Clear

As US average of daily cases nears 200,000, experts say 'behavior and cold weather' are behind Covid-19 surge

Dr. Anthony Fauci talks with CNN's John Berman about how holiday gatherings have impacted the rate of coronavirus deaths across the country.

Posted: Dec 7, 2020 2:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

As the US nears an average of 200,000 Covid-19 cases a day, experts say "behavior and cold weather" are behind the current surge gripping American communities.

"People are going indoors, they're not minding the three W's," Health and Human Services secretary, Alex Azar, told Fox News' Chris Wallace Sunday. "Our advice is always the same. Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear face coverings."

Health experts have long warned that the holiday season would bring a spike in coronavirus cases as people increasingly gather indoors. As of Sunday, the US averaged 196,233 new cases over the last week, another record high, according to a CNN analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 14.7 million confirmed cases have been reported in the US since the pandemic began, and more than 282,310 people have died.

And with the recent spike in cases, record hospitalizations have followed. On Sunday, 101,487 patients were in the hospital with the virus, the fifth consecutive day the US surpassed 100,000 hospitalizations.

Only a week after millions traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday, the US has still not seen the full effects of a potential surge of infections fueled by the gatherings. And Azar told ABC's George Stephanopoulos the holiday season might have more devastation in store.

"We're worried about people and the behaviors coming up with Christmas," he said. "We want to make sure everyone's loved ones are there next Christmas, especially when we have so much hope of vaccines."

Meanwhile, the increase has pushed some states to take aggressive measures, including about 33 million Californians now under new stay-at-home orders.

States reporting records with the worse still to come

Before vaccines can be distributed widely to residents, states must contend with the surge on top of a surge experts say could be coming after the winter holidays.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state just underwent "our highest week to date." The state reported ten confirmed deaths, a positivity rate of 9.75% and 2,567 new cases as of Sunday evening -- the second highest for a Sunday in Kentucky.

While the rate of growth appeared to be slowing, he said, it is still unclear whether data will show "a Thanksgiving surge" later this coming week.

New Jersey and California saw record highs for cases reported in one day. New Jersey reported 6,046 Sunday, topping the previous all-time high recorded Friday, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

In the more populous California, the new record high was more than 30,000 cases on Sunday. The state also reported an all-time high for hospitalizations with 10,624 patients, according to the California Department of Public Health.

And in Maine, which has the second lowest total of reported cases per capita, the number of infections since October 31 has more than doubled, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine chief hopes for drop in elderly Covid-19 deaths

Though there are still hurdles for vaccine candidates to jump, Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser of Operation Warp Speed, said Sunday he hopes to see a "quite significant" drop in coronavirus illness and death among the elderly population quickly.

Noting that 40% to 50% of US deaths are coming from elderly Americans residing in long-term care facilities, Slaoui told CNN, "We should be able to have immunized that full population, and the health care workers that take care of them by the end of the month of December or by the middle of the month of January."

By the middle of March, he said, the United States should have vaccinated its highly susceptible population, which is about 100 million people, while the rest of the country "will not all have the vaccine in our arms before May or June."

Both Moderna and Pfizer have submitted vaccine candidates to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. The FDA will meet Thursday to decide on authorization for Pfizer's vaccine.

"I frankly expect them to approve it very quickly," Slaoui, adding the prediction was based on the data he saw.

"The vaccine's highly effective. The vaccine is safe. Its safety profile is comparable to that of many other vaccines that have been in use for years and decades. The manufacturing of these vaccines is very well done. The quality of manufacturing is excellent," Slaoui said.

Manufacturing the vaccine has been "somewhat more complicated and more difficult than we planned," Slaoui said, adding that scientists are six to eight weeks behind "an ideal scenario where we would have had 100 million doses by the end of this year." The nature of fast-tracking a vaccine means more issues may arise, he said.

The vaccine, which will come in two doses -- a challenge to produce and distribute in the necessary quantities -- will likely reach healthy, non-elderly Americans with no known underlying health conditions in late March to early April, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci cautioned that the vaccine's impact on mortality rates will not be immediate, largely because the vaccine requires two shots and 7-10 days for immunity to grow.

