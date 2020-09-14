Clear

Poor sleep linked to weight gain in 2-year smartphone sleep tracking study

Not sleeping enough or getting a bad night's sleep over and over makes it hard to control your appetite. And that sets you up for all sorts of health problem...

Posted: Sep 14, 2020 12:04 PM
Posted By: CNN

Not sleeping enough or getting a bad night's sleep over and over makes it hard to control your appetite. And that sets you up for all sorts of health problems, including obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes.

The link between poor sleep and a greater body mass index (BMI) has been shown in study after study, but researchers typically relied on the memories of the participants to record how well they slept.

Sleep apps on fitness trackers, smartphones and watches have changed all that. In a new study, published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine, researchers tracked sleep quality for 120,000 people for up to two years.

The results showed sleep durations and patterns are highly variable between people. Despite that, the study found people with BMIs of 30 or above -- which is considered obese by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- had slightly shorter mean sleep durations and more variable sleep patterns.

It didn't take much less sleep to see the effect. People with BMIs over 30 only slept about 15 minutes less than their less weighty counterparts.

There were some limitations to the study. Naps were excluded, other health conditions could not be factored in, and people who use wearable tracking devices are typically younger, healthier and from a higher socioeconomic status than those who do not wear trackers.

"These are quite pricey devices, and remember, they are not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration," said sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta, the associate program director of the Sleep Medicine Fellowship at Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California.

"The results would need to be validated by the appropriate FDA-approved devices, and because the study is likely on younger people who are more economically well off, does that really apply to older folks we worry about with poor sleep?" said Dasgupta, who was not involved in the study.

However, Dasgupta added, a major plus for the study is that it did monitor people for over two years, and the results corroborated prior research and were "not surprising."

"While we cannot determine the direction of association from our study result, these findings provide further support to the notion that sleep patterns are associated with weight management and overall health," the authors wrote.

"The findings also support the potential value of including both sleep duration and individual sleep patterns when studying sleep-related health outcomes."

Link between sleep and eating

There is a scientific reason why a lack of sleep is linked to appetite. When you're sleep deprived, research has shown, levels of a hormone called ghrelin spike while another hormone, leptin, takes a nosedive. The result is an increase in hunger.

"The 'l' in leptin stands for lose: It suppresses appetite and therefore contributes to weight loss," he said. "The 'g' in ghrelin stands for gain: This fast-acting hormone increases hunger and leads to weight gain," Dasgupta said.

Another reason we gain weight is due to an ancient body system called the endocannabinoid system. Endocannabinoids bind to the same receptors as the active ingredient in marijuana, which as we know, often triggers the "munchies."

"When you're sleep deprived, you're not like, 'Oh, you know what, I want some carrots,'" said behavioral neuroscientist Erin Hanlon, who studies the connection between brain systems and behavior at the University of Chicago, in a prior CNN interview.

"You're craving sweets and salty and starchy things," she added. "You want those chips, you want a cookie, you want some candy, you know?"

A 2016 study by Hanlon compared the circulating levels of 2-AG, one of the most abundant endocannabinoids, in people who got four nights of normal sleep (more than eight hours) to people who only got 4.5 hours.

People who were sleep-deprived reported greater increases in hunger and appetite and had higher afternoon concentrations of 2-AG than those who slept well. The sleep-deprived participants also had a rough time controlling their urges for high-carb, high-calorie snacks.

Get better sleep

Want more control over your appetite? Depending on your age, you are supposed to get between seven and 10 hours of sleep each night.

Getting less has been linked in studies to high blood pressure, a weakened immune system, weight gain, a lack of libido, mood swings, paranoia, depression and a higher risk of diabetes, stroke, cardiovascular disease, dementia and some cancers.

So sleep a full seven to 10 hours a night, stick to a regular bedtime and get up the same time very day, even on weekends, experts advise.

Adding exercise to your daily routine is a great way to improve your sleep and improve your health. After finishing one 30-minute physical activity, you'll have less anxiety, lower blood pressure, more sensitivity to insulin and you'll sleep better that night.

