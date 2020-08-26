Clear

Hurricane Laura nears major hurricane strength hours before landfall

Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen and has its sights on the Gulf Coast. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the latest information from the National Hurricane Center.

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

Hurricane Laura is nearing Category 3 strength and is forecast to hit Category 4 sometime Wednesday before it slams into eastern Texas or Louisiana overnight, threatening deadly flooding and ruinous damage.

Laura was moving over the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph -- the upper limit of a Category 2 -- and is expected to strengthen before landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Texas and Louisiana officials are urging people to get out of the storm's path, in part because Laura is expected to push enormous amounts of water -- storm surges of up to 15 feet -- over low land that is ill-equipped to handle it.

'Those barrier islands are not ... 15 feet high. The water will go right over the top. You must be gone,' CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.

Even when Laura was just at a tropical storm moving over the Caribbean, it killed at least nine people.

And with the Gulf Coast facing the storm next, officials are racing to prepare.

The American Red Cross has pre-positioned 700 workers and relief supplies in the area, the group said.

'We urge people along the Gulf Coast to get ready now; listen to the advice of local officials and evacuate immediately if asked,' Greta Gustafson with the American Red Cross told CNN via email.

Mandatory evacuations were issued Tuesday for 'at risk' areas of Chambers County, Texas, according to a County Emergency Management post on Facebook. Jasper and Hardin Counties, two smaller Texas counties, have issued mandatory orders as well.

Authorities have waived Houston-area toll roads in anticipation of Laura, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday.

'As Hurricane Laura approaches Texas, this waiver will ensure that Texans are able to evacuate efficiently ahead of the storm,' Abbott said in a statement. 'I urge Texans in the area to continue to take all necessary precautions as Hurricane Laura nears the coast and heed the guidance of local officials.'

And shelters in Texas have been preparing for two threats -- stocking personal protective equipment, preparing for social distancing measures and making testing available for coronavirus while the state prepares for Hurricane Laura, Abbott said in a press conference.

'Prep now or get out now'

Laura may fluctuate in intensity Wednesday, but is expected to make landfall later Wednesday or early Thursday near the border of Texas and Louisiana as a Category 3 or higher, the National Hurricane Center said.

Destructive winds will be one of the big problems. A Category 3 landfall would mean winds above 110 mph near the storm's center -- strong enough to damage well-built homes and knock out power for days.

But the storm's eyewall isn't the only place to watch. 'Hurricane-force winds ... are also expected to spread well inland into portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana,' the National Hurricane Center said.

Even before landfall, winds of tropical-storm force -- 39 mph and greater -- should reach the Texas-Louisiana border area, perhaps by 2 p.m. CT, Myers said.

'After that, you can't do anything, You can't put boards up. You need to prep now, or get out now, if you are ... from probably Sabine Pass (the Texas-Louisiana border) and off to the east,' Myers said.

The National Hurricane Center says Laura's threats include storm surges of:

• 10 to 15 feet from Texas' Sea Rim State Park to Louisiana's Intracoastal City

• 8 to 12 feet from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to Morgan City, Louisiana

• 6 to 9 feet from Port Bolivar, Texas, to Sea Rim State Park, Texas

• 4 to 7 feet from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

From Wednesday through Friday, Laura is expected to produce rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across parts of northwestern Gulf Coast.

Over the lower to middle Mississippi Valley, 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with isolated totals of 6 inches are expected, the National Hurricane Center said.

Rainfall at that level can cause widespread flash and urban flooding and small streams to overflow banks, causing minor to isolated moderate river flooding, CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford said.

Laura's impending arrival comes as the Gulf Coast avoided a powerful storm in Marco, which significantly weakened before reaching the US.

3 years after Harvey

Texas evacuations Tuesday fell on the third anniversary of Hurricane Harvey hitting Texas.

Abbott noted that there were more evacuations announced than before Hurricane Harvey struck.

Houston is the largest city in the region. It is particularly vulnerable to flooding and could see big impacts from Laura. The concrete-filled city has notoriously poor drainage systems and a propensity to flood, such as during the overwhelming rainfall from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Mandatory evacuations in Jasper and Hardin Counties fall just north of Beaumont, Texas, which was hard-hit during Harvey.

