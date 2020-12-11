Clear

How to safely make it through the holiday season in the Covid-19 pandemic

CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen is the cook in the family, and her husband is the baker, so they're already trying out recipes for rib-eye roast, green bea...

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 9:22 AM
Posted By: CNN

CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen is the cook in the family, and her husband is the baker, so they're already trying out recipes for rib-eye roast, green bean casserole and gingerbread cupcakes for their holiday celebrations.

Their 3-year-old is painting ornaments and will help his parents to decorate the family Christmas tree. He's also designing a Christmas stocking for himself and for his 8-month-old baby sister.

They're already doing virtual game nights with her sister who lives in Seattle (the current favorite is Catan). On Christmas Eve, they'll continue the family tradition of Christmas carols, with Wen playing the piano and the two families singing together via Zoom, followed by remote religious services on Christmas Day.

What the family of four won't do is gather together with relatives outside of their household this year -- not indoors, not yet. In light of all the good news about vaccine development, CNN asked Dr. Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, to explain why she's still being so safe.

CNN: We have a vaccine isn't that good news, just in time for Christmas?

Dr. Leana Wen: That is good news, but the vast majority of Americans don't have access to the vaccine yet. Coronavirus infections are surging out of control, all over the country. The last million new infections were added in just five days. Already, hospitals are overwhelmed, and deaths are on the rise also. We are going to see the impact of Thanksgiving travel, and the number of infections and hospitalizations will continue to climb. Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is warning that the next three months will be the most difficult in public health history.

Hospitals, which are the last line of defense, are on the brink of collapse. If that happens, it won't just compromise care for coronavirus patients. It will also hurt people who need help for heart attacks, strokes, cancer, asthma and other illnesses.

There is just too much virus, and we all have to hunker down to help "flatten the curve" again. That means a collective sacrifice, with each person doing their part. I know it's really hard with Christmas and other important holidays coming up, but this is the time for us to commit to giving up seeing one another, in person and indoors. This individual sacrifice helps to protect our health care system — and protects ourselves and those we love — to get us through this winter.

CNN: Does that mean we can't get together for Christmas?

Wen: I would strongly advise against getting together indoors with anyone outside your household. Mixing households is very high risk, especially given how much virus is in our communities. In many parts of the country, there is so much infection that if you have a gathering of 10 people, there is a nearly one in four chance that someone will have coronavirus. Up to 60% of the spread is by people who do not have symptoms.

I am certain that none of us would want to be part of a holiday gathering that ends up inadvertently sickening our family members or friends.

CNN: Why are indoor family gatherings considered high risk?

Wen: It's fine to gather with the people you live with. But when you expand to other households, you increase the risk substantially, because if even one person engages in higher-risk activities, that risk is passed to you.

It's also a matter of what people tend to do at indoor holiday gatherings. Usually, you are gathered closely together with extended family and close friends. You may hug or kiss, and sit closely together. When there's food and drink served, people are not wearing masks. It may be cold, and windows and doors are closed, so there's poor ventilation. People are gathered for long periods of time over dinner, which further increases risk. Altogether, these are some of the highest-risk settings for transmitting coronavirus.

CNN: What if we really want to do see each other over the holidays?

Wen: You can safely see one another outdoors, with households spaced at least 6 feet apart. This is challenging with cold weather, but there are some possible workarounds with warm blankets, firepits and short gatherings that can easily be rescheduled if it rains or snows.

For those who really want to see one another indoors, there is a safe way to do it: Everyone can quarantine for 14 days. (Ten days is also possible, though there is higher risk than 14 days, and it's also possible to quarantine for seven days followed by a test.) This is hard for many people, but it's one way to safely see one another.

CNN: What precautions do we need to take for seeing one another outdoors?

Wen: The most important precaution is to make sure that people from different households stay at least 6 feet apart at all times. That includes children. Make sure they are supervised, and if they are playing together, to wear masks and try their best to stay physically distanced. If you're serving food, don't do it buffet-style, but instead plate individually and have guests pick up their food one at a time. Same for drinks. Make sure people are not gathered together in one place, but take their drinks back to their seats that are spaced apart.

CNN: Can we make dining inside safe at all?

Wen: For people from different households, who did not quarantine, dining inside is not safe. There are methods that reduce risk — for example, keeping doors and windows open, with families seated spaced apart. But when people are not wearing masks, and with indoor rather than outdoor air circulation, there is risk. Also, there is the temptation to then engage in other higher-risk activities, like watching a movie together indoors. For all these reasons, I would not recommend dining inside with those not in your household this winter.

CNN: When can we expect to return to normal?

Wen: It's truly a marvel of science that we have not one but two vaccines that look to be safe and extremely effective. There may be even more vaccines coming that show great promise, too. It will take time for everyone to receive a coronavirus vaccine, but we may be able to get most Americans vaccinated by late spring or early summer. We may well be able to see one another in person by the summer. We can plan for this, and also to have a really wonderful celebrations next December.

