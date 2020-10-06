Clear
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence to be separated by plexiglass at Wednesday's debate

News 10 will carry the Wednesday night debate live on WTHI-TV & WTHITV.com. Coverage begins at 9:PM ET

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 10:23 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 10:42 AM
Posted By: CNN

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be separated by plexiglass at Wednesday night's debate, a source familiar with the preparations tells CNN, as the White House continues to be gripped by a coronavirus outbreak.

The commission, along with medical consultants at the Cleveland Clinic, made the decision on Monday after studying the airborne nature of the virus and as the number of positive cases in the White House continued to grow.

________________

________________

Despite a number of positive coronavirus tests at the White House and that Pence attended a Rose Garden event over a week ago that is widely seen as the genesis for the spread among several Trump aides and allies, the vice president has continued to test negative and the debate is moving ahead as planned.

The addition to the debate on Wednesday is the latest sign of how the ongoing coronavirus outbreak inside President Donald Trump's administration has reshaped the final month of the presidential campaign.

But the decision by the commission to enhance safety measures at Wednesday's debate was met with mockery from Pence's team.

"If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it," said Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller, who herself tested positive for coronavirus in May.

Trump's own coronavirus diagnosis has forced organizers of the forthcoming presidential debates to rethink future contests between the President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, sources tell CNN, leading some open to holding a virtual debate between the two men.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, for now, is focused squarely on Wednesday's debate between Pence and Harris in Salt Lake City. But the future of presidential contests between Trump and Biden are up in the air, sources said, with a person familiar with the planning telling CNN that it will all "depend on the President's health."

Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesman, tells CNN that "it is the President's intention to debate" on October 15.

A Biden aide said Monday that the campaign expects "the commission and the Cleveland Clinic to ensure these debates happen safely and we fully intend on debating Donald Trump should the medical experts believe it can be done safely."

One possibility that members of the debate commission are open to considering is moving the in-person debates to a fully virtual forum, meaning Biden and Trump could appear from remote locations.

"The Commission, including me, is certainly open to virtual operations of the debates, without question," said a commission member, who asked for anonymity to speak openly about forthcoming deliberations.

A spokesperson for the debate commission did not respond to a request for comment.

The commission has continued to operate like the second debate on October 15 in Miami and the third debate on October 22 in Nashville are going to happen. But the state of Trump's health and CDC guidelines on when he can safely return to the campaign trail has members already preparing contingencies for the two contests.

Whether Trump can even show up to the debate in Florida is in question, given Center for Disease Control guidelines for how long someone must isolate after coming down with the coronavirus.

The President must isolate, according to the CDC, for 10 days after his symptoms started and for at least 24 hours after his fever subsides without fever reducing medications.

Contingencies for the presidential debates have only been informally discussed and likely won't be formally addressed until Wednesday's debate is finished, sources said.

Even with debate organizers open to moving at least one Trump-Biden contest virtually, that has, for now, not happened with the upcoming debate between Pence and Harris. Both teams are operating like the debate is on, despite the numerous health concerns.

At question, said health experts, is whether Pence had any close contact with the President, first lady or numerous other White House officials who have now tested positive for the virus.

"If he has had close contact, this shouldn't be going ahead," said Erin Bromage, associate professor of biology at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, noting that Pence pushing ahead with the debate would mean he was putting not only Harris at risk, but his staff, Secret Service detail and everyone at the debate.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak at the White House, the debate commission and both campaigns agreed that Pence and Harris would be separated by 12 feet and 8 inches on Wednesday, further away than originally planned.

But Bromage said that may not be enough.

"I would hope that the people organizing this debate are not only focused on distance but also the quality of the air environment to ensure that it is safe from a transmission point of view," he said. "When you are in a smaller hall, then you are really relying on the ventilation and filtration of the space to ensure that what is being breathed out by an infected person be stripped out of that environment."

The health decisions made by the commission are being guided by the Cleveland Clinic, the group of doctors who are working with both presidential campaigns and the commission to make medical decisions around the debate. After the first presidential debate, the clinic said in a statement that, "Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is low risk of exposure to our guests."

Members of the Cleveland Clinic are on the ground in Salt Lake City and working with the campaigns to find out when each candidate was tested, where they were tested and other needed medical information. They then advise the commission on steps to take. For now, the debate between Pence and Harris remains on.