Deaths in the Caribbean

At least nine people have died in the Caribbean, including several in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, due to Laura.

The victims include a 7-year-old boy who died along with his mother after a wall collapsed in their home in the Dominican Republic. Another person died after a tree fell on a house.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said an army corporal was killed while helping with rescue efforts in Pedernales province.

Five people were killed in Haiti, including a 10-year-old girl, the country's civil protection agency said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Vigo County School position wants to help with diversity and inclusion

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Daviess Pike Central volleyball

Image

Loogootee Linton Volleyball

Image

Jace Russell

Image

Celebrating National Banana Split Day

Image

Parkside Elementary switches to remote learning due to COVID-19 exposure

Image

With much festival season called off, Terre Haute store sees an uptick in business

Image

Rose-Hulman received $10 million donation from alumnus

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 224887

Reported Deaths: 8126
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1224235022
Lake14027459
DuPage14001531
Will10927354
Kane10857308
St. Clair5010166
Winnebago4087144
McHenry3667115
Madison366692
Peoria222039
Champaign210020
Kankakee206471
Rock Island205447
Sangamon165637
Kendall160123
Unassigned1497209
McLean118816
LaSalle112842
DeKalb106433
Tazewell9719
Macon86624
Jackson86220
Boone83523
Coles79821
Williamson74710
Adams7307
Randolph6677
Clinton63217
Morgan45917
Ogle4595
Whiteside45618
Grundy4415
Knox4293
Monroe41314
Effingham4121
Jefferson41131
Henry4061
Union40223
Stephenson3696
Bureau3304
Macoupin3023
Vermilion3023
Franklin2981
Cass29011
Iroquois28418
Perry2726
Marion2450
Woodford2453
Jersey2393
Logan2371
Warren2310
Montgomery2308
Lee2181
Douglas1954
Christian1914
Livingston1733
Jo Daviess1682
McDonough16515
Shelby1583
Saline1553
Moultrie1360
Fayette1273
Hancock1181
Bond1173
Cumberland1143
Carroll1134
White1130
Clark1122
Pulaski1071
Washington981
Greene970
Johnson960
Wabash941
Jasper917
Mercer914
Lawrence890
Wayne882
Mason731
Fulton720
Piatt700
Ford682
Menard670
Pike630
Clay610
Crawford610
Edgar600
Gallatin602
Massac601
Richland581
Hamilton420
Alexander410
Scott410
Marshall400
De Witt391
Henderson370
Edwards310
Calhoun240
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown160
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark100
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 88421

Reported Deaths: 3241
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion17690745
Lake8744292
Elkhart539897
Allen4714173
St. Joseph469290
Hamilton3588106
Vanderburgh238217
Hendricks2188111
Johnson1956120
Cass18449
Clark162551
Porter159941
Tippecanoe147513
Madison121367
LaPorte112231
Vigo107515
Howard103161
Bartholomew102350
Floyd101054
Kosciusko99412
Monroe96836
Delaware90854
Marshall85823
Dubois80417
Boone78946
Hancock78041
Noble77530
Warrick70630
Jackson6737
Shelby60828
Grant60630
LaGrange58211
Henry56021
Dearborn55828
Morgan55535
Clinton5236
Wayne49910
Harrison44924
Lawrence42427
White41711
Daviess41623
Putnam4068
Montgomery38821
Decatur37634
Greene33835
Miami3072
Scott30510
Jasper3022
Fayette2958
DeKalb2944
Gibson2944
Knox2823
Sullivan2666
Franklin26423
Jennings25912
Carroll24912
Steuben2463
Ripley2358
Orange21624
Clay2095
Posey2020
Wells2002
Jefferson1993
Wabash1995
Fulton1982
Perry19513
Washington1951
Whitley1946
Starke1917
Tipton17219
Adams1612
Huntington1533
Randolph1517
Spencer1503
Newton13310
Owen1331
Rush1284
Jay1140
Pulaski921
Brown832
Fountain832
Pike821
Vermillion810
Martin780
Benton760
Parke752
Blackford702
Ohio707
Switzerland630
Union570
Crawford560
Warren351
Unassigned0218