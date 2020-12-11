Clear

The mind-boggling logistics of transporting one of the most important vaccines in history

Two coronavirus vaccines are in line to be aut...

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 9:19 AM
Posted By: CNN

Two coronavirus vaccines are in line to be authorized for emergency use in the United States, and a massive transportation network is standing at the ready once they receive government clearance.

The delicate, mind-boggling logistics of distributing the vaccines will be crucial. The challenges of moving millions of doses — over thousands of miles and under strict temperature specifications — are enormous.

Here's what we know about how vaccines will be physically transported from drug manufacturers to medical facilities around the world.

The first 24 hours

Within 24 hours of an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration, manufacturers and shippers are prepared to activate the delivery chain — a complex system of warehouses, trucks, planes, and, ultimately, delivery to the site where shots are administered.

The planning, dry runs, and stockpiling is already underway.

"We're moving all of the needles, the syringes, the other parts and pieces to include the alcohol wipes and necessary [supplies] in order to administer these vaccines," said Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski, the director of supply, production and distribution for Operation Warp Speed, the US government's effort to develop a Covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer is stockpiling an undisclosed number of vaccine doses in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Once the vaccine is authorized, Pfizer doses will be packed into trucks and much of it sent to airports to be loaded onto planes.

The distribution of Moderna vaccines is set to be handled by the medical supply company McKesson.

"It's a really quick process, simply putting together the packages on dry ice and shipping them out," Ostrowski said of the Pfizer vaccine.

Trucks will ferry the vaccines to planes that will deliver them around the country.

Staying cool

There are two ways to keep the vaccines cold in transit: Active cooling containers and passive cooling containers.

Active containers use batteries and a cooling system to keep the contents cold. The containers are charged while they're on the ground, then the battery system kicks in while they're in transit. Temperature-sensing devices in the actively cooled containers also have the capability send an alert if the temperature deviates -- even slightly, by a quarter of a degree — outside of the approved range.

Passive containers are packed with ice packs or dry ice, depending on how cold it needs to be and how long the trip is. Typically, if the route has more than one stop, these containers will move to cold storage facilities between legs of the trip.

Dry ice can pose its own risk in large quantities. Regulators typically have strict weight limits for dry ice on flights because it releases carbon carbon that "can cause aircrew incapacitation." But airlines say regulators are easing those restrictions slightly for vaccine distribution.

UPS said it is producing 24,000 pounds of dry ice each day, and is supplying all of the dry ice used by Operation Warp Speed.

"We will ship a box of 40 pounds of dry ice to all Pfizer dosing locations a day after the vaccine arrives," UPS said.

The delicate process of keeping the vaccines cold continues once the planes land.

Flying the vaccines

Thousands of flights will be needed to carry distribute the vaccines around the world -— some 8,000, according to the International Air Transport Association.

American Airlines says its widebody 787 jetliners can carry about a half-million vaccine doses.

American began in mid-November running test flights between South America and Miami, where it will bring vaccine shipments into the US. It said the test flights "simulate the conditions required for the COVID-19 vaccine to stress test the thermal packaging and operational handling process that will ultimately ensure it remains stable as it moves across the globe."

The planes used to transport the vaccine will be a mix of cargo jets and passenger planes. In some cases the passenger flights will be cargo-only, but it's entirely possible that vaccines will be beneath your feet on your next flight.

"The quantities of vaccine or we envisage moving will be enormous, particularly if we get multiple vaccines approved in a short space of time," said Roger Samways, the vice president of cargo sales at American Airlines. "I think fairly quickly we could reach a situation where actually most of the planes out there, carry vaccines in one shape or form."

American Airlines has a 25,000 square-foot warehouse in Philadelphia that it uses exclusively for pharmaceutical shipments. The facility is capable of simultaneously charging 50 massive, actively cooled containers, as well as storage bays with four levels of refrigeration ranging from just above freezing to minus-20 degrees Celsius. Each of the refrigerated compartments — large enough to drive several vehicles and pallets into -- contain dual cooling systems and a generator in case of power failure.

United Airlines has a major refrigerated storage facility at Dulles airport outside of Washington that handles pharmaceutical and other shipments that need to remain chilled.

While these facilities play a critical role in the chain, the goal is to limit the amount of time shipments spend there.

"Our job is to move things as quickly as possible maintaining the temperature while it's in our possession," said Samways.

On the ground

Once the planes land, truckers will be responsible for the vaccines' final legs. FedEx and UPS will be involved in the ground distribution effort.

UPS said it is overseeing the "a highly coordinated set of movements" from its around-the-clock command center in Louisville, Kentucky, tracking the shipments and remotely monitoring the temperature of each package. UPS says its command center software can anticipate delivery interruptions.

The suitcase-sized containers carrying the Pfizer vaccine that will soon leave the factory will be packed with dry ice produced by UPS.

