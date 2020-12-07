Clear

Kid business owners bake up a plan to help other kids for Christmas

Article Image

Click here for updates on...

Posted: Dec 7, 2020 2:17 PM
Posted By: KSL

Click here for updates on this story

    HOLLADAY, UT (KSL) -- As most children began writing their lists for Santa, a trio of Utah siblings worked to make other kids' Christmas wishes come true.

The owners of KidBreadBakery — 11-year-old Ellie White and her siblings Henry, 9, and Penny, 6 — made hundreds of rolls the day before Thanksgiving to raise money for kids in foster care after learning Salt Lake and Utah counties can't fund their Christmas presents this year due to financial strain caused by the pandemic.

"I think it really makes me feel like I can make a difference. Because I know that I will be getting presents this Christmas, but all those other kids might not get presents this Christmas. And I know that that just probably feels devastating. So I really feel just happy being able to donate this money to kids who I know, because of me, will be getting Christmas this year," Ellie said.

It won't be the first time she and her siblings worked hard to reach a goal.

Two years ago, the two oldest White kids — then a third-grader and first-grader — wanted to go to summer camp. But their parents told them they needed to find a way to earn the money to pay for it themselves.

"We'd been thinking a lot about what we could do to help the kids kind of understand money a little bit better. And I told them, 'Sure, you can go if you can make the money. And of course they were like, 'Kids can't do that, kids can't make that much money,'" Emily White recalled.

That prompted a brainstorming session as they thought about what they could do.

"And I am a big fan of bread, and they've always helped me whenever I've baked rolls or baked bread, or whatever. They're always great helpers," White said.

She suggested they bake bread to earn money for the summer camp.

"And so they did it, and they wrote out cute little flyers and they took them around the neighborhood. And neighbors were so great to support them. And they earned enough money pretty quick," the mom said.

They could've stopped then. But instead, they set their sights on an even bigger goal — Disneyland. They made enough money to pay for the tickets.

"It took a while for them to be able to do it themselves, but at this point I get them up in the morning and they do all the baking, and they're better at it than I am," White said.

Since then, they've continued making loaves of bread each week to fulfill orders from neighbors. Each Tuesday, Ellie wakes up first to mix Swiss bread before she goes to school. Her brother Henry wakes up a bit later to mix the wheat bread. And then the youngest, Penny, wakes up and twists the Swiss bread and places the breads in the oven.

The eight loaves of bread they make each week typically sell out. But when the siblings want to save for something specific, they make more. Most of the profits go into their college savings accounts, White said.

"I think me and my brother just kind of liked the sense of being in charge of our own business and earning money by selling bread to people. It was just kind of cool to be able to make money. Because before this we thought kids could never make $20 or so in a month like that but now we know kids can do a lot if they just stick it," Ellie explained.

This year, though, they wanted to give back.

They learned that Brighter Futures — a foster care agency that recruits and trains families to be able to take care of children who have faced trauma, neglect, abuse, maltreatment or exploitation — wasn't getting funding from Salt Lake and Utah counties this year to pay for Christmas gifts for the 80 kids in its system.

Tina Worton, Brighter Futures program director, said that despite the pandemic, people throughout the community have already stepped in to help.

"It's just really, it's an uncertain time for kids in state's custody, because they're experiencing all of these different emotions. They feel alienated, they want to isolate themselves, they feel depression and anxiety. They feel the pressure to have expectations during Christmas, because they look at all these kids in their school and in their neighborhoods that talk about what Christmas is like in their families," Worton said.

"But what most people don't know is these kids, they feel so alone during a time where everyone else is feeling the spirit of love, the spirit of family, and the spirit of giving, so it's really, really awesome that a lot of people are reaching out. Because gifts are not just materialistic items to kids, it is an expression that they matter and that their little needs matter, and that their voices matter, and that their life matters," she said.

She said that despite the pandemic, the community has pulled together to help give kids a Christmas. The agency has received enough donations, with help from those like the Whites, to provide gifts for the 80 kids in its care.

Now, Brighter Futures has teamed up with two other agencies — with 160 kids in foster care — to provide them Christmas gifts. Those interested in donating can contact Worton at kristina.worton@brighterfuturesinc.net.

Kids "have the power" to help others, Ellie said.

