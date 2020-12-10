Clear

US unemployment claims hit their highest level since mid-September

ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson says the US job market will continue to struggle until a stimulus is passed and a vaccine can be widely distributed.

Posted: Dec 10, 2020 9:43 AM
Updated: Dec 10, 2020 9:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

America's job market recovery has hit a bump in the road.

Another 853,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Labor Department reported Thursday. It was the largest number of claims since mid-September.

Not adjusting for seasonality, initial claims stood at nearly 950,000.

Initial jobless claims rose versus the prior week, marking the third increase in the past four weeks. Last week's decline came on the heels of the Thanksgiving holiday.

'The surge in initial claims is especially concerning when claims are still above levels near the peak of the Great Recession,' said Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao.

On top of regular applications for jobless benefits, 427,609 workers filed claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which is designed to help people such as the self-employed. It was also an increase from the prior week. This number is not adjusted for seasonality.

Together, first-time claims totaled 1.4 million last week, not adjusted for seasonal changes, also the highest level since mid-September.

The numbers don't bode well for the labor market recovery.

Continued jobless claims, which count workers who have filed for unemployment benefits for at least two weeks in a row, rose to 5.8 million with seasonal adjustments in the week ended November 28. It was the first increase in continued claims since late August.

Economists have been looking closely at continued jobless claims, as they suspected that declines might be due to workers rolling onto other programs, such as the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, after exhausting their state benefits.

The number of people on PEUC benefits ticked down to 4.5 million in the week ended November 21. But because the data lags behind other numbers in the report it does not yet reflect the clearly worsening conditions.

This 'ugly round of data' is weighing on expectations for the December jobs report, said Mike Englund, chief economist at Action Economics, in a note to clients. This month's jobs report isn't due until early January.

'Last week's [monthly] jobs report showed a rapid deceleration in the recovery in November, and surging UI claims only add to the picture of a slowing recovery this winter,' Zhao said.

'The worsening economic data raises the specter of a double-dip recession. Despite the prospects of widespread vaccine availability by next summer, weak economic data now puts increasing pressure on Congress to extend additional relief to bridge Americans over the next few months.'

Meanwhile in Washington, the chances are dwindling that lawmakers will be able to forge a stimulus agreement before the next spending deadline in eight days.

Pandemic-specific benefits that were created as part of the CARES Act in the spring will expire at the end of the month, cutting off the funding for millions of Americans, including those on the PEUC and PUA programs, which had more than 13 million recipients in total in the week ended November 21.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Sunny day with a gentle breeze.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 58°

Image

Bloomfield North Central

Image

TH North West Vigo wrestling

Image

Northview TH South girls

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Randy Miller Jr.

Image

News 10's Susan Dinkel celebrates her 25th anniversary at News 10

Image

Terre Haute church sets up giving tree for people in need

Image

High School students took to the outdoors to make a shelter for Turkey Run Elementary school

Image

Academy Sports makes $2,000 donation to Bikes for Tykes program

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 812430

Reported Deaths: 14612
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3380937134
DuPage52300865
Will44069637
Lake41667694
Kane35489509
Winnebago21038306
Madison16760307
McHenry15901179
St. Clair15499290
Champaign1202671
Sangamon11434131
Peoria10630152
McLean958764
Kankakee9562127
Rock Island9512183
Tazewell8118136
Kendall713059
Macon7119152
LaSalle7041163
DeKalb565154
Adams521458
Vermilion466067
Boone430846
Williamson416994
Whiteside4141145
Clinton375166
Coles358865
Ogle328949
Grundy325928
Knox324192
Effingham323438
Henry310027
Jackson304442
Marion289073
Stephenson273744
Randolph264529
Macoupin264232
Livingston259346
Morgan252659
Franklin242936
Monroe240050
Bureau239257
Lee224647
Jefferson223065
Woodford212632
Christian210050
Fayette209840
Logan206032
Iroquois196139
Fulton177617
McDonough171845
Shelby156130
Jersey155526
Douglas154318
Montgomery136219
Union135329
Perry132634
Lawrence131915
Saline127731
Crawford127617
Bond125214
Warren124726
Cass120824
Jo Daviess119621
Carroll118827
Pike113533
Hancock109417
Wayne105335
Moultrie103816
Clay103024
Edgar101919
Richland99022
Greene96137
Ford90727
Clark89621
Washington8805
Mercer87715
Piatt8735
Mason82430
Johnson81811
Wabash7669
Cumberland74621
Jasper74613
White74512
Massac72413
De Witt71419
Menard5672
Pulaski4742
Marshall4697
Hamilton4496
Schuyler4492
Brown3678
Stark3467
Henderson3434
Calhoun3131
Unassigned3120
Alexander2844
Edwards2804
Putnam2770
Scott2680
Gallatin2293
Hardin1683
Pope1301
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 398417

Reported Deaths: 6506
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion54204932
Lake33076507
Allen22738377
St. Joseph20607272
Elkhart19910269
Hamilton17505200
Vanderburgh12027150
Tippecanoe1143841
Porter10198105
Johnson8771185
Hendricks8248171
Vigo7473119
Madison6618131
Monroe658662
Clark637391
Delaware6082110
LaPorte5782111
Kosciusko562854
Howard484286
Bartholomew425368
Wayne4060108
Warrick402977
Floyd394881
Marshall372957
Grant370860
Hancock366469
Cass346334
Noble324051
Boone321856
Henry309542
Dubois306634
Morgan301150
Jackson298141
Dearborn287537
Shelby251165
Gibson243339
DeKalb236539
Clinton234627
Knox233729
Lawrence231954
Wabash216028
Adams214327
Miami213521
Montgomery198232
Jasper192820
Steuben192016
Daviess190957
Harrison190328
Ripley189527
Whitley185117
Fayette179441
Huntington173815
LaGrange172639
White172324
Putnam171133
Decatur163146
Wells159939
Randolph156227
Jefferson155420
Clay152527
Posey149422
Scott147729
Greene140454
Sullivan130621
Jay128219
Jennings124422
Starke120128
Fountain111911
Fulton107621
Spencer10589
Washington102310
Perry95821
Carroll93513
Franklin91028
Parke8886
Owen88214
Orange87028
Vermillion86318
Tipton75529
Rush7458
Blackford71219
Newton67416
Pike66121
Pulaski58424
Benton5353
Brown4858
Martin4387
Crawford4226
Warren3393
Switzerland3305
Union3272
Ohio2747
Unassigned0299