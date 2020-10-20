Clear

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the Atlantic and could skirt Bermuda as a hurricane

CNN's Chad Myers gives the latest update on Tropical Storm Epsilon as it moves through the Atlantic.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 10:04 AM
Posted By: CNN

If your travel plans are taking you to Bermuda -- or if you live there -- this week, keep an eye on Tropical Storm Epsilon.

While the storm's center is not projected to hit the vacation hotspot in the Atlantic, Epsilon could become a hurricane later this week before it passes the island.

The storm was sitting still Monday, about 750 miles southeast of Bermuda.

But "swells generated by Epsilon are expected to affect Bermuda for the next several days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the National Hurricane Center said.

Epsilon is forecast to approach Bermuda Thursday, the center said, and will be at or near hurricane strength by Wednesday night.

The center's forecasters say the storm should begin a slow, northward trek Monday night then move northwestwardly or west-northwestwardly midweek as it picks up speed and intensifies.

"Epsilon is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength on Wednesday," the hurricane center said.

The agency's forecast cone predicts the storm's center will pass to the east.

The storm formed in the Atlantic Ocean earlier on Monday, according to the center.

Epsilon is the 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which is on the verge of becoming the most active since 2005. There were 28 storms in 2005, including destructive Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma. That year was also the first time the normal list of storm names was exhausted, prompting the use of names beginning with letters from the Greek alphabet.

The 2020 season ends on November 30. With 26 named storms (the average for an entire season is 12), the 2020 season could easily surpass 2005.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 51°
Mostly cloudy, a bit warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

VCSC Board approves 2021 budget

Image

Happening today another Bleed Blue Blood Drive at Indiana State University

Image

Local non-profit struggling to find volunteers, why they're asking for your help

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy, cool. High: 61

Image

Loogootee girls basketball

Image

Linton girls basketball

Image

High school students head back to the classroom, meanwhile COVID-19 cases go up in the Hoosier state

Image

Fall in the Wabash Valley

Image

Wabash Valley election clerks prepare for a hectic Election Day

Image

Knox County applies to be COVID-19 vaccine distribution site

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 350744

Reported Deaths: 9496
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1651985364
DuPage20947598
Lake19546503
Will16898419
Kane15422341
Winnebago9114165
St. Clair7559213
Madison6795152
Champaign568028
McHenry5642120
Peoria424362
McLean386730
Rock Island367088
Unassigned3627260
Sangamon347554
Kankakee316878
Macon256848
Kendall247027
Tazewell240547
LaSalle218460
DeKalb209542
Coles178838
Williamson170958
Boone165524
Adams163315
Clinton158724
Vermilion15417
Jackson143325
Whiteside115222
Randolph114514
Knox10969
Effingham10903
Ogle10527
Grundy8777
Jefferson85844
Monroe84928
Bureau84717
Marion84512
Franklin8406
Stephenson8147
Morgan79624
Henry7945
Christian77125
Macoupin7319
Union73025
McDonough66515
Fayette63019
Crawford6246
Lee6121
Shelby5868
Livingston54910
Montgomery54815
Douglas5458
Logan5434
Woodford54311
Saline5037
Bond4669
Jersey45621
Iroquois45119
Warren4517
Cass44911
Wayne43410
Jo Daviess4275
Perry40616
Fulton4030
Moultrie3755
Carroll3658
Richland31714
Johnson3130
Lawrence3068
Hancock2843
Clay28111
Washington2781
Greene26915
Clark2666
Pike2604
Cumberland2536
Jasper24710
Mason2351
White2351
De Witt2273
Pulaski2261
Mercer2196
Piatt2070
Wabash2055
Ford1799
Menard1591
Massac1412
Edgar1398
Marshall1373
Hamilton1132
Henderson1110
Alexander1081
Gallatin1052
Edwards980
Brown960
Scott930
Putnam850
Schuyler801
Stark792
Calhoun690
Hardin490
Pope361
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 149166

Reported Deaths: 3960
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion24564781
Lake13079350
St. Joseph8788157
Elkhart8371132
Allen7815221
Hamilton5923113
Vanderburgh553050
Tippecanoe350914
Monroe319438
Hendricks3140130
Johnson2972127
Porter293248
Clark282157
Delaware279674
Vigo248837
Madison226991
Cass221020
LaPorte213057
Warrick186563
Kosciusko173121
Floyd172766
Howard157466
Bartholomew138657
Dubois133724
Marshall130626
Henry121828
Boone118648
Grant118039
Wayne117123
Hancock114144
Noble111333
Jackson107412
Morgan91540
Dearborn90328
Daviess83732
Gibson82611
Clinton81316
Shelby78329
Lawrence77832
LaGrange76615
Harrison73324
Knox69610
Putnam69515
DeKalb68611
Posey6745
Steuben5888
Miami5765
Fayette57515
Montgomery56422
White56215
Jasper5464
Greene51237
Scott50613
Decatur49439
Adams4645
Whitley4316
Clay4276
Sullivan42412
Ripley4178
Wells4125
Orange38624
Wabash3859
Starke3847
Huntington3695
Spencer3686
Franklin36325
Jennings35913
Washington3512
Randolph3378
Fulton3292
Jefferson3285
Pike31612
Carroll30813
Perry28914
Jay2816
Fountain2743
Tipton26623
Parke2182
Newton21111
Vermillion2111
Rush2034
Owen1991
Martin1950
Blackford1903
Crawford1481
Pulaski1431
Brown1283
Ohio1187
Benton1070
Union1020
Switzerland840
Warren731
Unassigned0233