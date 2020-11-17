Clear

Encouraging data from Covid-19 vaccines won't prevent a dangerous stretch of rising cases, experts warn

While there have only been a handful of cases of reinfection so far, we don't yet know how long our immunity lasts after recovering from Covid-19. Dr. Leana Wen explains why the herd immunity approach won't work.

Posted: Nov 17, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: CNN

The US received more good news on the vaccine front this week -- with Moderna's clinical trial data showing its vaccine is more than 94% effective. But the country is still battling a Covid-19 crisis that's ravaging communities and hospital systems and is projected to get a lot worse before a possible vaccine could offer any help.

"We have learned that these colder months when people are clustering inside, the numbers are going to go up," CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said Monday night. "Hospitalizations are expected to maybe even hit 100,000."

"We used to talk about the number of people becoming newly infected on any given day hitting 100,000 seemed outrageous. There may be that many people in the hospitals," he added.

The US has now recorded more than 100,000 daily infections for two weeks straight and on Monday reported more than 166,000 new cases. On the same day, another new high: more than 73,000 Covid-19 hospitalized patients nationwide, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Across the country, hospitals are filling up.

"When you look at Utah or Montana or the Dakotas, they just have such a fewer number of ICU beds and specialists that when they get at capacity, it's going to be a breaking point for them in a way it wasn't for us in the coastal cities and states," Dr. Dara Kass, an emergency medicine physician at Columbia University Medical Center, said Monday at an online event hosted by Stat.

In St. Louis, officials announced modeling data suggesting ICU capacity could run out around the first week of December if current rates continue.

"Covid-19 is spreading much too quickly and sending far too many people to our hospitals and intensive care units," incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Dr. Alex Garza said Monday. "We are now at a tipping point. The actions that we take today will determine what the next weeks and months will look like."

And while hundreds of Americans continue to die every day, that number will likely only rise as hospitalizations keep going up, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Mark McClellan told CNN on Monday.

"The problem is that we've got these outbreaks, these hot spot areas where we're approaching health system capacity really all over the country now," he said. "It's not just one part of the country or region."

Preparing for a vaccine

While the high efficacy rates coming out of the Moderna and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine trials are a good first step, a vaccine has yet to be approved and experts will also have to decide which groups should get vaccinated first.

An advisory committee to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to meet next week to decided who will get the vaccine first, a longtime member of the committee said.

Members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices received notice last week that they'll meet November 23 for five hours, according to committee member Dr. William Schaffner.

Among the first to be vaccinated will likely be health care workers and essential workers, as well as people over age 65 and people with existing health conditions. The question is what order those groups should come in, Schaffner said.

"Health care workers are baked in -- that's the first thing to happen, no doubt about that," he said. But after that, committee members will need to define what underlying conditions would merit getting a vaccine early on and what defines "essential workers" -- a group that could include everyone from police officers to supermarket clerks.

And even once a vaccine is approved and more doses become available, it will be months before the US returns to anything resembling normalcy.

"There's not going to be one day when, you know, the light switch is going to go on and everybody is going be immune," McClellan said. "But we should do a gradually better and better job of containing spread, of avoiding hospitalizations and moving beyond the pandemic in the months to come."

"But we have got a couple of tough months to get through first," he added.

Statewide measures taking effect this week

More state leaders have in the past week announced new restrictions in efforts of helping to slow the spread.

Oklahoma's governor announced that starting Thursday, all tables in restaurants must be at least 6 feet apart and added that bars and restaurants will have to close by 11 p.m. Only restaurant drive-through windows or curbside pickup will be allowed after that. And starting Tuesday, all 33,000 state employees under the executive branch will be required to wear a mask in common areas or when they're around other people, the governor's office said.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is experiencing the "fastest increase in cases we have seen yet" and announced 28 counties were moving into the most restrictive tier of the state's reopening plan.

New restrictions went into effect Monday in Washington state, which limit bars and restaurants to outdoors with capacity limits and to-go service. Indoor social gatherings with people from outside the home are also prohibited under the restrictions, unless participants quarantine for 14 days prior, or quarantine for seven days before the gathering and receive a negative Covid-19 test result no more than 48 hours prior.

New measures will also take effect in Oregon on Wednesday, when the state will go into a "Two-Week Freeze." Social gatherings will be limited to no more than six people total from a maximum of two households and restaurants will be limited to delivery and takeout only, among other measures.

Guidance for college students returning home

As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont issued guidance on Monday for out-of-state college students who are planning on returning home to the state for Thanksgiving.

