Health leaders issue guidance for trick-or-treating

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Health Department leaders say a safe Halloween can be accomplished.

They're advising against the normal door-to-door trick-or-treating.

For Alexavior Dawson, that means Trick-or-Treating won't be the same.

"This year it's going to be like, oh no I think we're going to keep our kids inside. I feel like it's up to the parents if they want to go trick-or-treating or not," said Dawson.

Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department told us it can be done, and there are ways families can limit exposure to COVID-19.

"Our numbers are going up so it's not really the best time for Halloween but Halloween is important we know people want to get out and celebrate so we just want to give people the tools to do it safely," said Elder.

As cool or scary as your costume mask may be, it's not as protective as you may think.

"It's important that you somehow incorporate your protective mask into your costume. If it's their favorite character or it goes with Halloween something that they enjoy they're not going to be bothered by wearing it," said Elder.

Instead of coming outside to hand out candy, leave it by your door. That way physical interactions are limited.

Yes, these are changes that will make the tradition a little weird. But Dawson thinks this could work if we all play it safe.

"A bunch of people are going to be wearing masks and instead of just looking towards that darker side it's just looking to the lighter side of things," said Elder.

Elder said trick-or-treating will be limited to one day this year. She said if everyone uses common sense while out, we'll have a safe holiday.