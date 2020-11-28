Clear

Should you quarantine after Thanksgiving? Yes, CNN's Dr. Leana Wen explains

Thanksgiving is over. Many people celebrated with just their household unit, but many others did not. In fact, up to 50 million Americans are traveling over...

Posted: Nov 28, 2020 8:31 AM
Posted By: CNN

Thanksgiving is over. Many people celebrated with just their household unit, but many others did not. In fact, up to 50 million Americans are traveling over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to the American Automobile Association, or AAA.

The comings and goings of US travelers belie the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to surge. The US reported 2,046 deaths Wednesday -- the highest one-day coronavirus death toll the country has reported since early May, Johns Hopkins University data shows. The country also hit a new daily hospitalization record, with 89,954 people currently hospitalized for Covid-19, according to the Covid Tracking Project. This is the 16th straight day that figure set a record for the pandemic, as previously reported by CNN.

We talked to CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen about her recommendations on how to keep safe after people return from holiday festivities.

First and foremost, anyone who traveled to visit with family and friends or hosted guests outside their immediate household unit should quarantine, Wen advised.

Taking action to protect others around you will help mitigate the spread of Covid-19, especially with Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year's just around the corner.

CNN: Many people took a risk and got together with loved ones for Thanksgiving. Why are you recommending that these people quarantine after they return?

Dr. Leana Wen: Coronavirus is surging all across the country, and there are hotspots in so many areas. Anyone who traveled to another part of the country and got together with other people could be at risk for contracting Covid-19. When they return to their home communities, they could spread it — to people in their households and to friends, colleagues and any other people around them.

We are facing an impending calamity. Many hospitals are already at the brink. ICUs are full. We all need to do our part and flatten the curve again. And that means knowing when we are at risk to others around us. If you've traveled, and have seen other people, you could pose a risk to your community.

CNN: How should you go about assessing your risk?

Wen: There are three things you should consider when assessing your own risk exposure. First, consider who you saw over the holidays. How many guests were there and what were their risks? If you visited elderly parents who have been quarantining themselves, that's very low risk to you. On the other hand, if you were together with three households, some with teenage children who are in school, and they've been at work themselves, and these households haven't been quarantining, the risk is much higher.

Second, what activities did you do with others? If you only saw people outdoors, spaced at least 6 feet apart, the risk is very low. Time spent indoors is high risk, particularly if you are in poorly ventilated spaces for long periods of time, and where people are eating and drinking (and therefore don't have masks on). If you stayed in someone's house, the risk could be even higher, because the time of exposure was longer.

Third, what kind of exposure did you have during travel? If you drove, the risk will be lower than if you flew. I'm actually less concerned about your risk exposure during the flight than all the other components, like waiting at the airport and boarding the jetway, where there's the potential of people crowding together in less well-ventilated spaces. If you wore a three-ply surgical mask the whole time, that further reduces risk. Overall, I'm most concerned about the risks of getting together with people.

CNN: What does a quarantine look like?

Wen: Good question. By quarantine, I mean that you should act as if you've been exposed to someone with coronavirus, because you could have. That means you should not be around others as much as possible. Do not go into work. Keep kids out of school. Get groceries delivered. Definitely do not get together with others during this period.

The safest thing to do is to quarantine for 14 days. If you have testing readily available, you could quarantine for at least seven days after the date of return and then get tested.

I recognize that this is asking a lot. For some people, this full protocol may not be necessary, if your risk during travel was truly very low (that is, if you saw elderly parents only who were already quarantined and you drove yourself). But if you got together with others who have risk themselves, know that you are now at risk, too.

Please keep in mind just how contagious Covid-19 is, and that nearly 60% of the spread is by people who don't have symptoms. I am certain that none of us want to inadvertently infect others and increase the level of community spread where we live.

CNN: The community I'm going back to is a hotspot itself. Should I still quarantine?

Wen: Yes. Just because the area you're going back to also has a lot of Covid-19 doesn't mean that you don't have a responsibility to try to keep the level from getting higher. Having hospitals overwhelmed affects all of us — not just patients with coronavirus but also patients with cancer and heart disease who may not be able to get the care they need.

CNN: What if you have roommates who didn't travel with you?

Wen: If you normally live at home with other people who didn't go with you on your travels, you should stay away from them during your quarantine period. Do not spend time in shared spaces. If this can't be avoided — for example, if you have a shared restroom or kitchen — wear a mask, open the windows and do not use either space at the same time as others. Remember that they could have risk themselves if they traveled too, so please urge them also to follow the same quarantine protocol.

CNN: What should you do if you are staying put, for example, if you're a college student and school has let out?

Wen: For some students, they were able to quarantine and then get tested prior to returning home. In that case, they are fine to see their family members — though they must continue to be vigilant and not engage in risky behaviors like seeing their friends indoors. For those who couldn't, they should quarantine once they return home, following the same procedures as above: ideally 14 days and if not, at least seven days and then take a test.

