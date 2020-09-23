Anti-Death Penalty Activist speaks out on her communication with Christopher Vialva

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Yet another federal execution is scheduled for Thursday here in Terre Haute. Christopher Vialva is scheduled to be executed marking the 7th just this year.

News 10 caught up with an anti-death penalty activist. She explained her unique perspective on this particular federal execution.

Ashley Kincaid Eve has been at each of the six protests that have happened since July here in Terre Haute. Her and several others around the area continue to lobby against the death penalty. Christopher Vialva’s scheduled execution, however, is a little bit closer to her heart.

Kincaid Eve is a staunch anti-death penalty activist as well as a lawyer who primarily focuses on abolishing the death penalty.

She says the death penalty is unconstitutional. She says she and the other protesters almost feel hopeless because the Supreme Court has made it clear that little stands in the way of these federal executions playing out.

Kincaid Eve is also on Christopher Vialva’s legal team. It began when Vialva actually saw a News 10 story, and reached out to her. She says her communication with him further drives the point that the death penalty should not be a form of punishment.

“The person on the receiving end of my letters is unlike anyone I’ve ever encountered in this movement,” Kincaid Eve said, “Activists that have protested hundreds of executions are brought to tears by Christopher in ways that they’ve never been brought to by anyone else. That’s because Christopher Vialva shows the transformative power of redemption.”

Upon seeing the News 10 story, Kincaid Eve says Vialva was inspired, caused him to write her a letter, and from there the relationship began.

“I’ve received letters from dozens of death row inmates, and they’ll be the first to tell you this is not a place where you find lots of genuine, honest, or good people,” Kincaid Eve said, “Christopher Vialva, however, is the light in the dark and if there is anyone in this country that deserves clemency, it is him.”

Christopher Vialva was just 19 years old when he and one other man carjacked and killed a young married couple in Texas while also setting their car on fire. He’s since been on death row for 21 years and is set to be federally executed on Thursday. Kincaid Eve says, though, he’s a changed man and doesn’t deserve to die.

Because of a letter she posted on her Facebook page from Christopher, Vialva’s legal team reached out to her. She’s now a part of his representation and is working to humanize him and all those scheduled to be executed.

She talks to Christopher almost daily and says Thursday definitely won’t be easy.

“It will literally be one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” Kincaid Eve concludes, “If his life ends on Thursday, his story is not going to end. He has inspired me in ways that nobody else has, and I truly think if we can show the world these human beings, then I think that we don’t need to kill them.”

Kincaid Eve says Vialva drives her passion even more in working to abolish the death penalty.