"I would say, they don't have to start a bread business or get up early every Tuesday to make bread. Honestly, if they just wanted to like mow their neighbors' lawn, and not ask any money for it, or do other service projects for people, they can do that. And kids can do what they're doing now, they could raise $150 if they really wanted to. You could start a lawn mowing business, you could do a bread business like us," Ellie said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Cloudy with a chance of morning flurries.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

911 operators won't see COVID-19 vaccine in first round, 911 director weighs in on distribution

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Morning flurries, cloudy and cool. High: 39

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Church congregation helps to eliminate medical debt

Image

2020 Atlantic Tropical Storm Season

Image

Christmas in the Park race

Image

Mental health services surge

Image

Virtual death penalty conference happening all week

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 787573

Reported Deaths: 14116
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3290036951
DuPage50484848
Will42798618
Lake40293681
Kane34411502
Winnebago20465300
Madison16167285
McHenry15488174
St. Clair14887279
Champaign1169869
Sangamon11071121
Peoria10217146
Kankakee9364123
McLean932860
Rock Island9191170
Tazewell7775130
Macon6977151
Kendall690757
LaSalle6797153
DeKalb548851
Adams505657
Vermilion442463
Boone418740
Whiteside4053142
Williamson401291
Clinton361765
Coles353664
Ogle319649
Effingham313831
Knox312284
Grundy312126
Henry297424
Jackson295439
Marion277766
Stephenson267142
Macoupin251827
Randolph250428
Livingston248441
Morgan242750
Monroe233748
Bureau231755
Franklin230932
Lee220042
Jefferson212263
Christian203947
Woodford203331
Fayette201939
Logan199026
Iroquois189835
Fulton169515
McDonough166744
Shelby152427
Douglas149319
Jersey147225
Montgomery131120
Union129629
Lawrence125914
Perry125433
Crawford122716
Saline122029
Warren119723
Bond119212
Jo Daviess117521
Carroll115627
Cass111424
Pike109932
Hancock105117
Wayne101235
Moultrie100811
Clay98923
Edgar95217
Greene92934
Richland92321
Clark86921
Ford85425
Piatt8525
Washington8393
Mercer83813
Johnson80210
Mason79226
Jasper72712
Cumberland72421
Massac7029
Wabash6969
White69412
De Witt68118
Menard5472
Pulaski4622
Marshall4577
Hamilton4334
Schuyler3632
Brown3476
Henderson3253
Stark3257
Unassigned3050
Calhoun2921
Alexander2764
Putnam2640
Scott2640
Edwards2634
Gallatin2203
Hardin1662
Pope1271
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 381617

Reported Deaths: 6242
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion51874915
Lake31983495
Allen21814350
St. Joseph19979258
Elkhart19486252
Hamilton16627185
Vanderburgh11551139
Tippecanoe1084337
Porter985099
Johnson8334181
Hendricks7894166
Vigo7102113
Monroe630158
Madison6220129
Clark610087
Delaware5855109
LaPorte5563108
Kosciusko539051
Howard456182
Bartholomew406968
Warrick384476
Wayne3831101
Floyd382280
Marshall363652
Grant350556
Hancock350567
Cass338232
Noble311050
Boone304056
Henry298042
Dubois293934
Jackson283038
Morgan279447
Dearborn272033
Gibson235834
Shelby235563
Knox225427
DeKalb223838
Clinton222825
Lawrence219052
Wabash207227
Adams205726
Miami205219
Montgomery188930
Daviess185855
Jasper183317
Harrison181126
Ripley180627
Steuben178816
Whitley173217
Fayette172840
LaGrange167735
Huntington165712
White163224
Putnam161633
Decatur157946
Wells154039
Jefferson150820
Randolph148425
Clay148126
Posey143822
Scott139027
Greene130354
Jay122118
Sullivan120818
Jennings117618
Starke114128
Fountain10689
Fulton104720
Spencer10219
Washington9649
Perry93621
Carroll86813
Franklin85628
Orange83628
Vermillion82414
Owen80812
Parke8016
Tipton71727
Rush7158
Blackford69418
Newton66116
Pike63921
Pulaski54621
Benton4963
Brown4616
Martin4256
Crawford3942
Union3152
Warren3143
Switzerland3115
Ohio2667
Unassigned0298