CNN: Will I need to follow all these procedures for Christmas and New Year's, too?

Wen: Yes. There will almost certainly be an even higher level of coronavirus infection by then, and hospitals will be in an even more dire position. I highly encourage everyone to put off nonessential travel. We are so close to getting a vaccine that will allow us to see one another safely again. Please, let's get through this winter. Keep up the safeguards that we know to work: Wear a mask. Practice physical distancing. Do not gather indoors. I know it's very hard, but we can make it through this winter!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Sunny and Calm Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

5:00 - Cade Comes Home: A motorcycle ride to honor local 18-year-old

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

6:00 - Cade Comes Home: A motorcycle ride to honor local 18-year-old

Image

Here's when you can visit Santa at The Meadows in Terre Haute

Image

Toys for Tots holds collection drive in Rosedale

Image

Business owners gear up for Small Business Saturday at The Meadows

Image

Small businesses hoping for strong holiday shopping season

Image

As suicide rates climb, this local group wants to remind people that help is out there

Image

5:00 - Cade Comes Home: A motorcycle ride to honor local 18-year-old

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 705063

Reported Deaths: 12685
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2988706476
DuPage44035777
Will37864560
Lake36375629
Kane31136461
Winnebago18509262
Madison14013242
McHenry13979156
St. Clair12956257
Champaign1061957
Sangamon993799
Peoria8880129
Rock Island8444134
Kankakee8438103
McLean819054
Tazewell6625102
Macon6370131
Kendall613347
LaSalle5975133
DeKalb488147
Adams465148
Boone383633
Vermilion380150
Whiteside3668109
Williamson351080
Coles326458
Clinton324761
Ogle279135
Knox275462
Effingham269621
Grundy269418
Jackson261136
Henry260615
Marion241751
Stephenson241534
Livingston221226
Randolph218826
Morgan215636
Macoupin211517
Bureau207842
Monroe202045
Franklin199525
Lee196334
Christian185443
Jefferson183159
Woodford170627
Logan165813
Fayette165029
Iroquois163426
McDonough156240
Fulton141611
Shelby135026
Douglas132716
Jersey120924
Union116428
Montgomery112619
Crawford109813
Saline109025
Jo Daviess106217
Warren106220
Perry105423
Carroll104724
Bond102110
Lawrence101710
Pike99427
Cass94823
Hancock94012
Wayne87633
Moultrie87510
Clay81820
Greene80929
Clark78620
Edgar77815
Piatt7645
Richland73819
Ford73222
Mercer73010
Mason70219
Johnson7016
Washington6712
Jasper63411
Cumberland60916
De Witt60017
White5878
Massac5833
Wabash5348
Menard4571
Unassigned4270
Pulaski4072
Marshall3926
Hamilton3783
Brown3203
Henderson2790
Schuyler2661
Alexander2522
Stark2523
Putnam2420
Calhoun2310
Scott2310
Edwards2233
Gallatin1883
Hardin1461
Pope971
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 324537

Reported Deaths: 5594
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion44186858
Lake28094462
Allen18660301
Elkhart17663230
St. Joseph17256234
Hamilton13612170
Vanderburgh10028121
Tippecanoe896729
Porter855386
Johnson6718169
Hendricks6412158
Vigo625889
Monroe550450
Clark531078
Madison5239122
Delaware5075103
LaPorte481196
Kosciusko475941
Howard364177
Bartholomew335365
Warrick335372
Floyd329478
Wayne325678
Marshall311846
Cass303931
Grant287150
Hancock272957
Noble264946
Henry256437
Boone255054
Dubois245631
Dearborn228231
Jackson226334
Morgan221243
Gibson194926
Knox193021
Shelby192656
Clinton185421
DeKalb183932
Lawrence183849
Wabash172821
Adams172422
Miami170815
Daviess163145
Fayette153734
Steuben153414
Jasper151713
Montgomery149327
Harrison147624
LaGrange146131
Ripley145815
Whitley142314
Huntington133510
Decatur132543
Putnam131128
White131022
Wells130130
Clay130023
Randolph128121
Posey125816
Jefferson124116
Scott114520
Greene106053
Sullivan102716
Jay101913
Starke95022
Jennings90414
Spencer8908
Fulton87519
Perry85121
Fountain8228
Washington8127
Franklin73427
Carroll71913
Orange70028
Vermillion6607
Owen6468
Tipton60327
Parke6026
Newton57812
Rush5708
Blackford56612
Pike52719
Pulaski41815
Martin3705
Benton3643
Brown3574
Crawford3081
Union2782
Switzerland2655
Warren2562
Ohio2387
Unassigned0266