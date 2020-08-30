Clear

Colleges and universities work to control outbreaks as a new school year starts amid coronavirus

While Covid-19 vaccine optimism continues to grow, one prominent model now projects around 135,000 more Americans could be killed by the virus by December 1, 2020. CNN's Nick Watt reports.

A return to campus for the new academic year has colleges and universities struggling to both contain outbreaks of Covid-19 and enforce policies meant to prevent its spread.

Across the United States, at least 36 states have reported positive cases at colleges and universities, adding more than 8,700 cases to the country's tally. More than 5.9 million infections have been recorded in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Since classes started on August 19, 1,200 students at the University of Alabama have tested positive for the virus, the university system's website showed Saturday. Classes at the University of Dayton will continue online for at least two weeks after the school reported 116 case on Thursday and then another 148 on Friday, according to the university's website.

Outbreaks have been identified at four different sororities at Kansas State University, according to news releases from the college and the Riley County Health Department.

Providence College in Rhode Island has implemented policies to prevent the virus' spread, but 17 students have been placed on "interim suspension" for violating those measures, meaning they will not be allowed on campus or in classes until they attend a hearing, college spokesperson Steven Maurano told CNN Saturday.

"I am deeply disappointed by the selfish behavior of these students who defiantly chose to ignore our COVID-19 Code of Conduct," Fr. Kenneth R. Sicard, O.P., the college's president, said in a statement. "While I find no joy in having to endorse such strong sanctions, I know they are necessary if we are going to have a successful fall semester."

California surpasses 700,000 cases

California, which has more coronavirus cases than any other state, surpassed 700,000 cases on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state has reported 12,894 deaths from the virus.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week that the state will implement a slower, more cautious approach to allowing businesses and activities to resume, after quick reopenings in the spring led to a dramatic rise in infections and deaths.

"We're going to be more stubborn this time, and have a mandatory wait time between moves," Newsom said Friday. "We didn't do that last time."

California saw a resurgence in cases in June, and Newsom began shutting down much of the economy for a second time. But in recent weeks, the average number of new daily cases has fallen, paving the way for a new reopening plan.

Part of going forward under coronavirus in the state will be a continued eviction moratorium, Newsom announced during a news conference Friday.

The existing moratorium -- accommodating millions of tenants who are at risk of eviction as well as landlords that are not able to pay their mortgages -- was set to expire September 1. Newsom did not provide details of the new agreement, but said he looked "forward to signing it very very shortly."

Louisiana worries about a drop in testing after Hurricane Laura

After part of his state was walloped by Hurricane Laura last week, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is worried that the storm will lead to a decline in coronavirus testing in the state.

Southwest Louisiana has the highest ratio of positive tests and was hit the hardest by the hurricane, Edwards said at a news conference.

"We have tens of thousands of people from southwest Louisiana who are scattered all over the state taking shelter," Edwards said. "So we don't know exactly what this is going to look like" as far the spread of Covid-19, he added.

The governor said that 6,200 members of the National Guard were in the state assisting with recovery from the hurricane, but he was eager to get them back on the Covid-19 mission.

"Frankly we cannot afford to lose sight of our testing, because it was about three weeks ago that our schools came back. We have had students back on our college campuses," Edwards said. "So, this is a very bad week for us not to be doing robust testing."

Remdesivir extended to all hospitalized patients

This week brought hopeful news to those hospitalized with coronavirus.

The US Food and Drug Administration extended the emergency use authorization for a drug that has been shown to shorten recovery time for all patients hospitalized with coronavirus.

Remdesivir was originally authorized in May only for patients with severe infections who needed help breathing with extra oxygen or mechanical ventilation. But the emergency use now applies to a wider group of patients.

"The data show that this treatment has the potential to help even more hospitalized patients who are suffering from the effects of this devastating virus," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 233066

Reported Deaths: 8217
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1251245046
Lake14455464
DuPage14398533
Will11371359
Kane11099312
St. Clair5227170
Winnebago4187146
Madison395697
McHenry3793115
Champaign236820
Peoria232540
Kankakee216871
Rock Island216454
Unassigned1777209
Sangamon174437
Kendall163823
McLean147416
LaSalle121945
DeKalb109235
Tazewell10459
Coles93721
Macon92526
Jackson90921
Williamson86012
Boone85623
Adams7627
Randolph7257
Clinton69117
Effingham5061
Whiteside50119
Morgan48118
Grundy4715
Ogle4715
Henry4541
Jefferson44734
Monroe44414
Knox4413
Union42224
Stephenson3766
Bureau3575
Macoupin3453
Franklin3351
Vermilion3273
Cass29811
Iroquois29419
Perry2888
Jersey2756
Woodford2693
Marion2630
Logan2591
Warren2501
Montgomery2468
Lee2381
Christian2304
Douglas2115
McDonough19415
Shelby1923
Livingston1814
Jo Daviess1732
Fayette1633
Saline1633
Moultrie1551
Cumberland1333
Carroll1324
Hancock1322
Bond1313
Jasper1247
Pulaski1211
White1190
Clark1162
Johnson1130
Lawrence1110
Washington1111
Wabash1051
Greene1031
Mercer984
Wayne962
Edgar810
Mason811
Fulton800
Piatt780
Crawford770
Clay740
Ford712
Menard680
Pike680
Massac651
Gallatin622
Richland623
Marshall460
Hamilton450
Scott450
Alexander440
Henderson440
De Witt411
Edwards380
Calhoun260
Brown210
Stark210
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Pope181
Putnam170
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 92434

Reported Deaths: 3285
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18212748
Lake9024295
Elkhart555498
St. Joseph502792
Allen4906177
Hamilton3811107
Vanderburgh252819
Hendricks2285111
Johnson2012121
Cass18619
Clark171051
Porter169241
Tippecanoe155413
Madison127069
Vigo122315
LaPorte117031
Delaware107756
Floyd106554
Howard105661
Monroe105536
Bartholomew104854
Kosciusko101916
Marshall88423
Dubois83117
Boone82746
Hancock81241
Noble79830
Warrick75131
Jackson6888
Grant63830
Shelby61628
LaGrange59611
Henry59121
Morgan58135
Dearborn56928
Clinton5438
Wayne52910
Daviess47523
Harrison47224
Lawrence44427
White43712
Putnam4298
Montgomery41821
Decatur39435
Greene35935
Knox3323
DeKalb3257
Jasper3182
Miami3142
Gibson3114
Fayette3098
Scott30910
Sullivan2878
Franklin27325
Steuben2703
Jennings26412
Carroll25313
Ripley2438
Orange23724
Clay2245
Washington2141
Posey2100
Whitley2086
Starke2077
Wells2072
Jefferson2053
Wabash2025
Fulton2012
Perry19613
Tipton18519
Adams1822
Randolph1617
Huntington1593
Spencer1553
Newton14210
Owen1401
Rush1314
Jay1270
Martin1020
Pulaski981
Pike961
Vermillion930
Fountain912
Brown882
Parke792
Benton780
Ohio727
Blackford712
Switzerland640
Union620
Crawford600
Warren381
Unassigned0219