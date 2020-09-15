FedEx is hiring 70,000 workers to meet holiday season demand

FedEx is planning to hire 70,000 workers, the company announced on Monday, as it gears up for the 2020 holiday season. The multinational delivery service says the majority of new hires will be seasonal employees.

"As our team of more than 500,000 team members is busy preparing to deliver the holidays, we once again expect to see a large number of packages traverse our global network over the 2020 peak holiday shipping season," FedEx said in a statement.

But additional hires aren't the only new changes FedEx is making. The company says it's also increasing its shipping rates in January 2021.

Since the pandemic, package volumes have spiked as the number of online shopping orders have increased with more people staying and working from home.

The news comes a day before FedEx is set to report earnings.