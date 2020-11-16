Clear

What we need now: The Bob Ross Experience, now open for visitors in Indiana

Positivity, creativity and happy accidents.Everyone could use more of those in 2020, and the new Bob Ross Experience in Muncie, Indiana, delivers it w...

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 10:35 AM
Updated: Nov 16, 2020 10:38 AM
Posted By: CNN

Positivity, creativity and happy accidents.

Everyone could use more of those in 2020, and the new Bob Ross Experience in Muncie, Indiana, delivers it with vibrancy, and of course, joy.

Last month a permanent exhibit opened at Minnetrista (a public gathering place with historic buildings located in Muncie), to honor the late Bob Ross and his belief in democratizing artistic expression through painting. The museum is located inside the Lucius L. Ball House, one of many historical buildings on the 40-acre campus. The house used to be the home of Ball, whose younger brothers founded the Ball glass company. The house later was converted to a studio where Ross filmed much of his iconic show, "The Joy of Painting."

Guests can now walk through the former studio, which has been refurbished as a nearly exact replica of how it was in Ross's time. Curators for the exhibit worked closely with Ross' friends to create a hands-on experience with behind-the-scenes stories, Minnetrista Communications Manager Katy Maggart said.

"We didn't want this to be something that commercialized Bob or made him something he wasn't," Maggart said. "Our goal is to honor Bob and to continue to help share his message of creativity and positivity."

Guests can see rare artifacts, including the original cameras used to film Ross' famous television show. There are paintings on display that will be rotated every couple of months so guests see new artwork each time they visit.

People flocked to the grand opening weekend on October 31, dressed in their best Bob Ross Halloween costumes. Regardless of the holiday, Maggart said they still would have encouraged fans to dress up.

A Bob Ross experience wouldn't be complete without palette and paintbrush, so there are also painting workshops hosted on the grounds. Classes will be held twice a month.

In order to teach a Bob Ross painting class, the instructor must become a Certified Ross Instructor, or CRI for short. They complete a an intensive three-week course in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, at Bob Ross Inc. to earn their certification.

Faye Fletcher is a CRI and has been teaching Bob Ross painting classes all around the world for the past 18 years. She was one of the lucky few CRIs to be handpicked to teach classes at the Bob Ross Experience grand opening.

"I'm still pinching myself that they would pick me," Fletcher said. "I'm incredibly honored and humbled."

At the kickoff event, Fletcher taught a class of students how to paint "Under Pastel Skies." In one of the classes, a woman told Fletcher that she came to the class to see if she was worthy of purchasing paint supplies.

"You are worthy, even if you don't paint well," Fletcher said. "She did paint well."

In addition to teaching the group class, Fletcher was also selected to teach a private workshop in the actual studio where Ross filmed his program -- a very rare opportunity.

"It was amazing to look a little bit past my easel and see right there where Bob stood, you can kind of hear him laughing," Fletcher said.

The sold-out grand opening was successful, but it wasn't without its challenges. Exhibit planners weren't sure if the event was going to happen due to the coronavirus, but they worked with local health experts to ensure that the event was safe.

Face masks are required and capacity is closely monitored. For the studio exhibit, only 15 people are allowed to enter per hour, using a timed ticket system.

The positivity that Ross brought to his show is something that the world needs even more now, Maggart said. They began planning for the exhibit in 2018 with no idea how much people would need a little Bob Ross this year.

Fletcher also turned to Ross when going through her own dark season in her life. While battling depression in 2001, she gathered up her birthday money and purchased a Bob Ross paint set. And once she started painting , she couldn't stop.

"I teach Bob Ross paintings because Bob has put paint brushes in the hands of so many people that had never painted before, and I really love being a part of that first step in an artist's life," Fletcher said.

Tickets for the exhibit and painting workshops can be found at minnetrista.net.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
A clear and breezy night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colder weather could cause concern for pets, important reminders from a local shelter

Image

All You Need to KNow for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny and breezy at times. High: 54°

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Wind speed explainer

Image

Winter weather and the pandemic

Image

Firearm deer season underway

Image

McDonald's recognizes local teachers

Image

Fundraisers support Meals on Wheels

Image

Increased demand for therapy dogs

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 573616

Reported Deaths: 11162
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2511015996
DuPage35284703
Lake30532571
Will29725507
Kane25712407
Winnebago15571227
McHenry11237130
Madison10983183
St. Clair10442245
Champaign895940
Sangamon758677
Peoria6928108
Rock Island6759110
McLean653646
Kankakee645588
Macon517794
Kendall481834
Tazewell470271
LaSalle465895
DeKalb400244
Adams354339
Boone304529
Whiteside293772
Vermilion287029
Williamson282971
Coles281954
Clinton254251
Ogle219614
Jackson214830
Knox211245
Effingham20329
Grundy201110
Stephenson199718
Marion181135
Henry178212
Randolph176221
Morgan164429
Livingston161715
Bureau160225
Franklin160116
Monroe155943
Christian149533
Macoupin148916
Jefferson143356
Lee142514
McDonough130128
Woodford120923
Iroquois119022
Fayette117026
Logan11506
Douglas110511
Shelby105123
Fulton10347
Union96426
Montgomery90619
Jersey90223
Carroll88123
Saline88118
Jo Daviess87012
Crawford8418
Warren83512
Pike81015
Bond80710
Perry75416
Hancock7476
Wayne72327
Cass71013
Moultrie6989
Greene60920
Clark60219
Lawrence5868
Piatt5845
Clay57616
Edgar57315
Mercer5677
Johnson5632
Richland50819
Ford50421
Washington5002
De Witt49310
Jasper49210
Mason48514
Cumberland4827
White4208
Wabash3806
Pulaski3152
Menard3131
Massac3062
Hamilton2903
Marshall2555
Unassigned2430
Henderson2260
Brown2183
Alexander2132
Scott1790
Schuyler1691
Putnam1640
Gallatin1613
Edwards1592
Stark1593
Calhoun1570
Hardin920
Pope621
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 251597

Reported Deaths: 4910
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion35416821
Lake22575412
Elkhart14349187
Allen14231266
St. Joseph14204195
Hamilton10189153
Vanderburgh822699
Tippecanoe656723
Porter644567
Johnson4996160
Vigo480865
Hendricks4761148
Monroe443942
Clark426373
Delaware414696
Madison3908113
LaPorte375982
Kosciusko347438
Warrick276969
Cass274927
Floyd263775
Marshall245234
Howard243271
Wayne241745
Bartholomew237861
Dubois206529
Noble205640
Grant203846
Hancock201347
Henry199632
Boone196153
Jackson170029
Dearborn167728
Morgan164341
Lawrence150043
Shelby145749
Clinton144919
Gibson143918
Knox141913
DeKalb140217
Adams130115
Daviess124042
Fayette123527
LaGrange121623
Miami11729
Harrison116624
Jasper11347
Steuben112512
Wabash110616
Montgomery107424
Posey104313
Decatur103541
Putnam101824
Whitley10147
White98319
Ripley96012
Randolph93313
Wells92220
Huntington9007
Clay84421
Greene84150
Jefferson80711
Scott77517
Starke75516
Perry72820
Jay7189
Fulton67814
Sullivan67515
Spencer6707
Jennings64813
Fountain5928
Orange58028
Washington5715
Carroll55213
Franklin53225
Owen4652
Vermillion4612
Newton45312
Pike45218
Tipton44224
Rush4376
Parke4166
Blackford39610
Pulaski32410
Martin2872
Brown2523
Benton2411
Crawford2301
Union2221
Switzerland2051
Ohio1917
Warren1751
Unassigned0250