Lamont asked the returning students to self-quarantine for 14 days before or after returning home, get tested for the virus both before leaving school and after getting home, not attend parties or reunions and not quarantine with any elderly or high-risk family members.

"We can't enforce this," he said. "I'm going to have to depend upon your good judgment, ... that you follow the protocols, you follow the quarantine and you follow the testing."

Public health officials and state leaders have repeatedly emphasized how critical the upcoming holidays are and have expressed concern that family and friend gatherings will help fuel an already rampant spread.

"Separation should be the norm," this year, Schaffner also previously urged.

"Less is more this Thanksgiving," he said. "It is the Covid Thanksgiving. We don't want to give the virus while we're giving thanks."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Mostly clear and breezy night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Studies reveal learning loss among Hoosier students, what parents can do to get it back on track

Image

All You need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy at times. High: 47°

Image

ISU Attendance

Image

Curt Hopf signs with Bellarmine

Image

Trey Reed Signs with ISU

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

TH North basketball

Image

You can help stop human trafficking by playing a game

Image

Local organizations receive grants from Lilly Endowment

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 585248

Reported Deaths: 11204
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2556086016
DuPage35878704
Lake31079572
Will30384508
Kane26105408
Winnebago15872228
McHenry11494130
Madison11271184
St. Clair10692245
Champaign911740
Sangamon780877
Peoria7147109
Rock Island6927110
McLean675946
Kankakee665788
Macon533094
Kendall491334
Tazewell488171
LaSalle4775100
DeKalb407644
Adams363839
Boone314329
Whiteside299273
Vermilion292729
Coles286454
Williamson286271
Clinton257952
Ogle226214
Jackson218530
Knox214545
Effingham20779
Grundy205310
Stephenson203618
Marion184835
Henry182512
Randolph181521
Morgan168529
Livingston166115
Bureau164626
Franklin164216
Monroe159743
Christian152433
Macoupin151816
Lee147014
Jefferson146356
McDonough130330
Woodford125423
Iroquois121923
Logan12016
Fayette118726
Douglas111411
Shelby107723
Fulton10637
Union98026
Jersey94323
Montgomery92519
Saline90718
Jo Daviess89912
Carroll89823
Crawford8598
Warren84812
Pike84317
Bond81810
Perry77816
Hancock7716
Wayne73028
Cass71813
Moultrie7119
Greene63720
Clark61919
Lawrence6088
Clay59716
Piatt5975
Edgar58515
Johnson5802
Mercer5777
Ford53121
Richland52019
Washington5132
De Witt50310
Mason50114
Jasper50010
Cumberland4947
White4398
Wabash3916
Massac3272
Menard3251
Pulaski3242
Hamilton2943
Marshall2685
Unassigned2310
Henderson2290
Brown2223
Alexander2172
Scott1810
Schuyler1741
Putnam1690
Edwards1663
Gallatin1643
Calhoun1630
Stark1613
Hardin970
Pope631
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 256744

Reported Deaths: 4936
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion36006823
Lake23167413
Elkhart14619187
Allen14545268
St. Joseph14461197
Hamilton10400153
Vanderburgh8392100
Tippecanoe681123
Porter666367
Johnson5115160
Hendricks4858150
Vigo484966
Monroe449442
Clark430674
Delaware419597
Madison3978113
LaPorte384782
Kosciusko360238
Warrick282569
Cass275727
Floyd267376
Marshall250134
Wayne245745
Howard245072
Bartholomew244561
Noble209742
Dubois207729
Grant207746
Henry205634
Hancock202848
Boone199953
Jackson173329
Dearborn171728
Morgan167842
Lawrence151743
Gibson149318
Clinton148819
Shelby147549
Knox145213
DeKalb143717
Adams135115
Daviess126342
Fayette125327
LaGrange122823
Miami119910
Harrison118224
Jasper11637
Steuben115612
Wabash114117
Montgomery110724
Posey106913
Decatur105641
Whitley10348
Putnam102824
White100319
Ripley99312
Randolph94913
Wells93920
Huntington9207
Clay86221
Greene84650
Jefferson82812
Scott78817
Starke76916
Jay7499
Perry74220
Fulton69514
Spencer6867
Jennings67913
Sullivan67615
Fountain6228
Orange58528
Washington5815
Carroll56413
Franklin54725
Owen4702
Vermillion4652
Newton46412
Pike45718
Tipton45025
Rush4416
Parke4206
Blackford40210
Pulaski32710
Martin2862
Brown2733
Benton2491
Crawford2371
Union2271
Switzerland2081
Ohio1967
Warren1791
Unassigned0250