A Biden campaign aide told CNN that conversations are ongoing between all the parties involved about making the debate safe for the participants and attendees.

One thing that will be notably different about the vice presidential debate than the first presidential debate is the prevalence of masks in the audience.

The Cleveland Clinic had asked the small number of people in the audience at the first Trump-Biden debate to wear masks during the contest. But many members of Trump's team -- including his family members -- declined to wear them.

"Individuals entering the debate hall were masked and, in some cases, removed their masks once seated," said a statement from the clinic. "A Cleveland Clinic physician did offer audience members masks, but some did not adhere to the requirement."

The policy has since changed and mask wearing will be required for anyone other than the two candidates and the moderators at the vice presidential debate. Anyone who does not adhere to the policy, a source familiar with the plans told CNN, will be escorted out.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 306088

Reported Deaths: 9054
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1491275260
DuPage18305568
Lake17606493
Will14702388
Kane13602328
St. Clair6933196
Winnebago6886154
Madison6021147
Champaign505724
McHenry4817119
Peoria372155
McLean345123
Rock Island320880
Kankakee286978
Unassigned2770249
Sangamon265046
Kendall212626
Tazewell192433
LaSalle185557
Macon174647
DeKalb174540
Coles156432
Williamson146754
Clinton130921
Jackson129624
Adams126710
Boone122423
Vermilion10115
Randolph98312
Effingham9243
Whiteside88321
Ogle8106
Knox7654
Bureau73713
Monroe73122
Grundy7286
Henry7095
Morgan69824
Jefferson69638
Marion6522
Christian63016
Macoupin5958
Stephenson5887
Franklin5804
Union55424
McDonough50915
Crawford4916
Logan4831
Fayette4719
Woodford4599
Lee4401
Shelby4394
Livingston4378
Cass41411
Montgomery41113
Jersey40519
Saline3994
Iroquois37419
Bond3638
Perry36215
Warren3573
Douglas3477
Wayne3256
Jo Daviess3032
Lawrence2756
Richland2628
Carroll2456
Greene23914
Moultrie2394
Hancock2373
Washington2321
Cumberland2225
Jasper21710
Fulton2140
Clay1960
Pulaski1951
Clark1933
White1891
Johnson1880
Mason1781
Wabash1693
Piatt1580
Mercer1546
Pike1531
De Witt1422
Menard1331
Massac1282
Edgar1198
Marshall1170
Ford1115
Alexander911
Scott810
Hamilton792
Gallatin782
Henderson780
Edwards720
Brown710
Putnam690
Calhoun660
Schuyler590
Stark562
Hardin410
Pope301
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 125976

Reported Deaths: 3681
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22340769
Lake11233330
St. Joseph7233125
Elkhart7040116
Allen6660209
Hamilton5225110
Vanderburgh429832
Hendricks2847127
Tippecanoe284313
Monroe282237
Johnson2487124
Clark240157
Porter237847
Delaware217466
Cass201910
Vigo201528
Madison185975
LaPorte168743
Warrick154754
Floyd149064
Howard141764
Kosciusko136417
Bartholomew122857
Dubois107819
Marshall107225
Boone104446
Grant101837
Hancock97543
Noble95532
Henry92427
Wayne84116
Jackson83110
Morgan77140
Daviess71730
Dearborn71628
Shelby70029
Clinton69214
LaGrange66711
Harrison63624
Gibson6236
Putnam61511
Knox57910
Lawrence56829
DeKalb53111
Montgomery51322
White50515
Decatur46639
Miami4514
Greene44136
Posey4382
Scott43311
Steuben4318
Fayette43014
Jasper4183
Sullivan35212
Clay3345
Ripley3308
Jennings32713
Franklin31925
Whitley3197
Adams3054
Spencer3033
Orange29824
Huntington2903
Carroll28913
Starke2897
Wabash2898
Washington2882
Wells2824
Jefferson2683
Fulton2632
Randolph2488
Pike2444
Tipton24323
Perry24013
Jay2211
Newton17811
Owen1771
Martin1740
Rush1624
Blackford1413
Vermillion1410
Fountain1392
Parke1272
Crawford1221
Pulaski1161
Brown1053
Benton900
Ohio827
Union810
Switzerland710
Warren431
Unassigned0227