Clear

The Gulf Coast will likely get walloped by 2 hurricanes this week

Tropical Storm Marco has strengthened significantly and could hit Louisiana as a hurricane by Monday, according to the latest National Hurricane Center forecast. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura is moving away from western Puerto Rico and is expected to move over the island of Hispaniola, according to the center's latest advisory.

Posted: Aug 23, 2020 7:54 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Gulf Coast will get pummeled by a pair of hurricanes this week, bringing torrential rain, fierce winds and ferocious storm surges.

First up: Tropical Storm Marco, which is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday before making landfall on the Louisiana coast Monday afternoon.

'This is the more imminent threat because it will make landfall first,' CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said.

Then there's Tropical Storm Laura, which is also expected to strengthen to a hurricane before it makes landfall in the US late Wednesday or early Thursday -- also on or near the Louisiana coast.

Parts of the Gulf Coast will get inundated from both the sea and the sky.

Life-threatening storm surge

The National Hurricane Center warned of 'life-threatening storm surge' Monday as Marco hurls walls of water to the Gulf Coast.

Storm surges are expected to be 4-to-6-feet high from central Louisiana east to Biloxi, Mississippi. That area includes New Orleans.

The rest of the Louisiana coast, the rest of the Mississippi coast and the Alabama Gulf Coast are expected to see 2-to-4-foot storm surges.

'Ultimately the big concern is going to be storm surge,' Chinchar said.

Torrential rain will also deluge the coast

Marco is expected to bring 'a tremendous amount of rain, not just to Louisiana, but areas of Mississippi, Alabama and even Florida,' Chinchar said.

New Orleans will get inundated by several inches of rain early this week.

'Then you have Laura making its way into the Gulf, shortly after Marco makes landfall,' Chinchar said.

'Even on Monday and Tuesday, Key West, Miami -- you're going to get some of those outer bands from Laura, producing very heavy rain and very gusty winds,' she said.

As of Sunday, 'Laura is over the Dominican Republic, dumping a tremendous amount of rain there.'

By the time Laura reaches the US coast, it's expected to be a Category 2 hurricane -- whipping maximum sustained winds of at least 96 mph. Laura is expected to impact many of the same areas that will be hit by Marco.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Mostly sunny and warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Warrior Ride

Image

Lake Jump Extravaganza

Image

Harsha Behavioral center celebrates 12 years

Image

Diversity Walk on Wheels

Image

Volunteers serve up free meals

Image

ISDH to launch new tool

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

OV vs NV football

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ISU launches dashboard to track COVID 19 cases

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 219701

Reported Deaths: 8083
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1205675008
Lake13808455
DuPage13686529
Kane10702307
Will10614354
St. Clair4814166
Winnebago4018137
McHenry3561115
Madison350391
Peoria214238
Kankakee201771
Rock Island198646
Champaign192920
Sangamon159337
Kendall156823
Unassigned1464209
LaSalle108539
DeKalb103833
McLean100416
Tazewell9139
Macon83224
Jackson82820
Boone81523
Coles75921
Adams7057
Williamson6739
Randolph6227
Clinton57417
Ogle4525
Morgan44117
Whiteside44018
Grundy4255
Knox4153
Monroe39113
Union39123
Jefferson38431
Effingham3671
Henry3671
Stephenson3606
Bureau3124
Macoupin2903
Franklin2851
Vermilion2852
Cass28311
Iroquois28316
Perry2566
Woodford2353
Warren2260
Logan2231
Marion2210
Montgomery2148
Jersey2132
Lee2111
Douglas1854
Christian1824
Livingston1653
McDonough16015
Jo Daviess1592
Saline1532
Shelby1462
Moultrie1310
Hancock1131
Clark1122
Carroll1114
Fayette1083
White1080
Pulaski1041
Cumberland1033
Bond1003
Greene930
Wabash931
Mercer904
Johnson880
Jasper877
Washington871
Wayne852
Lawrence800
Piatt710
Ford692
Fulton680
Mason671
Menard620
Gallatin602
Clay570
Edgar570
Richland531
Massac510
Crawford490
Pike480
Alexander400
Hamilton400
Marshall390
De Witt371
Scott360
Edwards310
Henderson280
Calhoun190
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown160
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark90
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 85317

Reported Deaths: 3218
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion17339743
Lake8523290
Elkhart531495
Allen4526172
St. Joseph417888
Hamilton3399106
Vanderburgh231717
Hendricks2124110
Johnson1910120
Cass18389
Clark155251
Porter155240
Tippecanoe143313
Madison117467
LaPorte108831
Howard101461
Vigo101414
Bartholomew98550
Floyd96754
Kosciusko90212
Delaware86053
Marshall85123
Monroe84535
Dubois78816
Boone77646
Noble76230
Hancock74841
Warrick68330
Jackson6507
Shelby60428
LaGrange57811
Grant57230
Dearborn55228
Morgan53535
Henry53121
Clinton5016
Wayne46310
Harrison42424
White41311
Daviess39822
Putnam3978
Montgomery38421
Lawrence38127
Decatur36733
Greene32135
Scott29810
Miami2962
Jasper2952
Gibson2824
DeKalb2754
Knox2663
Fayette2658
Franklin26022
Sullivan2524
Jennings24412
Carroll24311
Steuben2403
Ripley2318
Orange20524
Posey1980
Clay1975
Perry19413
Wabash1945
Jefferson1933
Fulton1912
Wells1892
Starke1867
Whitley1856
Washington1791
Tipton16919
Adams1562
Huntington1493
Spencer1483
Randolph1416
Owen1311
Newton12610
Rush1254
Jay1110
Pulaski911
Brown822
Fountain812
Pike801
Benton760
Parke752
Vermillion750
Blackford702
Ohio707
Martin660
Switzerland630
Crawford550
Union520
Warren341
Unassigned0217