"Likely you're not going to see a measurable diminution for at least several weeks, if not longer," Fauci said. "But it will come, I'll guarantee you.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Cloudy with a chance of morning flurries.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

911 operators won't see COVID-19 vaccine in first round, 911 director weighs in on distribution

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Morning flurries, cloudy and cool. High: 39

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Church congregation helps to eliminate medical debt

Image

2020 Atlantic Tropical Storm Season

Image

Christmas in the Park race

Image

Mental health services surge

Image

Virtual death penalty conference happening all week

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 787573

Reported Deaths: 14116
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3290036951
DuPage50484848
Will42798618
Lake40293681
Kane34411502
Winnebago20465300
Madison16167285
McHenry15488174
St. Clair14887279
Champaign1169869
Sangamon11071121
Peoria10217146
Kankakee9364123
McLean932860
Rock Island9191170
Tazewell7775130
Macon6977151
Kendall690757
LaSalle6797153
DeKalb548851
Adams505657
Vermilion442463
Boone418740
Whiteside4053142
Williamson401291
Clinton361765
Coles353664
Ogle319649
Effingham313831
Knox312284
Grundy312126
Henry297424
Jackson295439
Marion277766
Stephenson267142
Macoupin251827
Randolph250428
Livingston248441
Morgan242750
Monroe233748
Bureau231755
Franklin230932
Lee220042
Jefferson212263
Christian203947
Woodford203331
Fayette201939
Logan199026
Iroquois189835
Fulton169515
McDonough166744
Shelby152427
Douglas149319
Jersey147225
Montgomery131120
Union129629
Lawrence125914
Perry125433
Crawford122716
Saline122029
Warren119723
Bond119212
Jo Daviess117521
Carroll115627
Cass111424
Pike109932
Hancock105117
Wayne101235
Moultrie100811
Clay98923
Edgar95217
Greene92934
Richland92321
Clark86921
Ford85425
Piatt8525
Washington8393
Mercer83813
Johnson80210
Mason79226
Jasper72712
Cumberland72421
Massac7029
Wabash6969
White69412
De Witt68118
Menard5472
Pulaski4622
Marshall4577
Hamilton4334
Schuyler3632
Brown3476
Henderson3253
Stark3257
Unassigned3050
Calhoun2921
Alexander2764
Putnam2640
Scott2640
Edwards2634
Gallatin2203
Hardin1662
Pope1271
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 381617

Reported Deaths: 6242
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion51874915
Lake31983495
Allen21814350
St. Joseph19979258
Elkhart19486252
Hamilton16627185
Vanderburgh11551139
Tippecanoe1084337
Porter985099
Johnson8334181
Hendricks7894166
Vigo7102113
Monroe630158
Madison6220129
Clark610087
Delaware5855109
LaPorte5563108
Kosciusko539051
Howard456182
Bartholomew406968
Warrick384476
Wayne3831101
Floyd382280
Marshall363652
Grant350556
Hancock350567
Cass338232
Noble311050
Boone304056
Henry298042
Dubois293934
Jackson283038
Morgan279447
Dearborn272033
Gibson235834
Shelby235563
Knox225427
DeKalb223838
Clinton222825
Lawrence219052
Wabash207227
Adams205726
Miami205219
Montgomery188930
Daviess185855
Jasper183317
Harrison181126
Ripley180627
Steuben178816
Whitley173217
Fayette172840
LaGrange167735
Huntington165712
White163224
Putnam161633
Decatur157946
Wells154039
Jefferson150820
Randolph148425
Clay148126
Posey143822
Scott139027
Greene130354
Jay122118
Sullivan120818
Jennings117618
Starke114128
Fountain10689
Fulton104720
Spencer10219
Washington9649
Perry93621
Carroll86813
Franklin85628
Orange83628
Vermillion82414
Owen80812
Parke8016
Tipton71727
Rush7158
Blackford69418
Newton66116
Pike63921
Pulaski54621
Benton4963
Brown4616
Martin4256
Crawford3942
Union3152
Warren3143
Switzerland3115
Ohio2667
Unassigned0298