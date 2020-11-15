Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and Tiffany Haddish among the 2020 People's Choice Awards nominees

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, where audiences choose their favorite entertainers of the year, are taking place Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Among the nominated movie stars are Chris Hemsworth, Jamie Foxx, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks, and Vin Diesel. Female movie stars Camila Mendes, Charlize Theron, Elisabeth Moss, Issa Rae and Tiffany Haddish.

In TV categories some notable males to watch for are Cole Sprouse, Dan Levy, Jason Bateman, Norman Reedus, Sterling K. Brown and Steve Carell.

Christina Applegate, Danai Gurira, Ellen Pompeo, Mandy Moore and Sandra Oh are listed in the female category.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is among the daytime talk nominees, along with "Live With Kelly & Ryan" and Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk."

Nominated late shows include "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

In the reality show category, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian are listed for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Across music categories are Bad Bunny, Blake Shelton, DaBaby, Drake, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift.

The social star category includes Jojo Siwa and Liza Koshy. There are also podcast, beauty influencer and animal star categories among the awards.

The show airs live at 9 P.M. ET on E!.