You can also train your brain to get more restful sleep with a few key steps:

  • During the day, try to get good exposure to natural light, as that will help regulate your circadian rhythm.
  • Avoid stimulants (coffee, tea) after 3 p.m. and fatty foods before bedtime.
  • Establish a bedtime routine you can follow each night. Taking a warm bath or shower, reading a book, listening to soothing music, meditating or doing light stretches are all good options.
  • Make sure your bed and pillows are comfortable and the room is cool: Between 60 and 67 degrees is best. Don't watch TV or work in your bedroom; you want your brain to think of the room as only for sleep.
  • Eliminate all lights -- even the blue light of cellphones or laptops can be disruptive. Dull sounds, too. Earplugs or white noise machines can be very helpful, but you can create your own with a humidifier or fan.

Does that sound hard? Then sign up for our sleep newsletter and take steps toward better sleep.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FSA awarded grant, First responders will soon see more counseling services available

Image

Monday: Patchy fog early, sunny. High: 81

Image

Association launches number for school work help

Image

Griffin Bike Park Festival

Image

Coffee with Mystics series

Image

Ride for Susie's Place

Image

'Eat in the Streets' has successful weekend

Image

Human remains found in Daviess county

Image

Child thrown into yard when car crashes into home

Image

Soliday fundraiser

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 263459

Reported Deaths: 8541
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1348015133
DuPage16022545
Lake15776481
Will12820367
Kane12081323
St. Clair5983178
Madison4908119
Winnebago4790148
McHenry4258117
Champaign403520
McLean290918
Peoria289844
Rock Island261067
Kankakee252872
Unassigned2138232
Sangamon211342
Kendall180625
LaSalle149654
Tazewell138112
DeKalb131736
Coles123726
Macon122432
Williamson116027
Jackson114424
Boone95523
Clinton95019
Adams87610
Randolph8548
Effingham7441
Whiteside63419
Morgan59121
Monroe58115
Grundy5795
Henry5764
Ogle5615
Knox5253
Jefferson51337
Bureau4899
Union47124
Vermilion4704
Macoupin4326
Franklin4271
Marion4270
Stephenson4246
McDonough40415
Logan3861
Jersey35612
Cass35111
Woodford3514
Iroquois33519
Perry32013
Christian3059
Shelby3043
Lee2991
Montgomery28712
Warren2821
Livingston2664
Douglas2605
Crawford2551
Fayette2553
Lawrence2330
Bond2314
Wayne2184
Jo Daviess2122
Saline2113
Moultrie1963
Greene1832
Cumberland1824
Jasper1807
Hancock1702
Carroll1594
Washington1581
White1490
Pulaski1481
Clark1372
Wabash1331
Johnson1300
Clay1290
Fulton1190
Piatt1190
Mercer1185
Richland1164
Mason1091
Edgar1043
Pike991
Menard950
Ford864
Massac831
De Witt751
Marshall710
Gallatin682
Scott620
Alexander601
Henderson600
Edwards550
Hamilton520
Stark451
Calhoun340
Schuyler340
Putnam310
Brown260
Hardin260
Pope231
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 105804

Reported Deaths: 3438
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20065754
Lake9852308
Elkhart6041104
St. Joseph572396
Allen5627193
Hamilton4514108
Vanderburgh302724
Hendricks2546120
Johnson2189122
Tippecanoe199113
Monroe198636
Clark197753
Porter192643
Cass19119
Delaware171759
Vigo164920
Madison148774
LaPorte131537
Floyd122060
Howard121962
Kosciusko114317
Bartholomew112156
Marshall95823
Warrick95731
Boone92746
Dubois90718
Hancock88042
Noble85032
Grant81732
Jackson7219
Henry70324
Wayne70013
Morgan66036
Shelby64629
LaGrange62611
Dearborn60228
Daviess58626
Clinton58411
Harrison52924
Putnam5028
Lawrence49227
Montgomery49221
White46614
Decatur44238
Knox4348
Miami4162
DeKalb4049
Fayette39513
Greene39335
Gibson3844
Jasper3702
Scott33810
Steuben3377
Sullivan31912
Jennings30312
Franklin28725
Posey2790
Orange27524
Clay2725
Carroll26513
Ripley2658
Wabash2497
Washington2431
Whitley2376
Wells2312
Jefferson2303
Starke2277
Fulton2232
Adams2203
Tipton21322
Perry19914
Huntington1983
Randolph1967
Spencer1823
Owen1611
Newton15510
Jay1530
Rush1464
Martin1410
Pike1261
Vermillion1170
Pulaski1111
Fountain1092
Blackford972
Crawford940
Brown913
Parke882
Benton870
Ohio757
Union730
Switzerland650
Warren381
Unassigned0224