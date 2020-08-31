Clear

US coronavirus cases near 6 million as Birx says don't wait for vaccine to 'do the right thing'

CNN's John King breaks down the newest coronavirus case counts in the US.

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 6:49 AM
Updated: Aug 31, 2020 8:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

As the United States nears 6 million Covid-19 cases, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus response urged Americans not to wait for a vaccine to stop community spread of the virus.

'Do the right thing today,' Dr. Deborah Birx said. 'Because if we do the right thing today, we go into the fall with much fewer cases.'

As researchers race to develop a vaccine to get control of the virus that has infected more than 5.9 million people and killed 183,066 in the US, health experts and officials continue to say preventative measures, such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding crowds can keep infections low and economies open in the interim. But as the pandemic drags on, experts worry that the public has become fatigued or complacent in those measures.

'Right now, we gain freedom through wearing our masks and socially distancing,' Birx said.

She urged vigilance, noting that crowds gathered at concert venues can spread the virus, but so too can people gathered in a backyard.

'We know we can't always be perfect. We know that we'll put this message out about private gatherings and something will happen and you'll realize you have been in a situation, you've been around people, you didn't have your mask on,' Birx said. 'That is the time to make sure you're protecting others in your household and around you by wearing a mask when you're around them, even if they're family.'

Vaccine reviews look to increase public trust

Birx said she is hopeful that Americans will choose to get vaccinated once the data becomes available to show that the vaccines in the works are safe and effective.

A CNN poll this month shows that 40% of Americans do not want to get a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available, even if it's free and easy to access. Such a low uptake of the vaccine could hinder the ability to get the virus under control and return to normalcy.

To increase public trust, several prominent physicians and experts have called for the creation of an independent commission separate from the Food and Drug Administration to review the data from coronavirus vaccine trials.

'I'm hearing this from my peers, from doctors and nurses. They're not anti-vaxxers. They're pro vaccine. They vaccinated their own children. But they are skeptical about this vaccine,' said Dr. Kathryn Stephenson, director of the clinical trials unit at the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Part of the problem is that the FDA is perceived as tainted because of a premature authorization of hydroxychloroquine and convalescent plasma, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital.

But Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff for policy at the US Department of Health Human Services, said the eventual approval of the coronavirus vaccine will be the same as for any vaccine.

'There is a thing called a Data Safety Monitoring Board, an independent body that is assigned to each clinical trial,' Mango said during a telephone briefing. 'We have no insight into the data until the DSMB says we can look at it. They can come back and say, 'This is not a good vaccine.' They could come back before we even have 30,000 folks enrolled and say 'We have enough. This looks great.''

Florida and Georgia see numbers decline

Though the number of cases is still climbing nationwide, at least two states that had previously seen a surge are now reporting some improvement.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 1,298 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, marking the first time the state has reported fewer than 1,300 daily cases in more than two months.

Florida, meanwhile, reported its lowest daily death figure in months on Sunday: 14.

Neither state has reached those benchmarks since June 22.

Florida and Georgia both are among the top five states in the country in terms of total infection counts.

'We have power against this virus, but it requires all of us to exert our power together'

Coronavirus continues to be a serious threat in the US, but knowledge gained about the virus over the last six months means Americans have power against it, Birx said.

'We see the numbers on the TV and in the news every single day of the number of Americans who have lost their lives to this virus. We don't lose that many Americans to a virus like the flu virus every year,' Birx said during a media appearance in Minnesota. 'So, this is a serious threat.'

But, she said, the US knows how to stop transmission.

The last six months of the pandemic have provided insight into why masks are important, that homemade two-ply masks are effective and the physical distancing is important, Birx said.

'Not only is the virus real, the consequences of the virus is real. The hospitalizations that we still have every week is real. The number of Americans that we have lost to this virus are real,' Birx said. 'But what is also real is we have a way to prevent its spread, and I think this really needs to be a balanced message of 'we have power against this virus, but it requires all of us to exert our power together.''

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 235058

Reported Deaths: 8228
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1260035054
Lake14522465
DuPage14493533
Will11447359
Kane11155312
St. Clair5244170
Winnebago4218146
Madison398298
McHenry3834115
Champaign242320
Peoria238240
Kankakee221671
Rock Island218954
Unassigned1783209
Sangamon175137
McLean167416
Kendall164423
LaSalle123745
DeKalb110335
Tazewell10689
Coles95221
Macon93626
Jackson91521
Williamson87912
Boone86023
Adams7697
Randolph7307
Clinton69217
Effingham5231
Whiteside50319
Morgan48118
Grundy4745
Ogle4735
Henry4601
Jefferson45534
Knox4493
Monroe44814
Union42424
Stephenson3786
Bureau3606
Macoupin3453
Franklin3371
Vermilion3293
Cass29711
Iroquois29619
Perry2878
Jersey2756
Woodford2733
Marion2660
Logan2601
Warren2551
Montgomery2488
Lee2411
Christian2314
Douglas2175
McDonough19615
Shelby1943
Livingston1894
Jo Daviess1732
Fayette1653
Saline1623
Moultrie1561
Bond1433
Cumberland1373
Hancock1362
Lawrence1350
Carroll1334
Jasper1247
Pulaski1211
White1210
Clark1162
Johnson1150
Washington1111
Wabash1061
Greene1051
Wayne1012
Mercer994
Fulton840
Mason841
Edgar830
Clay780
Piatt780
Crawford770
Pike710
Ford702
Menard680
Massac651
Gallatin622
Richland623
Marshall460
Hamilton450
Scott450
Alexander440
Henderson440
De Witt421
Edwards390
Calhoun260
Stark220
Schuyler210
Brown200
Pope191
Putnam190
Hardin180
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 93313

Reported Deaths: 3291
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18335748
Lake9075296
Elkhart557798
St. Joseph510092
Allen4953177
Hamilton3852107
Vanderburgh256019
Hendricks2304111
Johnson2024121
Cass18699
Clark173251
Porter170441
Tippecanoe157013
Madison127969
Vigo124917
LaPorte117331
Delaware114056
Monroe109336
Floyd107154
Howard106762
Bartholomew105054
Kosciusko102416
Marshall88823
Dubois83717
Boone83346
Hancock81841
Noble80130
Warrick76331
Jackson6968
Grant64930
Shelby61828
Henry60221
LaGrange59911
Morgan58735
Dearborn57128
Clinton5459
Wayne53910
Daviess48023
Harrison47724
Lawrence45127
White43912
Putnam4328
Montgomery42321
Decatur39835
Greene36635
Knox3393
DeKalb3317
Fayette3228
Jasper3202
Miami3162
Gibson3134
Scott31210
Sullivan2898
Franklin27325
Steuben2714
Jennings26712
Carroll25513
Ripley2448
Orange23724
Clay2275
Washington2181
Posey2120
Whitley2116
Starke2097
Wells2092
Wabash2065
Fulton2052
Jefferson2053
Perry19613
Adams1852
Tipton18519
Randolph1667
Huntington1633
Spencer1583
Newton14310
Owen1401
Rush1324
Jay1280
Martin1080
Pike991
Pulaski991
Vermillion940
Fountain932
Brown892
Parke802
Benton790
Blackford732
Ohio737
Switzerland640
Crawford620
Union620
Warren381
Unassigned0219