Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors pay it forward

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - As a part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one Wabash Valley organization is bringing attention to the help they can provide women fighting breast cancer.

Breast cancer has taken the lives of many incredible women much too soon. One of the best ways to prevent this unfortunate reality is early detection. The Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors Group’s goal is to help women in our area do just that.

Two-time breast cancer survivor Nina Storey is a member of this organization. She says their mission is to decrease the impact of breast cancer and increase breast cancer awareness in the Wabash Valley.

Part of the way they do that is by raising funds through their yearly carnation sale. Storey says the group uses these donations to help fund mammograms for women who are underinsured or not insured at all. She says this is vital in saving women’s lives.

“That money stays within the Wabash Valley area to help women in need,” Storey explained, “We realize that it’s so important to get that diagnosis early so that treatment can begin, it won’t be as stringent, and women have a higher survival rate.”

Storey says paying it forward means the world to her.

“I know how fortunate I am so it’s really important, I think as a survivor and for me, to pay it forward,” Storey said, “I love the work of helping people that may not have the funding to get the things that I was able to receive.”

Storey says she’s had friends and family who unfortunately didn’t win their battle with breast cancer, and helping women know they aren’t alone and catch breast cancer early is even more vital.

“The last thing you need to worry about when you’re sick is money, or not being able to get the treatment that you need, or the medication that you need,” Storey concluded, “Being able to help folks in this way, especially during a pandemic, means everything.”

Storey says worrying about COVID-19 may cause neglect of other aspects of your health. She says to make sure you continue self-exams for breast cancer and if you need assistance getting a mammogram be sure to contact them. You can find their website here: http://www.wvbreastcancersurvivors.com/