FedEx says it has more than 90 cold storage facilities worldwide to aid in the keeping the Pfizer vaccine at its required super-cold transport and storage temperature. FedEx says it currently transports roughly a half million shipments containing dry ice each month.

Vaccines "will be delivered directly to the point of vaccination, if specified by the jurisdiction," according to a briefing transcript from the White House.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which regulates trucking in the US, said it is suspending so-called hours-of-service rules that regulate how long truckers may drive.

The vaccine containers contain GPS tracking so that the location of the package is known at all times. "These are becoming more and more prominent in the industry so customers can tell exactly where a shipment is," said Samways.

Once the vaccine is in the hands of state and local officials, the next steps in distribution are up to them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 43°
Increasing clouds, a chance of afternoon showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Waiting to Die: Brandon Bernard

Image

Friday: Increasingly cloudy, chance of late afternoon showers. High: 58°

Image

TH South wrestling

Image

Vincennes Rivet South Knox

Image

ISU ready for Purdue

Image

Man convicted of beating his two-year-old daughter to death set to be executed in Terre Haute on Fri

Image

Judge makes a decision in contested Vigo County election race

Image

Boosting morale one flower at a time

Image

Local fire department shows support for the community

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 823531

Reported Deaths: 14844
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3426547203
DuPage52882875
Will44883650
Lake42110700
Kane35872517
Winnebago21295311
Madison17020313
McHenry16086179
St. Clair15741297
Champaign1215172
Sangamon11551136
Peoria10809153
McLean972565
Rock Island9666187
Kankakee9650131
Tazewell8260139
Kendall719162
Macon7180156
LaSalle7157167
DeKalb572856
Adams526161
Vermilion473168
Boone436748
Williamson423096
Whiteside4174146
Clinton379666
Coles361366
Ogle335650
Grundy330829
Knox330894
Effingham326739
Henry314732
Jackson308544
Marion294580
Stephenson277444
Randolph269629
Macoupin267937
Livingston263648
Morgan253962
Franklin248537
Monroe244453
Bureau242759
Lee228248
Jefferson226765
Fayette217640
Woodford217032
Christian213050
Logan210134
Iroquois199639
Fulton180519
McDonough173345
Jersey158127
Shelby157330
Douglas155619
Montgomery140419
Union137129
Perry135436
Lawrence133818
Saline130932
Crawford130417
Warren127326
Bond127214
Cass124624
Jo Daviess120423
Carroll120027
Pike114334
Hancock110717
Wayne107736
Clay105625
Moultrie104817
Edgar104622
Richland102022
Greene97237
Ford93527
Clark91221
Washington9105
Mercer90518
Piatt8825
Mason83430
Johnson83012
Wabash7849
White77013
Jasper75913
Cumberland75021
Massac74013
De Witt72619
Menard5822
Pulaski4822
Marshall4747
Schuyler4572
Hamilton4537
Brown3728
Stark3567
Henderson3445
Calhoun3211
Alexander2915
Edwards2864
Putnam2830
Unassigned2760
Scott2710
Gallatin2313
Hardin1704
Pope1331
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 404935

Reported Deaths: 6603
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion55217939
Lake33496515
Allen22955379
St. Joseph20817276
Elkhart20133272
Hamilton17903205
Vanderburgh12115151
Tippecanoe1163542
Porter10306109
Johnson8996188
Hendricks8394175
Vigo7584122
Madison6757136
Monroe664965
Clark648192
Delaware6197115
LaPorte5817112
Kosciusko567754
Howard498788
Bartholomew432169
Wayne4144112
Warrick406277
Floyd402481
Grant380660
Marshall378957
Hancock374371
Cass350834
Boone328356
Noble325951
Henry316942
Dubois312934
Morgan311952
Jackson302741
Dearborn291437
Shelby258765
Gibson245642
Clinton239427
DeKalb237639
Lawrence237655
Knox237429
Wabash218128
Adams217628
Miami216522
Montgomery202533
Jasper195822
Steuben194016
Harrison193928
Daviess193858
Ripley192528
Whitley187417
Fayette181541
Huntington178916
Putnam175633
White175124
LaGrange175039
Decatur168246
Wells161439
Randolph160028
Jefferson159422
Clay154627
Scott152629
Posey150722
Greene144854
Sullivan132521
Jay129719
Jennings129623
Starke123228
Fountain114912
Fulton111022
Spencer10729
Washington104310
Perry97621
Carroll96114
Owen93114
Franklin92228
Parke9097
Orange89228
Vermillion87918
Tipton78129
Rush7698
Blackford73119
Newton68317
Pike66521
Pulaski59724
Benton5483
Brown4938
Martin4498
Crawford4436
Warren3505
Switzerland3455
Union3332
Ohio2797
Unassigned0301