CNN: What about family members who don't want to wait?

Wen: Approach them with compassion and try to understand their reasons. How you address someone who doesn't believe that coronavirus is real will be very different from if their reason is that they just miss you too much. Come up with alternate ways to celebrate Christmas. Have virtual game nights, Zoom Christmas tree decorating and video cooking contests. Make plans to see one another this summer.

If a family member or close friend still cannot be convinced and will be hosting a gathering despite your best efforts, you should still say no for you and your family. This is about your health and the health of those in your household.

It is really hard to give up seeing one another this winter, but doing so allows us to celebrate the next Christmas — and many more ahead. The next few months will be very challenging, but we can get through it, together.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Increasing clouds, a chance of afternoon showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Waiting to Die: Brandon Bernard

Image

Friday: Increasingly cloudy, chance of late afternoon showers. High: 58°

Image

TH South wrestling

Image

Vincennes Rivet South Knox

Image

ISU ready for Purdue

Image

Man convicted of beating his two-year-old daughter to death set to be executed in Terre Haute on Fri

Image

Judge makes a decision in contested Vigo County election race

Image

Boosting morale one flower at a time

Image

Local fire department shows support for the community

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 823531

Reported Deaths: 14844
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3426547203
DuPage52882875
Will44883650
Lake42110700
Kane35872517
Winnebago21295311
Madison17020313
McHenry16086179
St. Clair15741297
Champaign1215172
Sangamon11551136
Peoria10809153
McLean972565
Rock Island9666187
Kankakee9650131
Tazewell8260139
Kendall719162
Macon7180156
LaSalle7157167
DeKalb572856
Adams526161
Vermilion473168
Boone436748
Williamson423096
Whiteside4174146
Clinton379666
Coles361366
Ogle335650
Grundy330829
Knox330894
Effingham326739
Henry314732
Jackson308544
Marion294580
Stephenson277444
Randolph269629
Macoupin267937
Livingston263648
Morgan253962
Franklin248537
Monroe244453
Bureau242759
Lee228248
Jefferson226765
Fayette217640
Woodford217032
Christian213050
Logan210134
Iroquois199639
Fulton180519
McDonough173345
Jersey158127
Shelby157330
Douglas155619
Montgomery140419
Union137129
Perry135436
Lawrence133818
Saline130932
Crawford130417
Warren127326
Bond127214
Cass124624
Jo Daviess120423
Carroll120027
Pike114334
Hancock110717
Wayne107736
Clay105625
Moultrie104817
Edgar104622
Richland102022
Greene97237
Ford93527
Clark91221
Washington9105
Mercer90518
Piatt8825
Mason83430
Johnson83012
Wabash7849
White77013
Jasper75913
Cumberland75021
Massac74013
De Witt72619
Menard5822
Pulaski4822
Marshall4747
Schuyler4572
Hamilton4537
Brown3728
Stark3567
Henderson3445
Calhoun3211
Alexander2915
Edwards2864
Putnam2830
Unassigned2760
Scott2710
Gallatin2313
Hardin1704
Pope1331
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 404935

Reported Deaths: 6603
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion55217939
Lake33496515
Allen22955379
St. Joseph20817276
Elkhart20133272
Hamilton17903205
Vanderburgh12115151
Tippecanoe1163542
Porter10306109
Johnson8996188
Hendricks8394175
Vigo7584122
Madison6757136
Monroe664965
Clark648192
Delaware6197115
LaPorte5817112
Kosciusko567754
Howard498788
Bartholomew432169
Wayne4144112
Warrick406277
Floyd402481
Grant380660
Marshall378957
Hancock374371
Cass350834
Boone328356
Noble325951
Henry316942
Dubois312934
Morgan311952
Jackson302741
Dearborn291437
Shelby258765
Gibson245642
Clinton239427
DeKalb237639
Lawrence237655
Knox237429
Wabash218128
Adams217628
Miami216522
Montgomery202533
Jasper195822
Steuben194016
Harrison193928
Daviess193858
Ripley192528
Whitley187417
Fayette181541
Huntington178916
Putnam175633
White175124
LaGrange175039
Decatur168246
Wells161439
Randolph160028
Jefferson159422
Clay154627
Scott152629
Posey150722
Greene144854
Sullivan132521
Jay129719
Jennings129623
Starke123228
Fountain114912
Fulton111022
Spencer10729
Washington104310
Perry97621
Carroll96114
Owen93114
Franklin92228
Parke9097
Orange89228
Vermillion87918
Tipton78129
Rush7698
Blackford73119
Newton68317
Pike66521
Pulaski59724
Benton5483
Brown4938
Martin4498
Crawford4436
Warren3505
Switzerland3455
Union3332
Ohio2797
Unassigned0301