vaccinated against the virus can still infect someone else.

The trials only tracked Covid-19 in people who were showing symptoms. But according to the CDC, about 40% of cases are in people who show no symptoms.

"You have to wear your mask," he said. "What they didn't look at was if you get the vaccine and you're protected, can you still get some virus that then goes in your nose and then infect somebody else."

Fauci echoed that message while speaking to CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Anderson Cooper during CNN's coronavirus town hall last week. Even if you get vaccinated in January or February, he said, "There may be half the country that is still not vaccinated, which means there is a lot of virus floating around there."

"And even if you are vaccinated, you may be protected against getting sick, but you may not be protected from infection," he said.

It's possible that vaccinated individuals could still pick up the virus. While it may not make them sick, they could still spread it to someone else through a cough or sneeze.

"The more and more people that get vaccinated, the less and less the threat is," Fauci said. "Whether you get to the point if you have an overwhelming majority of people vaccinated and you have a good umbrella of herd immunity, you can get back to as close to normal as you want."

Don't stop social distancing

Throughout the pandemic, social distancing has gone hand in hand with masks, and that doesn't change now.

Both will still be necessary, even after receiving the vaccine, the CDC said Saturday.

No vaccine is 100% effective and protection is not immediate, CDC Dr. Sarah Mbaeyi said in a meeting Saturday with the agency's vaccine advisory committee. Pfizer's vaccine requires two doses administered three weeks apart to reach 95% efficacy, and it will take one to two weeks after the second dose for a person to be considered "fully vaccinated."

"Given the currently limited information on how well the vaccine works in the general population; how much it may reduce disease, severity or transmission; and how long protection lasts, vaccinated persons should continue to follow all current guidance to protect themselves and others," Mbaeyi said, including masking, social distancing and washing hands.

Sadly, for many Americans, continuing to social distance may mean not gathering with their loved ones for the holidays.

Even Fauci has said that while he wants to see his three daughters, his family will not gather for Christmas for the first time in 30 years. In an interview hosted by the Milken Institute last week, Fauci told CBS' Norah O'Donnell that even modest gatherings of families and friends were driving the ongoing surge of Covid-19.

"We're starting to see infections that are emerging from what otherwise seem like benign settings," he said, expressing concern about the potential for spread over the holidays.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged residents to stay home for the holidays and adhere to California's regional stay-at-home order, pointing to a surge in cases that followed Thanksgiving gatherings.

"We have to make sure there's not a Christmas and holiday surge on top of that," he said. "That's in our hands to stop these numbers from climbing, these (hospital) beds from disappearing, and these lives from being ended."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper made a similar plea in a written statement, asking North Carolinians to have virtual gatherings this holiday season.

"As tough as this is, especially at the holidays, the sacrifices we're making now will ensure that our loved ones can gather again at next year's Thanksgiving and Christmas tables," he wrote.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 848904

Reported Deaths: 15339
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3524097340
DuPage54533904
Will46265672
Lake43088718
Kane36780537
Winnebago21879321
Madison17766329
McHenry16561183
St. Clair16341309
Champaign1238874
Sangamon11902143
Peoria11225165
McLean1009076
Rock Island9883202
Kankakee9845133
Tazewell8565146
LaSalle7430177
Kendall737665
Macon7340158
DeKalb588560
Adams542263
Vermilion494375
Boone449553
Williamson4404100
Whiteside4260150
Clinton390872
Coles376167
Ogle348353
Knox343698
Grundy341333
Effingham338543
Henry326538
Jackson319044
Marion303487
Stephenson287745
Randolph280130
Macoupin277946
Livingston273649
Morgan265768
Franklin262738
Monroe255554
Bureau249062
Lee238654
Logan237139
Jefferson236866
Woodford230836
Fayette228540
Christian225652
Iroquois206042
Fulton186921
McDonough176745
Jersey162328
Shelby161031
Douglas159821
Montgomery147319
Perry143339
Lawrence143221
Union141429
Saline137332
Crawford135221
Bond133615
Warren131428
Cass130926
Jo Daviess124123
Carroll121828
Pike118235
Hancock114120
Wayne112038
Edgar109124
Clay107727
Moultrie107717
Richland106222
Ford99328
Greene99238
Clark97522
Washington96510
Mercer94020
Piatt9035
Johnson86712
Mason86330
White83913
Wabash8289
Jasper79113
Cumberland78421
Massac75914
De Witt75420
Menard6204
Marshall5007
Pulaski4932
Schuyler4804
Hamilton4688
Stark3837
Brown3818
Henderson3565
Calhoun3371
Edwards3084
Alexander3065
Putnam2920
Scott2791
Unassigned2510
Gallatin2434
Hardin1754
Pope1461
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 425434

Reported Deaths: 6805
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion58091962
Lake34758527
Allen24018393
St. Joseph21634285
Elkhart20741278
Hamilton19010211
Vanderburgh12595157
Tippecanoe1225350
Porter10698114
Johnson9508195
Hendricks8993183
Vigo7858125
Madison7164140
Monroe693268
Clark682292
Delaware6455118
LaPorte6127116
Kosciusko593457
Howard534388
Bartholomew455470
Wayne4356117
Warrick425878
Floyd420482
Hancock405171
Grant402762
Marshall397361
Cass362736
Boone349256
Noble339851
Dubois337934
Henry336746
Morgan333955
Jackson317941
Dearborn309237
Shelby276967
Clinton258928
Gibson256645
Lawrence252955
Knox251932
DeKalb251540
Wabash228129
Miami227322
Adams226628
Montgomery220234
Steuben206316
Jasper205324
Harrison203528
Ripley203032
Whitley202117
Daviess199560
Huntington192018
Putnam189833
Fayette188041
White183024
LaGrange180840
Decatur178550
Jefferson171223
Wells167242
Randolph165228
Scott160530
Clay159627
Posey155722
Greene151454
Sullivan140421
Jennings139523
Jay135220
Starke129429
Fountain124415
Fulton115522
Spencer112710
Washington111111
Carroll104014
Perry100721
Owen100615
Parke10027
Franklin97628
Orange95328
Vermillion94419
Rush84310
Tipton84229
Blackford77220
Newton73017
Pike70722
Pulaski64124
Benton6163
Brown5338
Martin4848
Crawford4756
Switzerland3845
Warren3776
Union3622
Ohio2937
Unassigned0310